Image 1 of 3 Markus Hoelgaard of the Uno-X Norwegian Development Team won the final stage in Narvik at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 A rainbow over the final stage of the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Markus Hoelgaard of the Uno-X Norwegian Development Team won the final stage in Narvik at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) snatched overall victory at the Arctic Race of Norway, sprinting to take third on the final stage in Narvik, and finishing one second ahead of race leader Warren Barguil (Arkea Samsic). Lutsenko started the stage three seconds behind the Frenchman but won the four-day stage race by a single second thanks to a better total of bonus seconds secured during the stage.

Local rider Markus Hoelgaard of the Uno-X Norwegian Development Team won the final stage in Narvik with a perfectly timed late attack in the final kilometre. Fellow Norwegian Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma) was second.

Lutsenko tried an attack with six kilometres to go on the hilly finishing circuit around Narvik but Barguil and other riders were able to close him down. Instead of trying again, he let Hoelgaard and then Grøndahl go and then fought for the final time bonus.

Barguil tried to chase after him but was unable to close him down and could only watch overall victory slip from his grasp. Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) finished third overall at 17 seconds.

"I fought all race for the GC and to win on the last stage is a big surprise," Lutsenko said before pulling on the bright orange and yellow midnight sun leader's jersey.

"I want to thank my team for all their work. I tried to win the intermediate time bonus and then again at the finish. In the end I won by just one second in the GC. I'm very happy.

"This is one step before the World Championship for me. It's a good step, because the stages are like the parcours in Yorkshire, they're up and down. It's a really nice race. It's my first time here and maybe I'll come again next year."

Racing above the Arctic circle

This year's Arctic Tour of Norway has enjoyed warm and dry conditions despite being held above the Arctic circle.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won the opening stage, confirming his ability to switch from mountain biking to rad racing. Bryan Coquard Vital Concept – B&B Hotels) won stage 2 in the sprint, with Norway's Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty Gobert) winning the Queen stage to the summit of Storheia on Saturday. He went on to win the king of the mountains jersey and so took home the special prize of 500kg of Norwegian salmon.

Sunday's final 165.5km stage ended with three 10.5km circuits in Narvik. The important port sits on a hillside and so the twisting roads made for a testing final showdown.

Barguil's hopes of overall success were boosted when he finished second in an early intermediate sprint, picking-up to bonus seconds. however there were two further intermediate sprints with 31km and then 10km to race on the finishing circuit.

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data), Jonas Hvideberg (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma), Andreas Vangstad (Joker Fuel of Norway) and Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Cycling) eventually formed the early break of the day after 75km of fast racing but were pulled back as the three circuits began.

Lutsenko attacked with 11km to go and pick up a precious three-second time bonus but Barguil was with him and also picked up two seconds to keep hold of the lead.

Lutsenko then focused on the final sprint, with the final four-second time bonus and that one-second time gap at the line ensuring him overall victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3:35:32 2 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:04 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 10 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:12 13 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:20 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 15 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 18 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 19 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 20 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:38 21 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:53 22 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:16 23 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:22 24 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 25 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:38 26 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:02:17 27 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 29 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 30 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 31 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 32 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:02:57 33 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:08 34 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 35 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 36 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 37 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 38 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:51 40 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:05:00 41 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits 42 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:05:17 44 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:05:56 45 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 46 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 47 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:32 48 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 49 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:06:35 50 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 51 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:48 52 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:16 53 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 54 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 55 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 56 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 57 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 59 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 60 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 61 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 62 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 63 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 65 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 66 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 67 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:08:36 68 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 69 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 70 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 71 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 73 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 74 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 75 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 76 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 77 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 78 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:10:28 79 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:11:13 80 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:11:40 81 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 82 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:06 83 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 84 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 85 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 86 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 87 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 88 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 89 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 90 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 91 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 92 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 93 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 94 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 95 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 96 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 97 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 98 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 99 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 100 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 101 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 103 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 106 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 107 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 108 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 109 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

Sprint 1 - Kongsvik km. 27.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 3 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 3 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Sprint 2 - Frydenlundsgata Narvik (1St Crossing Of The Finish Line) km. 134 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 3 pts 2 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Sprint 3 - Frydenlundsgata Narvik (3Rd Crossing Of The Finish Line) km. 155 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 2 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint 4 - Frydenlundsgata Narvik km. 165.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 15 pts 2 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 7 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 6 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 5 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 4 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 10 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Gullberget Summit km. 47 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3 pts 2 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 2 3 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 1

Mountain 2 - Balteskaret Summit km. 75 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 3 - Skoddebergvatnet Summit km. 91 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2 3 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 1

Mountain 4 - Skistua Summit km. 139 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 5 pts 2 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 3 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1

