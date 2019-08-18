Trending

Alexey Lutsenko wins 2019 Arctic Race of Norway

Hoelgaard wins final stage in Narvik

Image 1 of 3

Markus Hoelgaard of the Uno-X Norwegian Development Team won the final stage in Narvik at the Arctic Race of Norway

Markus Hoelgaard of the Uno-X Norwegian Development Team won the final stage in Narvik at the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

A rainbow over the final stage of the Arctic Race of Norway

A rainbow over the final stage of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Markus Hoelgaard of the Uno-X Norwegian Development Team won the final stage in Narvik at the Arctic Race of Norway

Markus Hoelgaard of the Uno-X Norwegian Development Team won the final stage in Narvik at the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) snatched overall victory at the Arctic Race of Norway, sprinting to take third on the final stage in Narvik, and finishing one second ahead of race leader Warren Barguil (Arkea Samsic). Lutsenko started the stage three seconds behind the Frenchman but won the four-day stage race by a single second thanks to a better total of bonus seconds secured during the stage.

Local rider Markus Hoelgaard of the Uno-X Norwegian Development Team won the final stage in Narvik with a perfectly timed late attack in the final kilometre. Fellow Norwegian Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma) was second.

Lutsenko tried an attack with six kilometres to go on the hilly finishing circuit around Narvik but Barguil and other riders were able to close him down. Instead of trying again, he let Hoelgaard and then Grøndahl go and then fought for the final time bonus.

Barguil tried to chase after him but was unable to close him down and could only watch overall victory slip from his grasp. Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) finished third overall at 17 seconds.

"I fought all race for the GC and to win on the last stage is a big surprise," Lutsenko said before pulling on the bright orange and yellow midnight sun leader's jersey.

"I want to thank my team for all their work. I tried to win the intermediate time bonus and then again at the finish. In the end I won by just one second in the GC. I'm very happy.

"This is one step before the World Championship for me. It's a good step, because the stages are like the parcours in Yorkshire, they're up and down. It's a really nice race. It's my first time here and maybe I'll come again next year."

Racing above the Arctic circle

This year's Arctic Tour of Norway has enjoyed warm and dry conditions despite being held above the Arctic circle.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won the opening stage, confirming his ability to switch from mountain biking to rad racing. Bryan Coquard Vital Concept – B&B Hotels) won stage 2 in the sprint, with Norway's Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty Gobert) winning the Queen stage to the summit of Storheia on Saturday. He went on to win the king of the mountains jersey and so took home the special prize of 500kg of Norwegian salmon.

Sunday's final 165.5km stage ended with three 10.5km circuits in Narvik. The important port sits on a hillside and so the twisting roads made for a testing final showdown.

Barguil's hopes of overall success were boosted when he finished second in an early intermediate sprint, picking-up to bonus seconds. however there were two further intermediate sprints with 31km and then 10km to race on the finishing circuit.  

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data), Jonas Hvideberg (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma), Andreas Vangstad (Joker Fuel of Norway) and Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Cycling) eventually formed the early break of the day after 75km of fast racing but were pulled back as the three circuits began.

Lutsenko attacked with 11km to go and pick up a precious three-second time bonus but Barguil was with him and also picked up two seconds to keep hold of the lead.

Lutsenko then focused on the final sprint, with the final four-second time bonus and that one-second time gap at the line ensuring him overall victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3:35:32
2Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:04
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
9Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
10Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
11Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:12
13Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:20
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
15Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
18Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
19Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
20Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:00:38
21Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:53
22Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:16
23Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:22
24Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
25Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:01:38
26Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:02:17
27Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
28Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
29Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
30Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
31Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
32Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:02:57
33Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:03:08
34August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
35Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
36Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
37Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
38Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:51
40Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:05:00
41Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits
42Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:05:17
44Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:05:56
45Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
46Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:32
48Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
49Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:06:35
50Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
51Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:06:48
52Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:16
53Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
54Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
55Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
56Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
57Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
59Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
60Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
61Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
63Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
64Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
65Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
66Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
67Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus0:08:36
68Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
70Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
71Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
72Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
73Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
74Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
75Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
76Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
77Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
78Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:10:28
79Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:11:13
80Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:11:40
81Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
82Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:06
83Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
84Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
85Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
86Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
87Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
88Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
90Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
91Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
92Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
93Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
94Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
95Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
96Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
97Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
98Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
99Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
101Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
103Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
106Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
107Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
108Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
109Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

Sprint 1 - Kongsvik km. 27.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert3pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
3Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1

Sprint 2 - Frydenlundsgata Narvik (1St Crossing Of The Finish Line) km. 134
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway3pts
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1

Sprint 3 - Frydenlundsgata Narvik (3Rd Crossing Of The Finish Line) km. 155
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic2
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint 4 - Frydenlundsgata Narvik km. 165.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team15pts
2Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma12
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic7
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy6
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie5
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data4
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
10Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Gullberget Summit km. 47
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3pts
2Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data2
3Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus1

Mountain 2 - Balteskaret Summit km. 75
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data5pts
2Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 3 - Skoddebergvatnet Summit km. 91
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3pts
2Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team2
3Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway1

Mountain 4 - Skistua Summit km. 139
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert5pts
2Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3
3Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1

