Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) won stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway, beating overall leader Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) into second place in a bunch finish in Svolvær.

Mindful of the headwind in the finishing straight, Coquard parked himself on the wheel of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) ahead of the final corner and allowed his fellow countryman to open his effort from distance before careering past him in the final 100 metres.

Van der Poel, such an impressive winner of Thursday's opening stage, tried gamely to get back on terms, but the Dutchman was unable to overhaul Coquard, who claimed his eighth victory of the season. Laporte held on for third ahead of August Jensen (Israel Cycling Academy), while Louis Bendixen (Team Coop) took fifth.

"For the finale, we had only Kevin Reza and Jeremy Lecroq, but Kevin is amazing for the lead-out. He put me on the wheel of Christophe Laporte, and I opened my sprint after the last corner," said Coquard.

"Mathieu van der Poel is very, very strong but today, I was sure that if I was in a good position, then it was going to be possible to win and to beat Van der Poel."

Thanks to the six-second time bonus he picked up for placing second on the stage, Van der Poel extends his overall lead to nine seconds over Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team). Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team) moves up to third overall, also at nine seconds, while Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) is a further two seconds back in fourth.

How it unfolded

After the carnage of Thursday's opening stage, when a group of 33 riders forged clear following a viciously fast opening two hours, there was a rather more structured feel to stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway.

The day's early break forged clear without undue fuss in the opening 10 kilometres, when a group of four Norwegian riders established a gap over the peloton. Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team), Erik Resell (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Håkon Lunder Alrust (Team Coop) and Henrik Evensen (Joker Fuel of Norway) were granted their freedom, and they built up a maximum lead of 3:30, while the sprinters' teams – eventually – struck up a working alliance behind.

"It was a very tactical today, we had a little poker between different teams," Coquard said. "We had only Patrick Müller working the first part of the stage. It was very difficult for Patrick, but I'm very happy to have won the stage."

The break's advantage gradually dropped in the final 50km, and when their advantage fell to 30 seconds with 15km remaining, Alrust and Ressell clipped away from their erstwhile companions.

Ressell would in turn rid himself of Alrust but despite his determined laid solo effort, he was swept up by the peloton just shy of the intermediate sprint with 5km to go. Van der Poel's Corendon-Circus team, and Stijn Devolder in particular, had been prominent in leading the peloton to that point, but instead the bonus seconds were snaffled by Ressell's Uno-X teammate Hoelgaard, who continued his effort to open a small gap over the peloton.

Cofidis took up the reins in the run-in, and their pursuit ensured that Hoelgaard was caught with 2km to go. The stage was set for a bunch sprint, though it would take place without the unfortunate Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma), who was forced off the road ahead of the finish. The Dutchman managed to stay upright as he rode onto a grass verge, but he endured the frustration of missing out on the chance to contest the win.

After missing the split on stage 1, Coquard was eager to make up for lost time here. His turn of speed was enough to defeat Van der Poel, who, in the absence of a lead-out man, had flitted from wheel to wheel in the finale.

The Arctic Race of Norway continues on Saturday with an uphill finish at Storheia summit.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 3:31:11 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 5 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 6 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 7 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 12 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 13 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 14 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 16 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 18 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 19 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 20 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 21 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 22 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 24 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 26 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 29 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 30 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 31 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 32 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 33 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 34 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 36 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 37 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 39 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 40 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 41 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 42 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 44 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 46 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 47 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 49 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 50 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 51 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 52 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 53 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 54 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 55 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 56 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 57 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 59 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 60 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 61 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 62 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 63 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 64 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 65 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 67 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 68 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 69 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 70 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 73 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 74 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 75 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 76 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 77 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 79 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 81 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 82 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 83 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 84 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 85 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 86 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 87 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 88 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 89 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 90 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 91 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 92 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 93 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 94 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 95 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 96 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 98 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 99 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 100 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 101 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 103 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:15 104 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:00:22 106 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 107 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:27 108 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:32 109 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:35 110 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:01:06 111 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 112 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:19 113 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:01:44 114 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

Sprint 1 - Lofoten Links km. 28.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2 3 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 1

Sprint 2 - Laukvik km. 130.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 2 3 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Sprint 3 - Svolvær Airport km. 159 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3 pts 2 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Sprint 4 - Svolvær km. 164 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 15 pts 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 12 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 7 5 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 6 6 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 5 7 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 4 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 10 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:31:11 2 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 3 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 9 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 11 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 12 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 14 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 17 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 18 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 19 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 20 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 21 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 23 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 24 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 25 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 26 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 27 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 28 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 29 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 30 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 32 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 33 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 34 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 38 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 39 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 40 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 41 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 42 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 43 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 44 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 45 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 46 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 48 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 49 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 51 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:15 52 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:00:22 53 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:44

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Coop 10:33:33 2 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Israel Cycling Academy 4 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 5 Katusha-Alpecin 6 Wallonie Bruxelles 7 Rally UHC Cycling 8 Arkéa Samsic 9 Joker Fuel of Norway 10 Euskadi Basque Country 11 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 12 Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Corendon-Circus 15 Cofidis Solutions Credits 16 Dimension Data 17 Total Direct Energie 18 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 19 Team Jumbo-Visma 20 Delko Marseille Provence KTM

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 7:16:09 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 3 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 4 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:11 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:12 6 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13 7 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 8 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 9 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:16 10 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 14 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 16 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 17 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 19 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 20 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 21 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 22 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 23 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 28 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 29 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:48 30 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:25 31 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:18 32 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:39 33 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:11 34 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:16:50 35 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:16:54 36 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:16:57 37 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:59 38 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:00 39 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 43 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 45 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 46 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 47 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 48 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 49 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 50 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 53 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 54 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 55 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 57 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 58 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 59 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 60 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 61 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 62 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 64 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 65 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 66 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 67 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 68 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 69 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 70 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 71 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 72 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 73 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 74 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 76 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 77 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 78 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 80 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 82 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 83 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 84 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 85 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 86 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 87 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 88 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 89 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 90 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 91 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 93 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 96 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 97 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 98 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 99 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 100 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 101 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 102 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 103 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 104 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:17:15 105 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:17:19 107 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:17:22 108 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:17:27 109 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:17:35 110 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:18:06 111 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 112 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:19 113 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:44 114 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 115 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:24:22 116 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:28:01 117 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 27 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 15 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 4 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 10 5 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 10 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 9 9 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 10 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 7 11 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 6 12 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 13 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 6 14 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 5 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 4 16 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 4 17 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 18 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3 19 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 20 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 3 21 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 22 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 23 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1 24 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 9 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 4 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 2 5 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 7:16:09 2 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:09 3 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13 4 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 5 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:16 6 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 8 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 9 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:48 11 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:16:54 12 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:16:57 13 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:00 14 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 16 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 18 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 19 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 20 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 21 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 23 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 25 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 26 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 27 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 29 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 30 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 31 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 32 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 33 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 34 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 35 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 38 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 39 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 40 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 41 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 42 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 43 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 44 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 45 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 48 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 49 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 50 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:17:15 51 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:17:19 52 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:44 53 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:24:22