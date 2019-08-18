Alexey Lutsenko wins 2019 Arctic Race of Norway
Hoelgaard wins final stage in Narvik
Stage 4: Lodigen - Narvik
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) snatched overall victory at the Arctic Race of Norway, sprinting to take third on the final stage in Narvik, and finishing one second ahead of race leader Warren Barguil (Arkea Samsic). Lutsenko started the stage three seconds behind the Frenchman but won the four-day stage race by a single second thanks to a better total of bonus seconds secured during the stage.
Local rider Markus Hoelgaard of the Uno-X Norwegian Development Team won the final stage in Narvik with a perfectly timed late attack in the final kilometre. Fellow Norwegian Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma) was second.
Lutsenko tried an attack with six kilometres to go on the hilly finishing circuit around Narvik but Barguil and other riders were able to close him down. Instead of trying again, he let Hoelgaard and then Grøndahl go and then fought for the final time bonus.
Barguil tried to chase after him but was unable to close him down and could only watch overall victory slip from his grasp. Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) finished third overall at 17 seconds.
"I fought all race for the GC and to win on the last stage is a big surprise," Lutsenko said before pulling on the bright orange and yellow midnight sun leader's jersey.
"I want to thank my team for all their work. I tried to win the intermediate time bonus and then again at the finish. In the end I won by just one second in the GC. I'm very happy.
"This is one step before the World Championship for me. It's a good step, because the stages are like the parcours in Yorkshire, they're up and down. It's a really nice race. It's my first time here and maybe I'll come again next year."
Racing above the Arctic circle
This year's Arctic Tour of Norway has enjoyed warm and dry conditions despite being held above the Arctic circle.
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won the opening stage, confirming his ability to switch from mountain biking to rad racing. Bryan Coquard Vital Concept – B&B Hotels) won stage 2 in the sprint, with Norway's Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty Gobert) winning the Queen stage to the summit of Storheia on Saturday. He went on to win the king of the mountains jersey and so took home the special prize of 500kg of Norwegian salmon.
Sunday's final 165.5km stage ended with three 10.5km circuits in Narvik. The important port sits on a hillside and so the twisting roads made for a testing final showdown.
Barguil's hopes of overall success were boosted when he finished second in an early intermediate sprint, picking-up to bonus seconds. however there were two further intermediate sprints with 31km and then 10km to race on the finishing circuit.
Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data), Jonas Hvideberg (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma), Andreas Vangstad (Joker Fuel of Norway) and Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Cycling) eventually formed the early break of the day after 75km of fast racing but were pulled back as the three circuits began.
Lutsenko attacked with 11km to go and pick up a precious three-second time bonus but Barguil was with him and also picked up two seconds to keep hold of the lead.
Lutsenko then focused on the final sprint, with the final four-second time bonus and that one-second time gap at the line ensuring him overall victory.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|45:02:14
|2
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|3
|Total Direct Energie
|0:14:34
|4
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:56
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:26
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:22:46
|7
|Arkéa Samsic
|0:28:36
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:59
|9
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:36:40
|10
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:38:08
|11
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:39:57
|12
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:45:24
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:47:20
|14
|Corendon-Circus
|0:50:09
|15
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:54:06
|16
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:56:04
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:03:49
|18
|Team Coop
|1:06:41
|19
|Joker Fuel of Norway
|1:06:59
|20
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1:08:37
