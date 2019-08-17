Image 1 of 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty Gobert) wins stage 3 at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Krists Neilands (LAT - Israel Cycling Academy) at Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) leads the overall after stage 3 at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 The peloton racing stage 3 at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty Gobert) wins stage 3 at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 The peloton racing stage 3 at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 The peloton racing stage 3 at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty Gobert) gave Norway a home win at the Arctic Race of Norway, winning atop the steep 3.5km climb to Storheia Summit on the Queen stage 3 of this year's race.

Eiking managed to edge clear of Warren Barguil (Arkea Samsic) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) in the final 400 metres to win alone.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) tried to stay with the leaders on the 11.8 per cent climb but cracked half-way up and eventually eased up, losing more than a minute and any chance of overall victory.

Barguil limited his losses to Eiking to five seconds, with Lutsenko losing 13 seconds. The time bonuses meant Barguil took the race lead, with Lutsenko second art just three seconds. Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) is third at 15 seconds, with only Sunday's fourth and final hilly stage to Narvik left to race.

"I have mixed feeling," Barguil admitted after pulling on the orange leader's jersey but missing out on the stage victory.

"I knew Chris was racing at home, that he wanted to win and that he's in good shape. The climb suited him and he was better than me. I got close but not enough; even if second is not bad.

"I don't know if a three-second lead is enough to win tomorrow. It's not only Lutsenko; there are a lot of guys at 15 seconds or so. There are also the intermediate sprints and Lutsenko can catch if he wins one of them. I need to be careful and I can trust my teammates so that we can do our best."

The loop around the islands and inlets of Nordland were stunning but everyone in the peloton was focused on the climb to the finish at Storheia, dubbed the Mont Ventoux of Norway, due to its barren peak and huge communications antenna.

An early break of five riders included sprinter and stage 2 winner Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels). They opened a lead of 3:20 but Astana, Katusha-Alpecin and Delko Marseille lead the chase.

Local rider Erlend Blikra (Team Coop) was the last to be caught as the Storheia climb loomed large and the newly surfaced road steepened. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) was dropped after a mechanical problem, with Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) the first to go clear off the bunch, perhaps as a tactical play by Eiking. Barguil followed him, the gradient and the increase in speed cracking van der Poel.

Lutsenko and Hugo Houle (Astana), Eiking and Barguil were left up front, as everyone else fought to limit their losses.

Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie) and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) made the junction inside the steep last kilometre as the end game approached but Eiking soon made his move, powering away from Barguil and Lutsenko, after they had watched each other.

"It feels amazing, to take my first win of the year, here on this finish, with these strong riders, it's an incredible feeling," Eiking said.

"They slowed with one kilometre to go and I saw riders coming from behind, so l knew that I had to go early. So I went as hard as could with 400 metres to go. At one moment I thought: 'Oh shit! This is not going to work' But I had a big, big gap and could keep going and win. I'm really happy."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 4:07:32 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:05 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:17 5 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 7 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:00:32 8 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:36 9 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:47 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 13 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:53 14 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:58 15 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 16 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 17 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 18 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 19 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:01:06 20 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:09 21 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 22 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:19 23 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:01:22 24 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:25 25 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:29 26 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 28 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 29 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 30 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 31 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:42 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:45 33 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 34 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:01:52 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:54 36 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:02 37 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:09 38 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:11 39 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:17 40 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:22 41 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 42 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 44 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:29 45 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:42 46 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 47 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:53 48 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 49 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 50 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 51 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:03:17 52 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:22 53 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:30 55 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 56 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 57 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:43 58 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:53 59 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:01 60 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:05 61 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:04:32 62 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:47 63 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:05:03 64 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:05:22 65 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 66 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 67 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:05:27 68 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 69 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:32 70 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 71 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 72 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 73 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:36 74 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:39 76 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:49 77 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:05:57 78 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:05:59 79 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:06:06 80 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:08 81 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:06:25 82 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:06:37 83 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:06:39 84 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:09 85 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 0:07:26 86 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 87 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:07:45 88 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 0:07:50 89 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:08:10 90 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 91 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 92 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 93 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 94 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 95 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:08:13 96 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:08:19 97 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:26 98 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:33 100 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 101 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:08:36 102 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:08:51 103 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 104 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:36 106 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:09:37 107 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:54 108 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:11:24 109 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:11:29 110 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 111 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 112 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 113 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:33 114 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 115 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 116 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - R821 Myre km. 44.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 3 pts 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 3 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint 2 - Strandgata Sortland km. 84 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 3 pts 2 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 1

