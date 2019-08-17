Arctic Race of Norway: Eiking wins stage 3 to Storheia Summit
Barguil moves into the overall lead
Stage 3: Sortland - Storheia Summit
Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty Gobert) gave Norway a home win at the Arctic Race of Norway, winning atop the steep 3.5km climb to Storheia Summit on the Queen stage 3 of this year's race.
Eiking managed to edge clear of Warren Barguil (Arkea Samsic) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) in the final 400 metres to win alone.
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) tried to stay with the leaders on the 11.8 per cent climb but cracked half-way up and eventually eased up, losing more than a minute and any chance of overall victory.
Barguil limited his losses to Eiking to five seconds, with Lutsenko losing 13 seconds. The time bonuses meant Barguil took the race lead, with Lutsenko second art just three seconds. Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) is third at 15 seconds, with only Sunday's fourth and final hilly stage to Narvik left to race.
"I have mixed feeling," Barguil admitted after pulling on the orange leader's jersey but missing out on the stage victory.
"I knew Chris was racing at home, that he wanted to win and that he's in good shape. The climb suited him and he was better than me. I got close but not enough; even if second is not bad.
"I don't know if a three-second lead is enough to win tomorrow. It's not only Lutsenko; there are a lot of guys at 15 seconds or so. There are also the intermediate sprints and Lutsenko can catch if he wins one of them. I need to be careful and I can trust my teammates so that we can do our best."
The loop around the islands and inlets of Nordland were stunning but everyone in the peloton was focused on the climb to the finish at Storheia, dubbed the Mont Ventoux of Norway, due to its barren peak and huge communications antenna.
An early break of five riders included sprinter and stage 2 winner Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels). They opened a lead of 3:20 but Astana, Katusha-Alpecin and Delko Marseille lead the chase.
Local rider Erlend Blikra (Team Coop) was the last to be caught as the Storheia climb loomed large and the newly surfaced road steepened. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) was dropped after a mechanical problem, with Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) the first to go clear off the bunch, perhaps as a tactical play by Eiking. Barguil followed him, the gradient and the increase in speed cracking van der Poel.
Lutsenko and Hugo Houle (Astana), Eiking and Barguil were left up front, as everyone else fought to limit their losses.
Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie) and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) made the junction inside the steep last kilometre as the end game approached but Eiking soon made his move, powering away from Barguil and Lutsenko, after they had watched each other.
"It feels amazing, to take my first win of the year, here on this finish, with these strong riders, it's an incredible feeling," Eiking said.
"They slowed with one kilometre to go and I saw riders coming from behind, so l knew that I had to go early. So I went as hard as could with 400 metres to go. At one moment I thought: 'Oh shit! This is not going to work' But I had a big, big gap and could keep going and win. I'm really happy."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|4:07:32
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:05
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|5
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|7
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:00:32
|8
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:36
|9
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:47
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|13
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:53
|14
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:58
|15
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|16
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|17
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|18
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|19
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:06
|20
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:01:09
|21
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|22
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:19
|23
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:22
|24
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:25
|25
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:29
|26
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|28
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|29
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|30
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|31
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:42
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:45
|33
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|34
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:01:52
|35
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:54
|36
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:02
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:09
|38
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:11
|39
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:17
|40
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:22
|41
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|42
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|44
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:29
|45
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:42
|46
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|47
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:53
|48
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|49
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|50
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:03:17
|52
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:22
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:30
|55
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|56
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|57
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:03:43
|58
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:03:53
|59
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:01
|60
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:05
|61
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:04:32
|62
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:04:47
|63
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:05:03
|64
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:05:22
|65
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|66
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|67
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:05:27
|68
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|69
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:32
|70
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|71
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|72
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|73
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:36
|74
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:39
|76
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:49
|77
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:05:57
|78
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:05:59
|79
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:06:06
|80
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:06:08
|81
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:25
|82
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:06:37
|83
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:06:39
|84
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:09
|85
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|0:07:26
|86
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|87
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:07:45
|88
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|0:07:50
|89
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:08:10
|90
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|91
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|92
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|93
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|94
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|95
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:08:13
|96
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:08:19
|97
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:26
|98
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:33
|100
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|101
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:08:36
|102
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:08:51
|103
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|104
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:36
|106
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:09:37
|107
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:54
|108
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:11:24
|109
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|110
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|111
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|112
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|113
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:33
|114
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|115
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|116
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|3
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|3
|pts
|2
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|3
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|12
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|7
|5
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|6
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|4
|8
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|9
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|pts
|2
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|7
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|5
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|4:07:32
|2
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:17
|3
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:36
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:47
|5
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:58
|6
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|7
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|8
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:01:09
|9
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:22
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:25
|11
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:29
|12
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|13
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|14
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:11
|15
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:02:22
|16
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:42
|17
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:53
|18
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|19
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:03:17
|21
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:30
|22
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:05
|23
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:04:32
|24
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:05:27
|25
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:32
|26
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|27
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:36
|29
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:05:59
|30
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:06:08
|31
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:06:37
|32
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:06:39
|33
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:09
|34
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|0:07:26
|35
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|36
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:07:45
|37
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|0:07:50
|38
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:08:10
|39
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|40
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|41
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|42
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:08:13
|43
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:26
|44
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:36
|45
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:54
|46
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:11:24
|47
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|48
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|49
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|50
