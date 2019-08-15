Arctic Race of Norway: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 1
Dutchman sprints to victory on return to road
Stage 1: Å - Leknes
Mathieu van der Poel (Corenden-Circus) picked up where he left off four months ago when he sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Arctic Race of Norway. The Dutchman hadn't raced on the road since winning Amstel Gold Race in April, but he hit his stride immediately, beating his fellow countryman Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) to the line in Leknes to take the stage honours and the overall lead.
Just days after victory at the mountain bike World Cup in Lenzerheide, this was the umpteenth demonstration of Van der Poel's remarkable versatility. The 24-year-old toggles between road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross with remarkable ease, winning on all terrains. This was his sixth win on the road in 2019, and in just 16 days of racing. Despite his relative inexperience, Van der Poel is, with ample justification, among the very top tier of favourites for next month's road Worlds in Yorkshire.
Van der Poel showed guile as well as strength in the finale to claim the honours here. He was part of the decisive 33-man move that forged clear with a little under 100km remaining after a blisteringly quick start to proceedings, and he maintained a watching brief when the escapees began to attack one another in the finale 30km or so.
Come the last 10km, however, Van der Poel weighed up the odds and realised that the four-man delegation from Jumbo-Visma was likely to try to keep the fragmenting group together for a sprint. He carefully marked Van Poppel in the finale, and Jumbo-Visma duly pegged back a late, solo effort from an impressive Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) within sight of the line.
"At the end I had to gamble that they were closing the gap. Astana had riders as well, but it was a difficult situation," Van der Poel said afterwards. "With 7 or 8km to go, I had in mind that I was waiting for the sprint. I didn't have many options, and from there, it was about timing my sprint perfectly."
Van der Poel did that and more. Just as Cummings was brought back, he unsheathed a vicious acceleration that carried him a length clear of Van Poppel to take the stage win and the overall lead. Van Poppel took second ahead of Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), while Bart Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) came home in fourth place.
In the overall standings, Van der Poel has a lead of two seconds over Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), whose day-long aggression was rewarded with bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints, while Van Poppel is third at four seconds. "It's going to be very hard to defend the jersey, but we'll see," said Van der Poel.
How it unfolded
There was no gentle introduction to proceedings in Å, with attack after attack pinging off the front of the peloton in the opening kilometres. The soaring average speed through the first two hours of racing stretched the bunch to breaking point, and a group of 33 – including Van der Poel, Lutsensko, Cummings, Enrico Gasparotto (Dimension Data), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) – forged clear with 98km remaining.
Although unwieldy in size, the group's collective strength was enough to carry it clear of the peloton and the move may yet prove pivotal in the battle for final overall victory. The escapees maintained their entente deep into the stage, but their alliance of circumstance finally began to fray in the final 30km or so, with Lutsensko especially active off the front.
The Kazakhstani was the lone leader when the race came through the finish area for the penultimate time with 25km remaining, and he was later joined by Cummings, Lilian Calmejane (Total-Direct Energie) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma). Cummings led that quintet over the top of Hagskaret Summit, but Katusha-Alpecin's pursuit pegged them back over the other side.
Gasparotto and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) were the next men to go on the offensive before Hugo Houle (Astana) restored some order to the group on behalf of Lutsenko and Magnus Cort.
With 8.5km to go, Cummings instigated another move, bringing Cort, Barguil, Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team) and the Jumbo-Visma duo of Amund Grøndahl Jansen and Flors De Tier with him. The effort was doomed, however, by a combination of Cort's orders to wait for Lutsenko and one long turn from Van der Poel behind.
Cummings cruised clear alone with 5km to go and the Briton briefly looked as though he might defy the Jumbo-Visma chase effort when he stretched his lead out to 11 seconds with 2km to go. He was still leading beneath the flamme rouge, but at day's end, he would have to settle for the consolation of the king of the mountains jersey. Jumbo-Visma's led the remnants of the break to his rear wheel, before Van der Poel scorched clear to take the win.
"It was a very hard race. The pace never dropped," Van der Poel said. "After 3 hours, the average speed was still 50kph. It was really hard, full gas all day. I kind of like it like that."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3:45:14
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|11
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|16
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|17
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|21
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|24
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|25
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|28
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|30
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:32
|31
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:02
|32
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:23
|33
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:44
|35
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|38
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|39
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|40
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|41
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|43
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|46
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|47
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|48
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|49
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|51
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|52
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|54
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|55
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|56
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|58
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|60
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|61
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|62
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|63
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|65
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|66
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|67
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|68
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|70
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|71
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|72
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|73
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|75
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|76
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|78
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|79
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|82
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|83
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|84
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|85
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|86
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|88
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|89
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|91
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|92
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|93
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|94
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|95
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|96
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|98
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|99
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|100
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|101
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|102
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|103
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|104
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|105
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|106
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|107
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|108
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|109
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|110
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|111
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|112
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|113
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|114
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|115
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|116
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|117
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:24:06
|DNF
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|pts
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|15
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|9
|4
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|5
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|6
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|4
|8
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|3
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3:45:14
|2
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|6
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|7
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|8
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|9
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:32
|11
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:44
|12
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|15
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|16
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|19
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|20
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|21
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|23
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|24
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|26
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|28
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|29
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|30
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|31
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|34
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|36
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|40
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|41
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|42
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|44
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|45
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|46
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|47
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|48
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|49
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|50
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|51
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|52
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|53
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:24:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11:15:42
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Total Direct Energie
|0:03:02
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:16:44
|7
|Arkéa Samsic
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:07
|9
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:33:28
|11
|Corendon-Circus
|12
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|15
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Rally UHC Cycling
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country
|18
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|19
|Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:50:12
|20
|Team Coop
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3:45:04
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:04
|4
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:05
|5
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|7
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:09
|9
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:10
|10
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|13
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|14
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|16
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|17
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|18
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|19
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|23
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|25
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|26
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|28
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|30
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:42
|31
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:12
|32
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:33
|33
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:54
|35
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|38
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|39
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|40
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|41
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|43
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|46
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|47
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|48
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|49
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|51
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|52
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|54
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|55
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|56
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|58
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|60
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|61
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|62
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|63
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|65
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|66
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|67
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|68
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|70
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|71
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|72
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|73
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|75
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|76
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|78
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|79
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|82
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|83
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|84
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|85
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|86
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|88
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|89
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|91
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|92
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|93
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|94
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|95
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|96
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|98
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|99
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|100
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|101
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|102
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|103
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|104
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|105
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|106
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|107
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|108
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|109
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|110
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|111
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|112
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|113
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|114
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|115
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|116
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|117
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:24:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|15
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|5
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|7
|6
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|7
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|8
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|4
|10
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|11
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|12
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|9
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|4
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3:45:04
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|4
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:09
|5
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:10
|6
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|8
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|9
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:42
|11
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:54
|12
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|15
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|16
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|19
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|20
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|21
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|23
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|24
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|26
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|28
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|29
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|30
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|31
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|34
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|36
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|40
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|41
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|42
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|44
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|45
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|46
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|47
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|48
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|49
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|50
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|51
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|52
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|53
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:24:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11:15:42
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Total Direct Energie
|0:03:02
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:16:44
|7
|Arkéa Samsic
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:07
|9
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:33:28
|11
|Corendon-Circus
|12
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|15
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Rally UHC Cycling
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country
|18
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|19
|Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:50:12
|20
|Team Coop