Sprint 3 - Skarveien Stokmarknes km. 142 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 3 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint 4 - Storheia km. 176.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 15 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 12 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 7 5 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 6 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 4 8 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 9 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 2 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Storvatnet Summit km. 2.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountain 2 - Storeidet Summit km. 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 2 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 3 - Storvatnet Summit km. 90.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3 pts 2 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1

Mountain 4 - Storheia km. 176.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 10 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 7 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 5 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 4:07:32 2 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:17 3 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:36 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:47 5 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:58 6 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 7 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 8 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:09 9 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:01:22 10 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:25 11 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:29 12 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 13 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 14 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:11 15 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:02:22 16 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:42 17 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:53 18 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 19 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:03:17 21 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:30 22 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:05 23 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:04:32 24 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:05:27 25 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:32 26 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 27 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:36 29 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:05:59 30 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:08 31 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:06:37 32 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:06:39 33 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:09 34 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 0:07:26 35 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 36 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:07:45 37 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 0:07:50 38 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:08:10 39 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 40 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 41 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 42 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:08:13 43 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:26 44 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:36 45 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:54 46 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:11:24 47 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:11:29 48 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 49 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 50 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 51 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:33 52 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:23:48 2 Dimension Data 0:01:05 3 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:59 4 Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:07 5 Arkéa Samsic 6 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:28 7 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:59 8 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:04:58 9 Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:48 10 Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:58 11 Joker Fuel of Norway 0:06:41 12 Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:46 13 Corendon-Circus 0:06:50 14 Total Direct Energie 0:07:30 15 Euskadi Basque Country 0:08:17 16 Wallonie Bruxelles 0:09:02 17 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:05 18 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:09:47 19 Team Coop 0:10:16 20 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:14:41

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 11:23:56 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:15 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:18 5 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 6 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 7 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:37 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:00:48 9 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 10 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:52 11 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:54 12 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56 13 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:59 14 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 16 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:05 17 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:01:07 18 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 19 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:26 20 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:30 21 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:43 24 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:01:46 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:55 26 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:18 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:03:40 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:56 29 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:15 30 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:08:20 31 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:46 32 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:59 33 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:41 34 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:35 35 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:17:17 36 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:17:21 37 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:17:54 38 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:18:14 39 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:18:22 40 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:18:30 42 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:18:37 43 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:18:47 44 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:18:54 45 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:56 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:19:07 47 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 48 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 49 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits 50 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:27 51 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 52 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:19:29 53 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:19:38 54 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 55 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:20:02 57 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:20:07 58 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:20:15 59 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 61 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:20:38 62 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:45 63 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 0:20:50 64 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:21:17 65 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:21:32 66 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:05 67 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:22:07 68 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 69 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:22:17 70 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 71 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 72 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 73 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:21 74 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:24 76 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:22:34 77 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:22:44 78 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:22:50 79 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:22:51 80 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:23:10 81 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:23:18 82 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:23:22 83 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:23:24 84 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:23:32 85 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:54 86 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:24:11 87 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 88 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 0:24:34 89 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:24:55 90 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 91 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 92 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 93 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 94 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:24:58 95 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:25:18 96 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 97 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:25:48 98 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:25:58 99 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:26:01 100 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:26:03 101 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:11 102 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:26:14 103 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:21 104 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:30 105 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:26:54 106 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:28:08 107 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:28:09 108 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:28:14 109 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 110 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 111 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:28:18 113 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:29:34 115 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:33:43 116 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:37

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 27 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 24 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 4 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 15 5 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 15 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 12 8 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 10 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 10 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 9 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 7 12 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 13 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 7 14 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 6 15 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 16 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 6 17 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 5 18 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 5 19 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 4 20 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 4 21 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 4 22 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 24 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 25 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 26 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 27 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3 28 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 2 29 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 30 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 31 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1 32 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 33 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 12 pts 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 10 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 7 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 5 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3 8 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3 9 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 2 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 2 12 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 13 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1 14 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1

Young Riders Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 11:24:11 2 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:33 3 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:37 4 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:41 5 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:44 6 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:00:52 7 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:11 8 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:15 9 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:44 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:20 12 Simon Carr (GBr) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:17:06 13 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:17:39 14 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:18:07 15 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:41 16 Pit Leyder (Lux) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:18:52 17 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:12 18 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:19:23 19 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 20 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:19:47 22 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:00 23 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 0:20:35 24 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:21:02 25 Enzo Bernard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:22:02 26 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:06 29 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:22:29 30 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:22:35 31 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:23:07 32 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:23:09 33 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:39 34 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:23:56 35 Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop 36 Erlend Jordbrekk Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 0:24:19 37 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:24:40 38 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 39 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 40 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 41 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:24:43 42 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:25:59 43 Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:06 44 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:26:39 45 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:27:53 46 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:27:54 47 Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:27:59 48 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 50 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 51 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:03 52 Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway 0:29:19