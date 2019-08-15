Trending

Arctic Race of Norway: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 1

Dutchman sprints to victory on return to road

Image 1 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) pushes the pace

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 35

The breakaway led by Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma)

The breakaway led by Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the green jersey

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the green jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 35

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) was the big fish in the mountains on stage 1

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) was the big fish in the mountains on stage 1
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 35

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 35

The intermediate sprint goes to Lutsenko

The intermediate sprint goes to Lutsenko
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins stage 1

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins stage 1
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 35

Ribbon cutting for the Arctic Race of Norway

Ribbon cutting for the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 35

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 35

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) before the stage

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) before the stage
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 31 of 35

Norwegian champion Amund Grondahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma)

Norwegian champion Amund Grondahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 32 of 35

The peloton during stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

The peloton during stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 33 of 35

Magnus Cort (Astana) drives the peloton

Magnus Cort (Astana) drives the peloton
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 34 of 35

Another scenic shot from stage 1

Another scenic shot from stage 1
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 35 of 35

The peloton racing through northern Norway

The peloton racing through northern Norway
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corenden-Circus) picked up where he left off four months ago when he sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Arctic Race of Norway. The Dutchman hadn't raced on the road since winning Amstel Gold Race in April, but he hit his stride immediately, beating his fellow countryman Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma) to the line in Leknes to take the stage honours and the overall lead.

Just days after victory at the mountain bike World Cup in Lenzerheide, this was the umpteenth demonstration of Van der Poel's remarkable versatility. The 24-year-old toggles between road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross with remarkable ease, winning on all terrains. This was his sixth win on the road in 2019, and in just 16 days of racing. Despite his relative inexperience, Van der Poel is, with ample justification, among the very top tier of favourites for next month's road Worlds in Yorkshire.

Van der Poel showed guile as well as strength in the finale to claim the honours here. He was part of the decisive 33-man move that forged clear with a little under 100km remaining after a blisteringly quick start to proceedings, and he maintained a watching brief when the escapees began to attack one another in the finale 30km or so.

Come the last 10km, however, Van der Poel weighed up the odds and realised that the four-man delegation from Jumbo-Visma was likely to try to keep the fragmenting group together for a sprint. He carefully marked Van Poppel in the finale, and Jumbo-Visma duly pegged back a late, solo effort from an impressive Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) within sight of the line.

"At the end I had to gamble that they were closing the gap. Astana had riders as well, but it was a difficult situation," Van der Poel said afterwards. "With 7 or 8km to go, I had in mind that I was waiting for the sprint. I didn't have many options, and from there, it was about timing my sprint perfectly."

Van der Poel did that and more. Just as Cummings was brought back, he unsheathed a vicious acceleration that carried him a length clear of Van Poppel to take the stage win and the overall lead. Van Poppel took second ahead of Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), while Bart Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) came home in fourth place.

In the overall standings, Van der Poel has a lead of two seconds over Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), whose day-long aggression was rewarded with bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints, while Van Poppel is third at four seconds. "It's going to be very hard to defend the jersey, but we'll see," said Van der Poel.

How it unfolded

There was no gentle introduction to proceedings in Å, with attack after attack pinging off the front of the peloton in the opening kilometres. The soaring average speed through the first two hours of racing stretched the bunch to breaking point, and a group of 33 – including Van der Poel, Lutsensko, Cummings, Enrico Gasparotto (Dimension Data), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) – forged clear with 98km remaining.

Although unwieldy in size, the group's collective strength was enough to carry it clear of the peloton and the move may yet prove pivotal in the battle for final overall victory. The escapees maintained their entente deep into the stage, but their alliance of circumstance finally began to fray in the final 30km or so, with Lutsensko especially active off the front.

The Kazakhstani was the lone leader when the race came through the finish area for the penultimate time with 25km remaining, and he was later joined by Cummings, Lilian Calmejane (Total-Direct Energie) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma). Cummings led that quintet over the top of Hagskaret Summit, but Katusha-Alpecin's pursuit pegged them back over the other side.

Gasparotto and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) were the next men to go on the offensive before Hugo Houle (Astana) restored some order to the group on behalf of Lutsenko and Magnus Cort.

With 8.5km to go, Cummings instigated another move, bringing Cort, Barguil, Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team) and the Jumbo-Visma duo of Amund Grøndahl Jansen and Flors De Tier with him. The effort was doomed, however, by a combination of Cort's orders to wait for Lutsenko and one long turn from Van der Poel behind.

