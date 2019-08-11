Trending

Van der Poel takes another World Cup win in Lenzerheide

Schurter, Flueckiger round out podium

Image 1 of 15

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) chasing alone on the final lap

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) chasing alone on the final lap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 15

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) attacks just before starting the last lap

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) attacks just before starting the last lap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 15

Mathias Flueckiger (Thömus RN Swiss Bike Team) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) were not able to hold the pace of the 2 leaders

Mathias Flueckiger (Thömus RN Swiss Bike Team) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) were not able to hold the pace of the 2 leaders
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 15

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) leads Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Mathias Flueckiger (Thömus RN Swiss Bike Team)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) leads Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Mathias Flueckiger (Thömus RN Swiss Bike Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 15

Mathieu van der Poel wins his 3rd World Cup of 2019

Mathieu van der Poel wins his 3rd World Cup of 2019
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 15

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 15

Nino Schurter leading Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Nino Schurter leading Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 15

Finally some fun

Finally some fun
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 15

Victor Korezky, Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, Gerhard Kerschbaumer

Victor Korezky, Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, Gerhard Kerschbaumer
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 15

Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 15

Mathias Flueckiger (ThÃ¶mus RN Swiss Bike Team)

Mathias Flueckiger (ThÃ¶mus RN Swiss Bike Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 15

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 15

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 15

Fast start to men's 6 lap race

Fast start to men's 6 lap race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 15

World Cup leader Nino Schurter

World Cup leader Nino Schurter
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won his third Mountain Bike World Cup of the season on Sunday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, in what will be his last fat tire appearance of the year, as he switches over to the road to prepare for the world championships.

Van der Poel had already made it clear that he would not contest the mountain bike world championships or World Cup, so there was no chance that he could take the overall title. However, he was going up against world champion and World Cup leader Nino Schurter on his home course, the same one used for last year's world championships, with the altitude - 1500-plus metres - and rough, technical track taking it's toll in crashes and flat tires.

Schurter, who lives locally, came out more aggressively than usual, and within two laps the race was down to just these two riders, who rode away from the rest of the field, setting such a pace that the race was 15 minutes shorter than expected. Van der Poel was content to follow Schurter for most of the race, until the final lap when he attacked. Initially, the gap was less than ten seconds, with the huge crowd urging Schurter on, but then it began to stretch in the final half lap, with the Dutch rider eventually winning by 25 seconds. Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN) was third, 1:13 back.

"This means a lot because I think it is one of the most difficult ones to win," said van der Poel. "Nino is always super motivated to win here in front of his home crowd, so I knew it was going to be a tough one. I was just thinking to get on his wheel and stay there. He was really strong and made a lot of long efforts on the road climb and I had to dig really deep to stay with him. I knew I had to hurt him as well, and I think I managed to do that. It's a pity [missing the Final], but I have set some different goals for the end of this season, and I'll stick to my plan. Unfortunately, I can't do everything, but I'm very happy with my season; I finally managed to win not just one, but three World Cups, so I'm a happy man."

Schurter's lead is down to a slim 21 points over van der Poel, but with his rival not attending the final round next month in Snowshoe, West Virginia, USA, Schurter has all but locked up the title. Mathematically, Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) could win the title, but only if Schurter scored almost no points and he won both the short track and the XCO.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)1:17:50
2Nino Schurter (Swi)0:00:25
3Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)0:01:13
4Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:01:44
5Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
6Stephane Tempier (Fra)0:02:10
7Titouan Carod (Fra)0:02:29
8Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:02:38
9Luca Braidot (Ita)0:02:47
10Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:03:11
11Nadir Colledani (Ita)0:03:12
12Daniele Braidot (Ita)
13Andri Frischknecht (Swi)0:03:13
14Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:03:25
15Lars Forster (Swi)0:03:36
16Thomas Griot (Fra)0:03:42
17Erik Hægstad (Nor)0:03:55
18David Valero Serrano (Spa)0:04:04
19Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)
20Milan Vader (Ned)
21Anton Cooper (NZl)0:04:05
22Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)0:04:26
23Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:04:35
24Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)0:05:02
25Lukas Flueckiger (Swi)0:05:07
26Thomas Litscher (Swi)0:05:13
27Karl Markt (Aut)0:05:32
28Ondřej Cink (Cze)
29Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:05:39
30Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)0:05:43
31Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:05:50
32Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
33Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra)0:05:54
34Maximilian Foidl (Aut)0:05:57
35Fabian Giger (Swi)0:05:59
36Simon Vitzthum (Swi)0:06:09
37Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)0:06:13
38Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)0:06:16
39Jan Vastl (Cze)0:06:17
40Peter Disera (Can)
41Reto Indergand (Swi)0:06:35
42Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger)0:06:47
43Martins Blums (Lat)0:07:07
44Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger)0:07:11
45Georg Egger (Ger)0:07:16
46Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:07:22
47Jens Schuermans (Bel)0:07:38
48Noah Blöchlinger (Swi)0:07:46
49Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:07:52
50Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:07:55
51Cameron Ivory (Aus)0:07:57
52Martin Gluth (Ger)
53Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:07:58
54Martin Fanger (Swi)0:08:17
55Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:08:21
56Gioele Bertolini (Ita)0:08:26
57Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:08:31
58Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:08:35
59Grant Ferguson (GBr)0:08:37
60Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:08:38
61Zsombor Palumby (Hun)0:08:45
62Ben Oliver (NZl)0:09:07
63Severin Disch (Swi)0:09:12
64Andrew L'Esperance (Can)0:09:16
65Catriel Soto (Arg)0:10:05
66Martin Loo (Est)0:10:52
67Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:11:08
68Cyril Bourdon (Fra)
69Erik Groen (Ned)
70Denis Fumarola (Ita)
71Maxime Loret (Fra)
72Lucas Dubau (Fra)
73Erno Mccrae (Bel)
74Mário Costa (Por)
75Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
76Léo Lhomme (Swi)
77Guy Sessler (Isr)
78Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)
79Florian Vogel (Swi)
80Lukáš Kobes (Cze)
81Florian Trigo (Fra)
82Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
83Andrin Beeli (Swi)
84Ivan Filatov (Rus)
85Marcel Guerrini (Swi)
86Thibaud Saint Guilhem (Fra)
87Vincent Sibille (Fra)
88András Parti (Hun)
89Bruno Vitali (Swi)
90Sven Strähle (Ger)
91Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)
92Davide Clerici (Ita)
93Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
94Moritz Bscherer (Aut)
95Sakari Lehtinen (Fin)
96Zdeněk Vobecký (Cze)
97Mattia Setti (Ita)
98Raphael Gagne (Can)
99Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
100Harold Flandre (Fra)
101Jesus Torres Perez (Spa)
102Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
103Hugo Zeller (Fra)
104Benjamin Inauen (Swi)
105Jan Schär (Swi)
106Jochen De Vocht (Bel)
107Xavi Calaf Garcia (Spa)
108Tumelo Makae (Les)
109Lucas Winiger (Fra)
110Clément Noel (Fra)
DNFEskil Evensen-Lie (Nor)
DNFJaroslav Kulhavý (Cze)
DNFDavid Menut (Fra)
DNFSamuel Gaze (NZl)
DNSJan Škarnitzl (Cze)
DNSAlan Hatherly (RSA)

 

