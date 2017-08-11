Image 1 of 11 Alexander wins stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway Image 2 of 11 Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway Image 3 of 11 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway Image 4 of 11 Image 5 of 11 Image 6 of 11 Alexander Kristoff talks to reporters after winning stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway Image 7 of 11 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway Image 8 of 11 The sprinters bear down on the lane near the end of stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway Image 9 of 11 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway Image 10 of 11 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway Image 11 of 11 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) won stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway after he took flight in the novel bunch sprint on the runway at Bardufoss Airport. The freshly-crowned European champion delivered a powerful effort in the final 200 metres to claim a dominant victory ahead of Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) and Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Dylan Teuns (BMC) finished safely in the main peloton to retain his overall lead. The Belgian succeeded in clipping off the front on the final lap of the finishing circuit to take third at the final intermediate sprint and pick up a bonus second for his troubles.

Truls Korsaeth (Astana) had led on the penultimate passage through the finish line after a spirited solo attack in a mammoth gear, but the Norwegian had sorely miscalculated his effort. The youngster raised his arms in celebration as he crossed the line before the sound of the bell alerted him to his error. To his credit, he survived another couple of kilometres off the front before he was pegged back by the bunch.

The race had earlier been animated by a six-man move featuring Erwann Corbel (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis), Elias Spikseth (Team Fixit.no), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC-Sprandi Polkowice), Javier Megias Leal (Novo Nordisk) and Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana), but on terrain that lent itself so obviously to a sprint finish, they were never likely to stay away.

Kristoff’s Katusha-Alpecin squad was prominent on the final lap, with Reto Hollenstein leading into the final kilometre on the wide and exposed runway, before Michael Mørkøv expertly guided Kristoff to the final 200 metres.

“We came to the Arctic Race to win a stage. Yesterday, I just missed out but today I won to keep the good run of the last few weeks,” said Kristoff, who responded to a disappointing Tour de France by winning the RideLondon Classic and the European Championships of successive weekends.

Kristoff is set to leave Katusha for UAE-Emirates at the end of the season, but he paid tribute to the cohesion of his red guard here. Kristoff received something of an armchair ride to the final sprint.

“The team did really well. Reto did a really good job, and then Michael put me in a perfect position. It was almost impossible to lose from there,” Kristoff said of the runway finale. “It was a little bit difficult to know how to handle it but we mastered it well. Michael has a good eye for this kind of sprint. He just cruised me to the front, and I knew if I stayed on his wheel, I’d win.”

In the overall ranking, Teuns only has two seconds lead over points classification leader Pasqualon, who accumulated eleven seconds in time bonuses with finishing third two days in a row and winning one intermediate sprint. But the Belgian knows stage 3 suits him better than anybody else with an uphill finish.

“I wasn’t surprised that we had to ride almost all day at the front of the peloton because yesterday we didn’t want to do any work so we had to take our responsibilities today," the winner of the Tour de Wallonie and the Tour de Pologne commented at the end. “It was OK because we only had to use two guys. I need all my team-mates in the next two days. The second bonus I took today is important but I was trying to take three seconds! I went off road because I had some troubles. It was difficult to take that one second but at the end that second might count. It’ll need to give everything on the final climb tomorrow to make sure I can gain some time on other riders.”

Teuns is the hot favorite but he’s also aware that the conclusive stage in Tromsø on Sunday is likely to turn the classification upside down.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 4:14:20 2 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal 7 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 10 Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop 12 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 14 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 18 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 20 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 21 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 22 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Waeytens Zico (Bel) Team Sunweb 24 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 25 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 26 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 27 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 28 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 29 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 34 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 35 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 37 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 38 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 39 Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 40 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 41 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 42 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 43 Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no 44 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 46 Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb 47 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 48 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 49 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 50 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Dhaene Brecht (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Aleksey Tcatevitch (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 53 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 54 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 55 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 57 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 58 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 62 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 63 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 64 Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no 65 Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 66 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 67 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 68 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 69 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 71 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 72 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 75 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 76 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 77 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 78 Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no 79 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop 81 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 82 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal 83 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 84 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 85 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 86 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 88 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 89 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 91 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:13 92 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:16 93 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:19 94 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:43 95 Vanbilsen Kenneth (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:56 96 Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 97 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:18 98 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 99 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:28 100 Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 101 Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:44 103 Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 104 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 105 Åsmund Romstad Løvik (Nor) Team FixIt.no 106 Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no 107 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini 108 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 109 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:58 110 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:37 111 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:29 112 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 115 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:34 116 Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team 117 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 118 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 120 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:55 121 Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 122 Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 15 pts 2 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 3 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 4 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 6 6 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal 5 7 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 8 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3 9 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 2 10 Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

