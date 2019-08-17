Trending

Arctic Race of Norway: Eiking wins stage 3 to Storheia Summit

Barguil moves into the overall lead

Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty Gobert) gave Norway a home win at the Arctic Race of Norway, winning atop the steep 3.5km climb to Storheia Summit on the Queen stage 3 of this year's race.

Eiking managed to edge clear of Warren Barguil (Arkea Samsic) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) in the final 400 metres to win alone.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) tried to stay with the leaders on the 11.8 per cent climb but cracked half-way up and eventually eased up, losing more than a minute and any chance of overall victory.

Barguil limited his losses to Eiking to five seconds, with Lutsenko losing 13 seconds. The time bonuses meant Barguil took the race lead, with Lutsenko second art just three seconds. Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) is third at 15 seconds, with only Sunday's fourth and final hilly stage to Narvik left to race.

"I have mixed feeling," Barguil admitted after pulling on the orange leader's jersey but missing out on the stage victory.

"I knew Chris was racing at home, that he wanted to win and that he's in good shape. The climb suited him and he was better than me. I got close but not enough; even if second is not bad.

"I don't know if a three-second lead is enough to win tomorrow. It's not only Lutsenko; there are a lot of guys at 15 seconds or so. There are also the intermediate sprints and Lutsenko can catch if he wins one of them. I need to be careful and I can trust my teammates so that we can do our best."

The loop around the islands and inlets of Nordland were stunning but everyone in the peloton was focused on the climb to the finish at Storheia, dubbed the Mont Ventoux of Norway, due to its barren peak and huge communications antenna.

An early break of five riders included sprinter and stage 2 winner Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels). They opened a lead of 3:20 but Astana, Katusha-Alpecin and Delko Marseille lead the chase.

Local rider Erlend Blikra (Team Coop) was the last to be caught as the Storheia climb loomed large and the newly surfaced road steepened. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) was dropped after a mechanical problem, with Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) the first to go clear off the bunch, perhaps as a tactical play by Eiking. Barguil followed him, the gradient and the increase in speed cracking van der Poel.

Lutsenko and Hugo Houle (Astana), Eiking and Barguil were left up front, as everyone else fought to limit their losses.

Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie) and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) made the junction inside the steep last kilometre as the end game approached but Eiking soon made his move, powering away from Barguil and Lutsenko, after they had watched each other.

"It feels amazing, to take my first win of the year, here on this finish, with these strong riders, it's an incredible feeling," Eiking said.

"They slowed with one kilometre to go and I saw riders coming from behind, so l knew that I had to go early. So I went as hard as could with 400 metres to go. At one moment I thought: 'Oh shit! This is not going to work' But I had a big, big gap and could keep going and win. I'm really happy."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert4:07:32
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:05
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:17
5Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
6Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
7Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:00:32
8Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:36
9Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:47
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
13Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:53
14Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:58
15Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
16Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
17Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
18Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
19Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:06
20Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:01:09
21Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
22Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:19
23Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:01:22
24Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:25
25Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:29
26Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
28Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
29Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
30Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
31Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:42
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:45
33Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
34Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:01:52
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:54
36Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:02
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:09
38Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:11
39Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:17
40Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:02:22
41Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
42Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
44Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:02:29
45Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:42
46August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
47Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:53
48Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
49Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
50Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:03:17
52Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:22
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
54Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:30
55Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
56Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
57Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:43
58Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:03:53
59Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:01
60Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic0:04:05
61Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:04:32
62Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:04:47
63Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:05:03
64Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:05:22
65Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
66Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
67Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus0:05:27
68Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
69Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:32
70Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
71Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
72Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
73Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:36
74Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:39
76Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:49
77Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:05:57
78Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:05:59
79Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles0:06:06
80Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:06:08
81Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:06:25
82Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:06:37
83Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:06:39
84Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:09
85Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop0:07:26
86Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
87Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:07:45
88Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop0:07:50
89Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:08:10
90Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
91Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
92Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
93Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
94Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
95Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:08:13
96Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:08:19
97Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:26
98Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:33
100Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
101Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:08:36
102Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:08:51
103Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
104Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
105Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:36
106Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:09:37
107Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:54
108Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:11:24
109Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:11:29
110Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
111Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
112Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
113Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:33
114Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
115Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
116Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - R821 Myre km. 44.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel3pts
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
3Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint 2 - Strandgata Sortland km. 84
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel3pts
2Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop1

Sprint 3 - Skarveien Stokmarknes km. 142
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel3pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint 4 - Storheia km. 176.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert15pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic12
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie7
5Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy6
6Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team5
7Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data4
8Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
9Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team2
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Storvatnet Summit km. 2.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountain 2 - Storeidet Summit km. 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3pts
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy2
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Mountain 3 - Storvatnet Summit km. 90.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy3pts
2Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1

