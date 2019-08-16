Arctic Race of Norway: Coquard wins stage 2
Frenchman beats Van der Poel in sprint finish
Stage 2: Henningsvaer - Svolvaer
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) won stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway, beating overall leader Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) into second place in a bunch finish in Svolvær.
Mindful of the headwind in the finishing straight, Coquard parked himself on the wheel of Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) ahead of the final corner and allowed his fellow countryman to open his effort from distance before careering past him in the final 100 metres.
Van der Poel, such an impressive winner of Thursday's opening stage, tried gamely to get back on terms, but the Dutchman was unable to overhaul Coquard, who claimed his eighth victory of the season. Laporte held on for third ahead of August Jensen (Israel Cycling Academy), while Louis Bendixen (Team Coop) took fifth.
"For the finale, we had only Kevin Reza and Jeremy Lecroq, but Kevin is amazing for the lead-out. He put me on the wheel of Christophe Laporte, and I opened my sprint after the last corner," said Coquard.
"Mathieu van der Poel is very, very strong but today, I was sure that if I was in a good position, then it was going to be possible to win and to beat Van der Poel."
Thanks to the six-second time bonus he picked up for placing second on the stage, Van der Poel extends his overall lead to nine seconds over Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team). Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team) moves up to third overall, also at nine seconds, while Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) is a further two seconds back in fourth.
How it unfolded
After the carnage of Thursday's opening stage, when a group of 33 riders forged clear following a viciously fast opening two hours, there was a rather more structured feel to stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway.
The day's early break forged clear without undue fuss in the opening 10 kilometres, when a group of four Norwegian riders established a gap over the peloton. Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team), Erik Resell (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Håkon Lunder Alrust (Team Coop) and Henrik Evensen (Joker Fuel of Norway) were granted their freedom, and they built up a maximum lead of 3:30, while the sprinters' teams – eventually – struck up a working alliance behind.
"It was a very tactical today, we had a little poker between different teams," Coquard said. "We had only Patrick Müller working the first part of the stage. It was very difficult for Patrick, but I'm very happy to have won the stage."
The break's advantage gradually dropped in the final 50km, and when their advantage fell to 30 seconds with 15km remaining, Alrust and Ressell clipped away from their erstwhile companions.
Ressell would in turn rid himself of Alrust but despite his determined laid solo effort, he was swept up by the peloton just shy of the intermediate sprint with 5km to go. Van der Poel's Corendon-Circus team, and Stijn Devolder in particular, had been prominent in leading the peloton to that point, but instead the bonus seconds were snaffled by Ressell's Uno-X teammate Hoelgaard, who continued his effort to open a small gap over the peloton.
Cofidis took up the reins in the run-in, and their pursuit ensured that Hoelgaard was caught with 2km to go. The stage was set for a bunch sprint, though it would take place without the unfortunate Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma), who was forced off the road ahead of the finish. The Dutchman managed to stay upright as he rode onto a grass verge, but he endured the frustration of missing out on the chance to contest the win.
After missing the split on stage 1, Coquard was eager to make up for lost time here. His turn of speed was enough to defeat Van der Poel, who, in the absence of a lead-out man, had flitted from wheel to wheel in the finale.
The Arctic Race of Norway continues on Saturday with an uphill finish at Storheia summit.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|3:31:11
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|6
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|7
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|12
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|13
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|16
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|18
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|19
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|20
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|21
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|22
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|24
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|29
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|30
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|31
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|32
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|33
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|34
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|36
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|37
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|39
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|40
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|41
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|42
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|44
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|47
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|49
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|50
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|53
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|54
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|55
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|56
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|57
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|59
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|60
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|61
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|62
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|63
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|64
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|65
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|67
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|68
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|69
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|70
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|73
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|74
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|75
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|76
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|79
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|81
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|82
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|83
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|84
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|85
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|86
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|88
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|89
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|91
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|92
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|93
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|94
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|95
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|96
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|98
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|99
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|100
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|101
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|103
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:15
|104
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:00:22
|106
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|107
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:27
|108
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:32
|109
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:35
|110
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:06
|111
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|112
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:19
|113
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:44
|114
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|3
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|2
|3
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|15
|pts
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|12
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|5
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|6
|6
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|5
|7
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|4
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|10
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3:31:11
|2
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|3
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|6
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|9
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|11
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|12
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|14
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|17
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|18
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|19
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|20
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|21
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|23
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|24
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|26
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|27
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|28
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|29
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|30
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|32
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|33
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|34
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|38
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|39
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|40
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|41
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|42
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|43
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|44
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|45
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|46
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|49
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|51
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:15
|52
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:00:22
|53
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Coop
|10:33:33
|2
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|7
|Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|Arkéa Samsic
|9
|Joker Fuel of Norway
|10
|Euskadi Basque Country
|11
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|12
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Corendon-Circus
|15
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|16
|Dimension Data
|17
|Total Direct Energie
|18
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|19
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|7:16:09
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|4
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:11
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:12
|6
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:13
|7
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:16
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|14
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|16
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|17
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|19
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|20
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|21
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|22
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|23
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|28
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|29
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:48
|30
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:25
|31
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:18
|32
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:39
|33
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:11
|34
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:16:50
|35
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:16:54
|36
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:16:57
|37
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:59
|38
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:00
|39
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|43
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|45
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|46
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|47
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|48
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|49
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|50
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|53
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|54
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|55
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|57
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|58
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|59
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|60
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|62
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|64
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|65
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|66
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|68
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|69
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|70
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|71
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|72
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|73
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|74
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|78
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|80
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|82
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|83
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|84
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|85
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|86
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|87
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|88
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|89
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|90
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|91
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|93
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|96
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|97
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|98
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|99
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|100
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|101
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|102
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|103
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|104
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:17:15
|105
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:17:19
|107
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:17:22
|108
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:17:27
|109
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:35
|110
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:18:06
|111
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|112
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:19
|113
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:18:44
|114
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|115
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:24:22
|116
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:28:01
|117
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|27
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|15
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|4
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|10
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|9
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|10
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|11
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|13
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|6
|14
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|5
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|4
|16
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|4
|17
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|18
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|3
|19
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|20
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|3
|21
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|22
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|23
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|24
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|9
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|4
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|7:16:09
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:13
|4
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:16
|6
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|9
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:48
|11
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:16:54
|12
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:16:57
|13
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:00
|14
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|16
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|18
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|19
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|20
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|21
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|23
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|25
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|26
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|29
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|30
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|31
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|32
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|33
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|34
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|35
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|38
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|39
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|40
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|41
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|42
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|43
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|45
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|48
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|50
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:17:15
|51
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:17:19
|52
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:18:44
|53
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:24:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21:49:15
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Total Direct Energie
|0:03:02
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:16:44
|7
|Arkéa Samsic
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:07
|9
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:33:28
|11
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|12
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|13
|Rally UHC Cycling
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country
|15
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|16
|Corendon-Circus
|17
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|18
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Team Coop
|0:50:12
|20
|Joker Fuel of Norway
