Mathieu van der Poel (Corenden-Circus) picked up where he left off four months ago when he sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Arctic Race of Norway. The Dutchman hadn't raced on the road since winning Amstel Gold Race in April, but he hit his stride immediately, beating his fellow countryman Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) to the line in Leknes to take the stage honours and the overall lead.

Just days after victory at the mountain bike World Cup in Lenzerheide, this was the umpteenth demonstration of Van der Poel's remarkable versatility. The 24-year-old toggles between road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross with remarkable ease, winning on all terrains. This was his sixth win on the road in 2019, and in just 16 days of racing. Despite his relative inexperience, Van der Poel is, with ample justification, among the very top tier of favourites for next month's road Worlds in Yorkshire.

Van der Poel showed guile as well as strength in the finale to claim the honours here. He was part of the decisive 33-man move that forged clear with a little under 100km remaining after a blisteringly quick start to proceedings, and he maintained a watching brief when the escapees began to attack one another in the finale 30km or so.

Come the last 10km, however, Van der Poel weighed up the odds and realised that the four-man delegation from Jumbo-Visma was likely to try to keep the fragmenting group together for a sprint. He carefully marked Van Poppel in the finale, and Jumbo-Visma duly pegged back a late, solo effort from an impressive Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) within sight of the line.

"At the end I had to gamble that they were closing the gap. Astana had riders as well, but it was a difficult situation," Van der Poel said afterwards. "With 7 or 8km to go, I had in mind that I was waiting for the sprint. I didn't have many options, and from there, it was about timing my sprint perfectly."

Van der Poel did that and more. Just as Cummings was brought back, he unsheathed a vicious acceleration that carried him a length clear of Van Poppel to take the stage win and the overall lead. Van Poppel took second ahead of Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), while Bart Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) came home in fourth place.

In the overall standings, Van der Poel has a lead of two seconds over Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), whose day-long aggression was rewarded with bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints, while Van Poppel is third at four seconds. "It's going to be very hard to defend the jersey, but we'll see," said Van der Poel.

How it unfolded

There was no gentle introduction to proceedings in Å, with attack after attack pinging off the front of the peloton in the opening kilometres. The soaring average speed through the first two hours of racing stretched the bunch to breaking point, and a group of 33 – including Van der Poel, Lutsensko, Cummings, Enrico Gasparotto (Dimension Data), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) – forged clear with 98km remaining.

Although unwieldy in size, the group's collective strength was enough to carry it clear of the peloton and the move may yet prove pivotal in the battle for final overall victory. The escapees maintained their entente deep into the stage, but their alliance of circumstance finally began to fray in the final 30km or so, with Lutsensko especially active off the front.

The Kazakhstani was the lone leader when the race came through the finish area for the penultimate time with 25km remaining, and he was later joined by Cummings, Lilian Calmejane (Total-Direct Energie) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma). Cummings led that quintet over the top of Hagskaret Summit, but Katusha-Alpecin's pursuit pegged them back over the other side.

Gasparotto and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) were the next men to go on the offensive before Hugo Houle (Astana) restored some order to the group on behalf of Lutsenko and Magnus Cort.

With 8.5km to go, Cummings instigated another move, bringing Cort, Barguil, Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team) and the Jumbo-Visma duo of Amund Grøndahl Jansen and Flors De Tier with him. The effort was doomed, however, by a combination of Cort's orders to wait for Lutsenko and one long turn from Van der Poel behind.

Cummings cruised clear alone with 5km to go and the Briton briefly looked as though he might defy the Jumbo-Visma chase effort when he stretched his lead out to 11 seconds with 2km to go. He was still leading beneath the flamme rouge, but at day's end, he would have to settle for the consolation of the king of the mountains jersey. Jumbo-Visma's led the remnants of the break to his rear wheel, before Van der Poel scorched clear to take the win.