KoM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 pts 2 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no 1

KoM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 pts 2 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:14:20 2 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 5 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 7 Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 8 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 10 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 11 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 12 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 15 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 16 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 21 Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 22 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 23 Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no 24 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb 26 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 28 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 30 Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no 31 Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 32 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 33 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 34 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 36 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 37 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 38 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 39 Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no 40 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop 41 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal 42 Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 43 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 44 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:19 45 Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 46 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:00 47 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:18 48 Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:28 49 Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:44 51 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 52 Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no 53 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini 54 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:29 55 Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:05:34 56 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 57 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12:43:00 2 Direct Energie 3 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Team Sparebanken Sor 5 Joker Icopal 6 Ccc Sprandi Polkowice 7 Team Dimension Data 8 WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 9 Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 Team Sunweb 11 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 Gazprom - Rusvelo 13 Team Coop 14 Bmc Racing Team 15 ?Team Katusha Alpecin 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 18 Team Novo Nordisk 19 Aqua Blue Sport 20 Team Fixit.no 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7:50:23 2 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:02 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:03 4 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:07 5 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:11 6 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:12 7 Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:13 8 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 10 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 12 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 14 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 16 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:17 17 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 18 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:19 19 Waeytens Zico (Bel) Team Sunweb 20 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 21 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 23 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 24 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 25 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:23 26 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:25 28 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 29 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:31 30 Dhaene Brecht (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 32 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 33 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 34 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 35 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 37 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 39 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 40 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:24 41 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:33 42 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 43 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 44 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 45 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 46 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:43 47 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:45 48 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:54 49 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 50 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 51 Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb 52 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 53 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 54 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 55 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal 56 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:23 57 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 58 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 61 Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:34 62 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:51 64 Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no 0:02:53 65 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 66 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:23 67 Aleksey Tcatevitch (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:24 68 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:08 69 Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no 70 Åsmund Romstad Løvik (Nor) Team FixIt.no 0:04:17 71 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini 72 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:21 73 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:04:28 74 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 75 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:33 76 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:21 77 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:05:24 78 Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 79 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:27 80 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 81 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 82 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 83 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop 84 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:41 86 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:51 87 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:06:05 88 Vanbilsen Kenneth (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:10 89 Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:23 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:34 91 Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:06:47 92 Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no 0:06:52 93 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:53 94 Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:07:07 95 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:05 96 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:08:11 97 Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 98 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:49 99 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:53 100 Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:54 101 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:09:03 102 Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:09:39 104 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:58 105 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:56 106 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 107 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:01 109 Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no 0:15:54 110 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:43 111 Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 112 Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no 113 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 114 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 115 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop 116 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 117 Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:17:22 118 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:17:43 119 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:01 120 Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:18:11 121 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:12 122 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 19 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 4 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop 12 5 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 6 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 7 7 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 8 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 9 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 10 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 6 11 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 6 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 6 13 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal 5 14 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 4 15 Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 16 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 17 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 18 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 19 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3 20 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 3 21 Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 3 22 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 2 23 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 2 24 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1 25 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 26 Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 8 pts 2 Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 6 3 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 5 4 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 5 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 7 Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 2 8 Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no 2 9 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7:50:23 2 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:12 3 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:00:13 4 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 6 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 7 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:17 8 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:19 9 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 10 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:23 12 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 13 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:25 14 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:31 16 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 17 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 18 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:24 21 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:33 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 23 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:54 24 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 25 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 26 Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb 27 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 28 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal 30 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:23 31 Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:34 32 Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no 0:02:53 33 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 34 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:08 35 Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no 36 Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:17 37 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 0:04:28 38 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:33 39 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:21 40 Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 0:05:24 41 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop 0:05:27 42 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:06:05 43 Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:23 44 Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:06:47 45 Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no 0:06:52 46 Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:07:07 47 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:08:11 48 Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 49 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:53 50 Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:54 51 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:01 52 Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:16:43 53 Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no 54 Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:17:22 55 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:17:43 56 Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:18:11 57 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:12