Cummings cruised clear alone with 5km to go and the Briton briefly looked as though he might defy the Jumbo-Visma chase effort when he stretched his lead out to 11 seconds with 2km to go. He was still leading beneath the flamme rouge, but at day's end, he would have to settle for the consolation of the king of the mountains jersey. Jumbo-Visma's led the remnants of the break to his rear wheel, before Van der Poel scorched clear to take the win.

"It was a very hard race. The pace never dropped," Van der Poel said. "After 3 hours, the average speed was still 50kph. It was really hard, full gas all day. I kind of like it like that." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus3:45:14
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
4Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
6Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
8Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
10Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
11Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
15Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
16Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
17Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
20Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
21Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
23Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
24Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
25Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
28Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
29Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
30Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:32
31Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:03:02
32Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:23
33Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:44
35Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
36Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
38Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
39Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
40Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
41Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
42Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
43Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
46Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
47Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
48Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
49Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
50Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
51Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
52Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
54Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
55Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
56August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
57Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
58Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
59Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
60Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
61Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
62Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
63Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
65Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
66Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
68Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
69Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
70Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
71Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
72Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
73Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
75Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
76Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
78Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
79Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
82Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
83Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
84Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
85Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
86Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
89Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
91Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
92Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
93Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
94Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
95Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
96Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
97Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
98Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
99Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
100Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
101Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
102Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
103Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
104Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
105Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
106Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
107Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
108Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
109Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
110Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
111Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
112Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
113Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
114Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
115Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
116Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
117Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:24:06
DNFRobin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFBeñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Sprint 1 - Storgata Leknes, km. 59.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma3pts
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - Storgata Leknes, km. 156.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert1

Sprint 3 - Einangen Einangen km. 170.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team2
3Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1

Sprint 4 - Storgata Leknes km. 181
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus15pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert9
4Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
5Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy6
6Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data4
8Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
10Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1

Mountain 1 - Hagskaret Summit km. 64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3pts
2Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team2
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Mountain 2 - Torvdalen Summit km. 128
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3pts
2Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie1

Mountain 3 - Hagskaret Summit km. 161
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus3:45:14
2Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
4Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
6Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
7Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
8Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
9Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:32
11Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:44
12Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
15Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
16Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
19Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
20Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
21Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
22Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
23Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
24Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
26Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
27Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
28Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
29Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
30Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
31Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
32Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
34Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
35Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
36Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
40Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
41Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
42Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
44Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
45Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
46Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
47Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
48Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
49Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
50Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
51Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
52Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
53Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:24:06

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11:15:42
2Team Jumbo-Visma
3Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
4Astana Pro Team0:00:06
5Total Direct Energie0:03:02
6Dimension Data0:16:44
7Arkéa Samsic
8Katusha-Alpecin0:22:07
9Cofidis Solutions Credits
10Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:33:28
11Corendon-Circus
12Wallonie Bruxelles
13Israel Cycling Academy
14Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
15Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Rally UHC Cycling
17Euskadi Basque Country
18Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
19Joker Fuel of Norway0:50:12
20Team Coop

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus3:45:04
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:04
4Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:00:05
5Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:06
6Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
7Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:08
8Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:09
9Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:10
10Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
12Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
13Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
14Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
16Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
17Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
18Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
19Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
22Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
23Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
25Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
26Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
28Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
29Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
30Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:42
31Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:03:12
32Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:33
33Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:54
35Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
36Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
38Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
39Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
40Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
41Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
42Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
43Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
46Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
47Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
48Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
49Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
50Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
51Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
52Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
54Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
55Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
56August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
57Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
58Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
59Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
60Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
61Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
62Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
63Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
65Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
66Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
68Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
69Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
70Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
71Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
72Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
73Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
75Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
76Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
78Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
79Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
82Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
83Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
84Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
85Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
86Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
89Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
91Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
92Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
93Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
94Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
95Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
96Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
97Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
98Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
99Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
100Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
101Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
102Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
103Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
104Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
105Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
106Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
107Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
108Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
109Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
110Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
111Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
112Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
113Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
114Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
115Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
116Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
117Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:24:16

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus15pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert10
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
5Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team7
6Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy7
7Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
8Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data4
10Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma3
11Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team2
12Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data9pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie2
4Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team2
5Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus3:45:04
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:06
3Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
4Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:09
5Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:10
6Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
8Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
9Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:42
11Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:54
12Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
15Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
16Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
19Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
20Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
21Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
22Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
23Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
24Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
26Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
27Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
28Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
29Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
30Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
31Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
32Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
34Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
35Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
36Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
40Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
41Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
42Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
44Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
45Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
46Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
47Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
48Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
49Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
50Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
51Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
52Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
53Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:24:16

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11:15:42
2Team Jumbo-Visma
3Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
4Astana Pro Team0:00:06
5Total Direct Energie0:03:02
6Dimension Data0:16:44
7Arkéa Samsic
8Katusha-Alpecin0:22:07
9Cofidis Solutions Credits
10Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:33:28
11Corendon-Circus
12Wallonie Bruxelles
13Israel Cycling Academy
14Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
15Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Rally UHC Cycling
17Euskadi Basque Country
18Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
19Joker Fuel of Norway0:50:12
20Team Coop