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|51
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:33
|52
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:23:48
|2
|Dimension Data
|0:01:05
|3
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|4
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|5
|Arkéa Samsic
|6
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:28
|7
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:59
|8
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:04:58
|9
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:48
|10
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:58
|11
|Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:06:41
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:46
|13
|Corendon-Circus
|0:06:50
|14
|Total Direct Energie
|0:07:30
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:08:17
|16
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:09:02
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:05
|18
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:09:47
|19
|Team Coop
|0:10:16
|20
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:14:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|11:23:56
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:15
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:18
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|6
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|9
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:52
|11
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:54
|12
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|13
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:59
|14
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|16
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:05
|17
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:07
|18
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|19
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:26
|20
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:30
|21
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|22
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:43
|24
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:55
|26
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:18
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:03:40
|28
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:56
|29
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:07:15
|30
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:08:20
|31
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:46
|32
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:59
|33
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:41
|34
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:35
|35
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:17:17
|36
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:17:21
|37
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:17:54
|38
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:18:14
|39
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:22
|40
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:18:30
|42
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:18:37
|43
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:18:47
|44
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:18:54
|45
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:56
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:19:07
|47
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|50
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:27
|51
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:19:29
|53
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:19:38
|54
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|55
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:20:02
|57
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:20:07
|58
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:20:15
|59
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|61
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:20:38
|62
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:45
|63
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|0:20:50
|64
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:21:17
|65
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:21:32
|66
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:05
|67
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:22:07
|68
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|69
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:22:17
|70
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|71
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|72
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|73
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:21
|74
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:24
|76
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:22:34
|77
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:22:44
|78
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:22:50
|79
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:22:51
|80
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:23:10
|81
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:23:18
|82
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:23:22
|83
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:23:24
|84
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:23:32
|85
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:54
|86
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:24:11
|87
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|88
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|0:24:34
|89
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:24:55
|90
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|91
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|92
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|93
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|94
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:24:58
|95
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:25:18
|96
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|97
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:25:48
|98
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:25:58
|99
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:26:01
|100
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:26:03
|101
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:11
|102
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:26:14
|103
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:21
|104
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:30
|105
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:26:54
|106
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:28:08
|107
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:28:09
|108
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:28:14
|109
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|110
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|111
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:28:18
|113
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:29:34
|115
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:33:43
|116
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:36:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|27
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|24
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|5
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|12
|8
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|10
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|9
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|7
|12
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|13
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|14
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|16
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|6
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|5
|18
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|5
|19
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|4
|20
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|4
|21
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|4
|22
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|24
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|25
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|26
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|27
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|3
|28
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|30
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|31
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|32
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|33
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|pts
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|7
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|5
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|8
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|3
|9
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|12
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|13
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|14
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|11:24:11
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:33
|3
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:37
|4
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:41
|5
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|6
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:52
|7
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:11
|8
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:15
|9
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:44
|11
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:20
|12
|Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:17:06
|13
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:17:39
|14
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:07
|15
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:41
|16
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:18:52
|17
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:12
|18
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:19:23
|19
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|20
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:19:47
|22
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:00
|23
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|0:20:35
|24
|Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:21:02
|25
|Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:22:02
|26
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|28
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:06
|29
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:22:29
|30
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:22:35
|31
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:23:07
|32
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:23:09
|33
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:39
|34
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:23:56
|35
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|36
|Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|0:24:19
|37
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:24:40
|38
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|39
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|40
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|41
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:24:43
|42
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:25:59
|43
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:06
|44
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:26:39
|45
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:27:53
|46
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:27:54
|47
|Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:27:59
|48
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|50
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|51
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:03
|52
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:29:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|34:13:09
|2
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|3
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:53
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:59
|5
|Total Direct Energie
|0:10:26
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:17:43
|7
|Arkéa Samsic
|0:18:45
|8
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:26:59
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:47
|10
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:35:21
|11
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:36:50
|12
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:39:10
|13
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:39:20
|14
|Corendon-Circus
|0:40:12
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:41:39
|16
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:42:24
|17
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:43:09
|18
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:48:03
|19
|Joker Fuel of Norway
|0:56:47
|20
|Team Coop
|1:00:22