Mountain 5 - Skistua Summit km. 149.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 5 pts 2 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 3 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1

Mountain 6 - Skistua Summit km. 160 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 5 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3:35:32 2 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:04 4 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:20 5 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 6 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 8 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:38 9 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:16 10 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:38 11 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:17 12 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:02:57 13 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:03:08 14 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 15 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:51 16 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:05:00 17 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits 18 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:56 20 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:32 21 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 22 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:48 23 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:07:16 24 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 27 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 28 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 29 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:36 30 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 31 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 33 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 34 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 35 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:11:13 36 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 0:11:40 37 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:15:06 38 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 40 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 42 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 43 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 44 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 45 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 46 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 47 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 48 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 10:49:05 2 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:12 3 Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 4 Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:47 5 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:19 6 Total Direct Energie 0:04:08 7 Dimension Data 0:05:03 8 Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:04 9 Team Coop 0:06:19 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:27 11 Arkéa Samsic 0:09:51 12 Corendon-Circus 0:09:57 13 Joker Fuel of Norway 0:10:12 14 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:30 15 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:03 16 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:11:09 17 Wallonie Bruxelles 0:11:42 18 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:12:55 19 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:20:34 20 Euskadi Basque Country 0:22:10

Final general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14:59:27 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:01 3 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:19 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:23 5 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 6 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:42 7 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:43 8 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:51 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:00:53 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:12 11 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:15 12 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:20 13 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 14 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:23 15 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:47 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:59 17 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:02:30 18 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 19 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:06 20 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:48 21 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:04:04 22 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:04:05 23 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:06:31 24 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:27 25 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:08:38 26 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:13:13 27 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:13:38 28 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:03 29 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:56 30 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:25 31 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:18:33 32 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:18:47 33 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:19:16 34 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:20:32 35 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:21:56 36 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:10 37 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:22:16 38 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:22:22 39 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:36 40 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:22:47 41 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:23:24 42 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:23:34 43 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:04 44 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:24:08 45 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:15 46 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:24:26 47 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:24:30 48 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:42 49 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:24:51 50 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:25:39 51 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:00 52 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:26:11 53 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:26:24 54 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 55 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:27:19 56 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:27:24 57 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:28:02 58 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:28:04 59 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:48 60 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:28:52 61 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:29:15 62 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:29:34 63 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:29:38 64 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:29:39 65 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:29:51 66 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:29:53 67 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:30:08 68 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:30:15 69 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:31:21 70 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:31:31 71 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:31:55 72 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:32:09 73 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:32:12 74 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:32:15 75 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:32:24 76 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:32:39 77 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:32:47 78 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 0:32:48 79 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:34:03 80 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:34:36 81 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:48 82 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:22 83 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 0:35:57 84 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 0:36:15 85 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:36:39 86 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:36:51 87 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 88 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 89 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:55 90 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:37:14 91 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:37:24 92 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 93 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:28 94 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 95 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:38:17 96 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:38:29 97 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:38:31 98 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:40:02 99 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:40:25 100 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 101 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:41:05 102 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:41:37 103 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:42:01 104 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:43:15 105 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:43:16 106 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:43:21 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:43:25 108 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:44:12 109 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:51:44

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 27 3 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 25 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 24 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 23 6 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 18 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 15 8 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 10 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 13 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 12 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 9 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 8 14 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 8 15 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 16 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 7 17 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 6 18 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 19 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 6 20 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 5 21 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 5 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 23 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 4 24 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 4 25 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 26 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 3 27 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 28 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 29 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 31 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3 32 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 33 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 34 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1 35 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 36 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1 37 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 20 pts 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 12 3 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 11 4 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 10 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 8 7 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 5 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 5 9 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 5 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3 12 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 3 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 2 15 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 16 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1 17 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 18 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1 19 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 1 20 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 21 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 22 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 1 23 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 14:59:46 2 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:24 3 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32 4 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:01:01 5 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:28 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:47 7 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:03:46 8 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:06:12 9 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:08 10 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:37 11 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:18:14 12 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:22:03 13 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:22:28 14 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:23:15 15 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:45 16 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:23:49 17 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:56 18 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:24:07 19 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:24:11 20 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:25:20 21 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:41 22 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:25:52 23 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:27:00 24 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:29:19 25 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:29:20 26 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:29:34 27 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:31:02 28 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:31:53 29 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:31:56 30 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:32:28 31 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 0:32:29 32 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:33:44 33 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:03 34 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 0:35:38 35 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 0:35:56 36 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:36:32 37 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 38 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 39 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:36 40 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:37:05 41 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:37:09 43 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:38:10 44 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:38:12 45 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:39:43 46 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:41:42 47 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:42:56 48 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:42:57 49 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:43:02