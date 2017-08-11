Trending

Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 of Arctic Race of Norway

European champion beats Hofstetter in Bardufoss sprint

Image 1 of 11

Image 2 of 11

Image 3 of 11

Image 4 of 11

Image 5 of 11

Image 6 of 11

Image 7 of 11

Image 8 of 11

Image 9 of 11

Image 10 of 11

Image 11 of 11

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) won stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway after he took flight in the novel bunch sprint on the runway at Bardufoss Airport. The freshly-crowned European champion delivered a powerful effort in the final 200 metres to claim a dominant victory ahead of Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) and Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Dylan Teuns (BMC) finished safely in the main peloton to retain his overall lead. The Belgian succeeded in clipping off the front on the final lap of the finishing circuit to take third at the final intermediate sprint and pick up a bonus second for his troubles.

Truls Korsaeth (Astana) had led on the penultimate passage through the finish line after a spirited solo attack in a mammoth gear, but the Norwegian had sorely miscalculated his effort. The youngster raised his arms in celebration as he crossed the line before the sound of the bell alerted him to his error. To his credit, he survived another couple of kilometres off the front before he was pegged back by the bunch.

The race had earlier been animated by a six-man move featuring Erwann Corbel (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis), Elias Spikseth (Team Fixit.no), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC-Sprandi Polkowice), Javier Megias Leal (Novo Nordisk) and Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana), but on terrain that lent itself so obviously to a sprint finish, they were never likely to stay away.

Kristoff’s Katusha-Alpecin squad was prominent on the final lap, with Reto Hollenstein leading into the final kilometre on the wide and exposed runway, before Michael Mørkøv expertly guided Kristoff to the final 200 metres.

“We came to the Arctic Race to win a stage. Yesterday, I just missed out but today I won to keep the good run of the last few weeks,” said Kristoff, who responded to a disappointing Tour de France by winning the RideLondon Classic and the European Championships of successive weekends.

Kristoff is set to leave Katusha for UAE-Emirates at the end of the season, but he paid tribute to the cohesion of his red guard here. Kristoff received something of an armchair ride to the final sprint.

“The team did really well. Reto did a really good job, and then Michael put me in a perfect position. It was almost impossible to lose from there,” Kristoff said of the runway finale. “It was a little bit difficult to know how to handle it but we mastered it well. Michael has a good eye for this kind of sprint. He just cruised me to the front, and I knew if I stayed on his wheel, I’d win.”

In the overall ranking, Teuns only has two seconds lead over points classification leader Pasqualon, who accumulated eleven seconds in time bonuses with finishing third two days in a row and winning one intermediate sprint. But the Belgian knows stage 3 suits him better than anybody else with an uphill finish.

“I wasn’t surprised that we had to ride almost all day at the front of the peloton because yesterday we didn’t want to do any work so we had to take our responsibilities today," the winner of the Tour de Wallonie and the Tour de Pologne commented at the end. “It was OK because we only had to use two guys. I need all my team-mates in the next two days. The second bonus I took today is important but I was trying to take three seconds! I went off road because I had some troubles. It was difficult to take that one second but at the end that second might count. It’ll need to give everything on the final climb tomorrow to make sure I can gain some time on other riders.”

Teuns is the hot favorite but he’s also aware that the conclusive stage in Tromsø on Sunday is likely to turn the classification upside down.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin4:14:20
2Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
7Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
9Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
10Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
12Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
14Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
15Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
17Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
18Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
20Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
21Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
22Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
23Waeytens Zico (Bel) Team Sunweb
24Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
25Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
26Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
27Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
28Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
29Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
34Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
35Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
37Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
38Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
39Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
40Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
41Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
42Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
43Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no
44Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
46Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb
47Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
48Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
49Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
50Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
51Dhaene Brecht (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Aleksey Tcatevitch (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
53Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
54Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
55Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
57Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
58Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
62Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
63Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
64Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no
65Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
66Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
67Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
68Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
69Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
71Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
72Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
74Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
75Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
76David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
77Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no
79Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
80Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
81Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
82Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
83Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
84Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
85Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
86Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
88Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
89Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
90Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
91Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:13
92Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:16
93Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:19
94Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:43
95Vanbilsen Kenneth (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
96Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
97Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:18
98Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
99Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:28
100Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
101Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:44
103Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
104Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
105Åsmund Romstad Løvik (Nor) Team FixIt.no
106Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no
107Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini
108Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
109Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:58
110Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:37
111Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:29
112Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
113Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
114Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
115Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:34
116Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team
117Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
118Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
120Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:55
121Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
122Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin15pts
2Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
4Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie6
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal5
7Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
8Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3
9Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect2
10Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