Mountain 5 - Skistua Summit km. 149.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert5pts
2Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie3
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1

Mountain 6 - Skistua Summit km. 160
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team5pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
3Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3:35:32
2Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:04
4Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:20
5Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
6Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
8Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:00:38
9Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:16
10Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:01:38
11Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:17
12Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:02:57
13Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:03:08
14Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
15Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:51
16Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:05:00
17Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits
18Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:56
20Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:32
21Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
22Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:06:48
23Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:07:16
24Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
25Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
27Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
28Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
29Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:36
30Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
31Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
32Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
33Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
34Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
35Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:11:13
36Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop0:11:40
37Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:15:06
38Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
40Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
42Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
43Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
44Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
45Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
47Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
48Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team10:49:05
2Katusha-Alpecin0:00:12
3Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
4Israel Cycling Academy0:00:47
5Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:19
6Total Direct Energie0:04:08
7Dimension Data0:05:03
8Rally UHC Cycling0:06:04
9Team Coop0:06:19
10Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:27
11Arkéa Samsic0:09:51
12Corendon-Circus0:09:57
13Joker Fuel of Norway0:10:12
14Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:30
15Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:03
16Cofidis Solutions Credits0:11:09
17Wallonie Bruxelles0:11:42
18Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:12:55
19Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:20:34
20Euskadi Basque Country0:22:10

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:59:27
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:01
3Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:19
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:23
5Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
6Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:42
7Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:43
8Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:51
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:00:53
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:12
11Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:15
12Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:20
13Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
14Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:01:23
15Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:47
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:59
17Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:30
18Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
19Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:06
20Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:48
21Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:04:04
22Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:04:05
23Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:06:31
24Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:27
25Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:08:38
26Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:13:13
27Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:13:38
28Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:03
29Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:16:56
30Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:25
31Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:18:33
32Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:18:47
33Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:19:16
34Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:20:32
35Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:21:56
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:10
37Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:22:16
38Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:22:22
39August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:36
40Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:22:47
41Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:23:24
42Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:23:34
43Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:04
44Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:24:08
45Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:15
46Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:24:26
47Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:24:30
48Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:42
49Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:24:51
50Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:25:39
51Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:00
52Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:26:11
53Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:26:24
54Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
55Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:27:19
56Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:27:24
57Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:02
58Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:28:04
59Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:48
60Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:28:52
61Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:29:15
62Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:29:34
63Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:29:38
64Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:29:39
65Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:29:51
66Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:29:53
67Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles0:30:08
68Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:30:15
69Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:31:21
70Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:31:31
71Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus0:31:55
72Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:32:09
73Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:32:12
74Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:32:15
75Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:32:24
76Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:32:39
77Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:32:47
78Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop0:32:48
79Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:34:03
80Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:34:36
81Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:48
82Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:22
83Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic0:35:57
84Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop0:36:15
85Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:36:39
86Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:36:51
87Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
88Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
89Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:55
90Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:37:14
91Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:37:24
92Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
93Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:28
94Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
95Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:38:17
96Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:38:29
97Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:38:31
98Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:40:02
99Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:40:25
100Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
101Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:41:05
102Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:41:37
103Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:42:01
104Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:43:15
105Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:43:16
106Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:43:21
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:43:25
108Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:44:12
109Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:51:44

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus27
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team25
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel24
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic23
6Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy18
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert15
8Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma15
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma14
10Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert13
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie12
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits9
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data8
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy8
15Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
16August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy7
17Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team6
18Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
19Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop6
20Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team5
21Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway5
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
23Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles4
24Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data4
25Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
26Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway3
27Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team3
28Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
29Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin3
31Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3
32Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
33Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
34Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1
35Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
36Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1
37Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert20pts
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data12
3Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team11
4Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data10
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic8
7Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team5
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie5
9Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team5
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy3
12Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie3
13Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy2
15Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
16Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1
17Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1
18Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1
19Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus1
20Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
21Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
22Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway1
23Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy14:59:46
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:24
3Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:32
4Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:01:01
5Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:28
6Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:47
7Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:03:46
8Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:06:12
9Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:08
10Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:16:37
11Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:18:14
12Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:22:03
13Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:22:28
14Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:23:15
15Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:45
16Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:23:49
17Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:56
18Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:24:07
19Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:24:11
20Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:25:20
21Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:41
22Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:25:52
23Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:27:00
24Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:29:19
25Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:29:20
26Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:29:34
27Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:31:02
28Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:31:53
29Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:31:56
30Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:32:28
31Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop0:32:29
32Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:33:44
33Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:03
34Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic0:35:38
35Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop0:35:56
36Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:36:32
37Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
38Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
39Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:36
40Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:37:05
41Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:37:09
43Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:38:10
44Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:38:12
45Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:39:43
46Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:41:42
47Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:42:56
48Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:42:57
49Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:43:02

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team45:02:14
2Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:02:13
3Total Direct Energie0:14:34
4Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:56
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:26
6Dimension Data0:22:46
7Arkéa Samsic0:28:36
8Katusha-Alpecin0:28:59
9Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:36:40
10Cofidis Solutions Credits0:38:08
11Israel Cycling Academy0:39:57
12Rally UHC Cycling0:45:24
13Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:47:20
14Corendon-Circus0:50:09
15Wallonie Bruxelles0:54:06
16Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:56:04
17Euskadi Basque Country1:03:49
18Team Coop1:06:41
19Joker Fuel of Norway1:06:59
20Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1:08:37

 

Latest on Cyclingnews