Mountain 4 - Storheia km. 176.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert10pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic7
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie3
5Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert4:07:32
2Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:17
3Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:36
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:47
5Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:58
6Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
7Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
8Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:01:09
9Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:01:22
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:25
11Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:29
12Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
13Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
14Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:11
15Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:02:22
16Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:42
17Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:53
18Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
19Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:03:17
21Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:30
22Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic0:04:05
23Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:04:32
24Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:05:27
25Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:32
26Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
27Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:36
29Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:05:59
30Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:06:08
31Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:06:37
32Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:06:39
33Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:09
34Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop0:07:26
35Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
36Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:07:45
37Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop0:07:50
38Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:08:10
39Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
40Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
41Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
42Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:08:13
43Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:26
44Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:36
45Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:54
46Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:11:24
47Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:11:29
48Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
49Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
50Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
51Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:33
52Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:23:48
2Dimension Data0:01:05
3Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:59
4Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:02:07
5Arkéa Samsic
6Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:28
7Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:59
8Cofidis Solutions Credits0:04:58
9Israel Cycling Academy0:05:48
10Rally UHC Cycling0:05:58
11Joker Fuel of Norway0:06:41
12Katusha-Alpecin0:06:46
13Corendon-Circus0:06:50
14Total Direct Energie0:07:30
15Euskadi Basque Country0:08:17
16Wallonie Bruxelles0:09:02
17Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:05
18Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:09:47
19Team Coop0:10:16
20Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:14:41

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic11:23:56
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:15
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:18
5Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
6Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
7Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:37
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:00:48
9Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
10Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:52
11Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:54
12Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:56
13Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:59
14Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
16Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:01:05
17Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:01:07
18Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
19Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:26
20Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:30
21Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:43
24Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:01:46
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:55
26Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:18
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:03:40
28Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:56
29Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:07:15
30Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie0:08:20
31Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:46
32Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:59
33Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:41
34Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:16:35
35Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:17:17
36Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:21
37Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:17:54
38Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:18:14
39Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:18:22
40Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:18:30
42Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:18:37
43Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:18:47
44Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:18:54
45Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:56
46Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:19:07
47Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
48Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
49Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits
50Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:27
51August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
52Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:19:29
53Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:19:38
54Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
55Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:20:02
57Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:20:07
58Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:20:15
59Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
61Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:20:38
62Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:45
63Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic0:20:50
64Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:21:17
65Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:21:32
66Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:05
67Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:22:07
68Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
69Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:22:17
70Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
71Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
72Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
73Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:21
74Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:24
76Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:22:34
77Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:22:44
78Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:22:50
79Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles0:22:51
80Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:23:10
81Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus0:23:18
82Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:23:22
83Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:23:24
84Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:23:32
85Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:54
86Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:24:11
87Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
88Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop0:24:34
89Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:24:55
90Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
91Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
92Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
93Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
94Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:24:58
95Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:25:18
96Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
97Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:25:48
98Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:25:58
99Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:26:01
100Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:26:03
101Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:11
102Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:26:14
103Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:21
104Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:30
105Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:26:54
106Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:28:08
107Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:28:09
108Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:28:14
109Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
110Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
111Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:28:18
113Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
114Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:29:34
115Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:33:43
116Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:36:37

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus27pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel24
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert15
5Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy15
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma14
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic12
8Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team10
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert10
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits9
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie7
12Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
13August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy7
14Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team6
15Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
16Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop6
17Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team5
18Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway5
19Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data4
20Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data4
21Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles4
22Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma3
24Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
25Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
26Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin3
27Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3
28Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team2
29Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
30Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
31Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1
32Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
33Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data12pts
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert10
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic7
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie5
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy3
8Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team3
9Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team2
10Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team2
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy2
12Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
13Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1
14Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1

Young Riders Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy11:24:11
2Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:33
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:37
4Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:41
5Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:44
6Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:00:52
7Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:11
8Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:15
9Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:44
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:16:20
12Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:06
13Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:17:39
14Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:18:07
15Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:41
16Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:18:52
17Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:12
18Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:19:23
19Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
20Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:19:47
22Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:00
23Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic0:20:35
24Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:21:02
25Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:22:02
26Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
28Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:06
29Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:22:29
30Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:22:35
31Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:23:07
32Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:23:09
33Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:39
34Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:23:56
35Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
36Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop0:24:19
37Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:24:40
38Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
39Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
40Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
41Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:24:43
42Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:25:59
43Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:06
44Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:26:39
45Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:27:53
46Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:27:54
47Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:27:59
48Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
50Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
51Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:03
52Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway0:29:19

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team34:13:09
2Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:02:01
3Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:53
4Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:59
5Total Direct Energie0:10:26
6Dimension Data0:17:43
7Arkéa Samsic0:18:45
8Cofidis Solutions Credits0:26:59
9Katusha-Alpecin0:28:47
10Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:35:21
11Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:36:50
12Israel Cycling Academy0:39:10
13Rally UHC Cycling0:39:20
14Corendon-Circus0:40:12
15Euskadi Basque Country0:41:39
16Wallonie Bruxelles0:42:24
17Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:43:09
18Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:48:03
19Joker Fuel of Norway0:56:47
20Team Coop1:00:22

 