KoM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3pts
2Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no1

KoM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3pts
2Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:14:20
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
3Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
5Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
7Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
10Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
12Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
13Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
14Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
15Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
16Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
20Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
21Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
22Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
23Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no
24Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb
26Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
28Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
30Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no
31Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
32Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
33Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
34Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
36Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
37Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
38Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
39Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no
40Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
41Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
42Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
43Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:19
45Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
46Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:00
47Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:18
48Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:28
49Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:44
51Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
52Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no
53Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini
54Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:29
55Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:05:34
56Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
57Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:43:00
2Direct Energie
3Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Team Sparebanken Sor
5Joker Icopal
6Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
7Team Dimension Data
8WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
9Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Team Sunweb
11Delko Marseille Provence KTM
12Gazprom - Rusvelo
13Team Coop
14Bmc Racing Team
15?Team Katusha Alpecin
16Astana Pro Team
17Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
18Team Novo Nordisk
19Aqua Blue Sport
20Team Fixit.no
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team7:50:23
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:02
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:03
4August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:07
5Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:11
6Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:12
7Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:13
8Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
9Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
10Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
12Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
13Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
14Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
15Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
16Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:17
17Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
18Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:19
19Waeytens Zico (Bel) Team Sunweb
20Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
21Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
22Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
23Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
24Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
25Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:23
26Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:25
28Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
29Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:31
30Dhaene Brecht (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
32Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
33Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
34Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
35Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
37Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
40Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:24
41Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:33
42Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
43Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
44Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
45Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
46Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:43
47David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:45
48Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:54
49Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
50Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
51Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb
52Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
53Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
54Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
55Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
56Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:23
57Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
61Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:34
62Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:51
64Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no0:02:53
65Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
66Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:23
67Aleksey Tcatevitch (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:24
68Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:08
69Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no
70Åsmund Romstad Løvik (Nor) Team FixIt.no0:04:17
71Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini
72Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:21
73Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:04:28
74Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
75Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:33
76Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:21
77Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:05:24
78Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
79Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:27
80Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
81Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
82Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
83Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
84Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
85Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:41
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:51
87Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:06:05
88Vanbilsen Kenneth (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:10
89Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:23
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:34
91Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:06:47
92Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no0:06:52
93Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:53
94Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:07:07
95Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:05
96Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:08:11
97Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
98Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:49
99Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:53
100Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:54
101Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:03
102Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
103Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:39
104Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:58
105Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:56
106Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
107Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
108Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:01
109Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no0:15:54
110Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:43
111Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
112Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no
113Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
114Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
115Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
116Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
117Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:17:22
118Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:43
119Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:01
120Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:18:11
121Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:12
122Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert21pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin19
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
4August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop12
5Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
6Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect7
7Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
8Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
9Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
10Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal6
11Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal6
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie6
13Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal5
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport4
15Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
16Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
17Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
18Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
19Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3
20Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data3
21Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop3
22Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect2
23Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect2
24Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1
25Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
26Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data8pts
2Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro6
3Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie5
4Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
5Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
7Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop2
8Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no2
9Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team7:50:23
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:12
3Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:13
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
6Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
7Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:17
8Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:19
9Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
10Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
11Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:23
12Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:25
14Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:31
16Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
17Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
18Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:24
21Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:33
22Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
23Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:54
24Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
25Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
26Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb
27Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
29Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
30Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:23
31Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:34
32Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no0:02:53
33Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
34Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:08
35Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no
36Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:17
37Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop0:04:28
38Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:33
39Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:21
40Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop0:05:24
41Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop0:05:27
42Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:06:05
43Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:23
44Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:06:47
45Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no0:06:52
46Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:07:07
47Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:08:11
48Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
49Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:53
50Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:54
51Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:01
52Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:16:43
53Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no
54Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:17:22
55Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:43
56Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:18:11
57Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:12

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joker Icopal23:31:48
2CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:26
3Astana Pro Team0:00:28
4BMC Racing Team0:00:34
5WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:01:26
6Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:01:51
7Gazprom - Rusvelo0:01:52
8Team Sunweb0:01:53
9Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:13
10Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:24
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:28
12Team Sparebanken Sor0:02:33
13Team Dimension Data0:02:46
14Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:48
15Team Coop0:04:21
16Team Novo Nordisk0:04:54
17Direct Energie0:05:15
18Team Katusha Alpecin0:06:06
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:32
20Team Fixit.no0:07:55
21Aqua Blue Sport0:08:01

 

