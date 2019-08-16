Trending

Arctic Race of Norway: Coquard wins stage 2

Frenchman beats Van der Poel in sprint finish

Image 1 of 9

Bryan Coquard takes victory on stage 2

Bryan Coquard takes victory on stage 2
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 2 of 9

Stage 2 of of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 2 of of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet)
Image 3 of 9

Stage 2 of of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 2 of of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet)
Image 4 of 9

The peloton making their way through the countryside on stage 2

The peloton making their way through the countryside on stage 2
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 5 of 9

Danny Van Poppel during stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Danny Van Poppel during stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 6 of 9

Steve Cummings during stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Steve Cummings during stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 7 of 9

The break during stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway

The break during stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 8 of 9

The jersey holders at the start of stage 2

The jersey holders at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 9 of 9

The peloton during stage 2

The peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) won stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway, beating overall leader Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) into second place in a bunch finish in Svolvær.

Mindful of the headwind in the finishing straight, Coquard parked himself on the wheel of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) ahead of the final corner and allowed his fellow countryman to open his effort from distance before careering past him in the final 100 metres.

Van der Poel, such an impressive winner of Thursday's opening stage, tried gamely to get back on terms, but the Dutchman was unable to overhaul Coquard, who claimed his eighth victory of the season. Laporte held on for third ahead of August Jensen (Israel Cycling Academy), while Louis Bendixen (Team Coop) took fifth.

"For the finale, we had only Kevin Reza and Jeremy Lecroq, but Kevin is amazing for the lead-out. He put me on the wheel of Christophe Laporte, and I opened my sprint after the last corner," said Coquard.

"Mathieu van der Poel is very, very strong but today, I was sure that if I was in a good position, then it was going to be possible to win and to beat Van der Poel."

Thanks to the six-second time bonus he picked up for placing second on the stage, Van der Poel extends his overall lead to nine seconds over Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team). Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team) moves up to third overall, also at nine seconds, while Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) is a further two seconds back in fourth.

How it unfolded

After the carnage of Thursday's opening stage, when a group of 33 riders forged clear following a viciously fast opening two hours, there was a rather more structured feel to stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway.

The day's early break forged clear without undue fuss in the opening 10 kilometres, when a group of four Norwegian riders established a gap over the peloton. Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team), Erik Resell (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Håkon Lunder Alrust (Team Coop) and Henrik Evensen (Joker Fuel of Norway) were granted their freedom, and they built up a maximum lead of 3:30, while the sprinters' teams – eventually – struck up a working alliance behind.

"It was a very tactical today, we had a little poker between different teams," Coquard said. "We had only Patrick Müller working the first part of the stage. It was very difficult for Patrick, but I'm very happy to have won the stage."

The break's advantage gradually dropped in the final 50km, and when their advantage fell to 30 seconds with 15km remaining, Alrust and Ressell clipped away from their erstwhile companions.

Ressell would in turn rid himself of Alrust but despite his determined laid solo effort, he was swept up by the peloton just shy of the intermediate sprint with 5km to go. Van der Poel's Corendon-Circus team, and Stijn Devolder in particular, had been prominent in leading the peloton to that point, but instead the bonus seconds were snaffled by Ressell's Uno-X teammate Hoelgaard, who continued his effort to open a small gap over the peloton.

Cofidis took up the reins in the run-in, and their pursuit ensured that Hoelgaard was caught with 2km to go. The stage was set for a bunch sprint, though it would take place without the unfortunate Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma), who was forced off the road ahead of the finish. The Dutchman managed to stay upright as he rode onto a grass verge, but he endured the frustration of missing out on the chance to contest the win.

After missing the split on stage 1, Coquard was eager to make up for lost time here. His turn of speed was enough to defeat Van der Poel, who, in the absence of a lead-out man, had flitted from wheel to wheel in the finale.