"It was a very hard race. The pace never dropped," Van der Poel said. "After 3 hours, the average speed was still 50kph. It was really hard, full gas all day. I kind of like it like that."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:45:14 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 4 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 8 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 11 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 16 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 21 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 24 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 25 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 28 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 29 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 30 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32 31 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:02 32 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:23 33 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:44 35 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 38 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 39 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 40 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 41 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 43 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 45 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 46 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 47 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 48 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 49 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 51 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 52 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 54 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 55 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 56 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 58 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 60 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 61 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 62 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 63 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 65 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 66 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 67 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 68 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 70 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 71 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 72 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 73 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 75 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 76 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 78 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 79 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 82 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 83 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 84 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 85 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 86 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 87 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 88 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 89 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 90 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 91 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 92 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 93 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 94 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 95 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 96 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 98 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 99 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 100 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 101 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 102 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 103 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 104 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 105 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 106 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 107 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 108 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 109 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 110 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 111 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 112 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 113 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 114 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 115 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 116 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 117 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:24:06 DNF Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Sprint 1 - Storgata Leknes, km. 59.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 pts 2 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 - Storgata Leknes, km. 156.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2 3 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 1

Sprint 3 - Einangen Einangen km. 170.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Sprint 4 - Storgata Leknes km. 181 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 15 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 3 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 9 4 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 5 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 6 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 4 8 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1

Mountain 1 - Hagskaret Summit km. 64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 2 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 2 - Torvdalen Summit km. 128 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1

Mountain 3 - Hagskaret Summit km. 161 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:45:14 2 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 4 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 6 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 7 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 8 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 9 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32 11 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:44 12 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 15 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 16 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 19 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 20 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 21 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 23 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 24 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 28 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 29 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 30 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 31 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 32 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 34 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 35 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 36 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 40 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 41 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 42 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 44 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 45 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 46 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 47 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 48 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 49 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 50 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 51 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 52 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 53 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:24:06

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11:15:42 2 Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 5 Total Direct Energie 0:03:02 6 Dimension Data 0:16:44 7 Arkéa Samsic 8 Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:07 9 Cofidis Solutions Credits 10 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:33:28 11 Corendon-Circus 12 Wallonie Bruxelles 13 Israel Cycling Academy 14 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 15 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 Rally UHC Cycling 17 Euskadi Basque Country 18 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 19 Joker Fuel of Norway 0:50:12 20 Team Coop

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:45:04 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04 4 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:05 5 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:06 6 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:07 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:08 8 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:09 9 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:10 10 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 12 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 13 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 14 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 16 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 17 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 18 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 19 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 23 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 25 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 26 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 28 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 29 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 30 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:42 31 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:12 32 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:33 33 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:54 35 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 38 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 39 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 40 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 41 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 43 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 45 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 46 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 47 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 48 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 49 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 51 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 52 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 54 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 55 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 56 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 58 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 60 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 61 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 62 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 63 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 65 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 66 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 67 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 68 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 70 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 71 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 72 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 73 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 75 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 76 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 78 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 79 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 82 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 83 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 84 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 85 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 86 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 87 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 88 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 89 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 90 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 91 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 92 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 93 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 94 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 95 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 96 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 98 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 99 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 100 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 101 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 102 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 103 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 104 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 105 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 106 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 107 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 108 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 109 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 110 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 111 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 112 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 113 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 114 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 115 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 116 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 117 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:24:16

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 15 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 3 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 10 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 5 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 7 6 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 7 7 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 8 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 4 10 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 9 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 4 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 2 5 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:45:04 2 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:06 3 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:07 4 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:09 5 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:10 6 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 9 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:42 11 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:54 12 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 15 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 16 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 19 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 20 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 21 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 23 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 24 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 26 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 28 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 29 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 30 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 31 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 32 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 34 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 35 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 36 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 40 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 41 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 42 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 44 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 45 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 46 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 47 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 48 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 49 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 50 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 51 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 52 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 53 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:24:16