The Arctic Race of Norway continues on Saturday with an uphill finish at Storheia summit.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel3:31:11
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
5Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
6Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
7Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
9Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
12Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
13Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
14Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
16Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
18Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
19Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
20Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
21Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
22Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
24Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
26Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
27Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
29Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
30Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
31Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
32Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
33Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
34Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
36Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
37Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
39Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
40Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
41Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
42Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
44Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
45Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
46Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
47Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
48Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
49Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
50Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
51Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
52Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
53Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
54Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
55Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
56Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
57Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
58Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
59Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
60Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
61Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
62Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
65Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
66Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
67Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
68Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
69Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
70Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
71Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
73Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
74Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
75Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
76Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
77Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
79Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
81Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
82Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
83Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
84Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
85Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
86Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
88Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
89Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
91Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
92Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
93Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
94Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
95Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
96Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
99Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
100Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
101Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
103Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:15
104Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:00:22
106Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
107Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:27
108Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:32
109Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:35
110Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:06
111Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
112Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:19
113Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:01:44
114Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

Sprint 1 - Lofoten Links km. 28.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3pts
2Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
3Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway1

Sprint 2 - Laukvik km. 130.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3pts
2Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway2
3Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1

Sprint 3 - Svolvær Airport km. 159
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3pts
2Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1

Sprint 4 - Svolvær km. 164
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel15pts
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus12
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy7
5Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop6
6Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway5
7Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles4
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
10Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus3:31:11
2Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
3Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
6Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
7Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
9Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
10Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
11Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
12Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
14Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
16Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
17Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
18Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
19Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
20Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
21Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
22Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
23Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
24Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
25Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
26Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
27Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
28Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
29Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
30Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
31Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
32Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
33Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
34Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
36Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
38Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
39Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
40Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
41Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
42Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
43Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
44Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
45Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
46Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
49Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
51Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:15
52Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:00:22
53Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:01:44

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Coop10:33:33
2Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Israel Cycling Academy
4Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
5Katusha-Alpecin
6Wallonie Bruxelles
7Rally UHC Cycling
8Arkéa Samsic
9Joker Fuel of Norway
10Euskadi Basque Country
11Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
12Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
13Astana Pro Team
14Corendon-Circus
15Cofidis Solutions Credits
16Dimension Data
17Total Direct Energie
18Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
19Team Jumbo-Visma
20Delko Marseille Provence KTM

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus7:16:09
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
4Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:00:11
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:12
6Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:13
7Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
8Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
9Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:16
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
13Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
14Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
16Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
17Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
19Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
20Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
21Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
22Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
23Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
26Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
28Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
29Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:48
30Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:25
31Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:03:18
32Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:39
33Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:11
34Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:16:50
35Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:16:54
36Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:16:57
37Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:59
38Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:00
39Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
41Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
42Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
43Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
45Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
46Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
47Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
48Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
49Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
50Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
53Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
54Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
55Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
56Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
57Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
58Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
60Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
61Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
62Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
63Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
64Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
65Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
66Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
67Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
68Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
69Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
70Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
71Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
72Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
73Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
74Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
77Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
78Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
80Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
82Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
83Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
84Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
85Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
86Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
87Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
88Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
89Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
90Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
91Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
93Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
96Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
97Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
98Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
99Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
100Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
101Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
102Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
103Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
104Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:15
105Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:17:19
107Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:17:22
108Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:17:27
109Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:17:35
110Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus0:18:06
111Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
112Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:19
113Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:44
114Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
115Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:24:22
116Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:28:01
117Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus27pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel15
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
4Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team10
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert10
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy9
9Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
10August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy7
11Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team6
12Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
13Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop6
14Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway5
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data4
16Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles4
17Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma3
18Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin3
20Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway3
21Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team2
22Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
23Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1
24Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data9pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie2
4Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team2
5Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus7:16:09
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:09
3Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:13
4Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
5Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:16
6Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
8Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
9Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:48
11Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:16:54
12Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:16:57
13Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:00
14Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
15Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
16Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
18Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
19Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
20Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
21Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
23Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
24Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
25Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
26Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
27Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
28Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
29Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
30Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
31Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
32Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
33Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
34Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
35Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
38Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
39Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
40Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
41Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
42Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
43Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
45Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
48Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
49Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
50Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:15
51Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:17:19
52Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:44
53Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:24:22

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise21:49:15
2Team Jumbo-Visma
3Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
4Astana Pro Team0:00:06
5Total Direct Energie0:03:02
6Dimension Data0:16:44
7Arkéa Samsic
8Katusha-Alpecin0:22:07
9Cofidis Solutions Credits
10Israel Cycling Academy0:33:28
11Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
12Wallonie Bruxelles
13Rally UHC Cycling
14Euskadi Basque Country
15Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
16Corendon-Circus
17Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
18Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Team Coop0:50:12
20Joker Fuel of Norway

 

