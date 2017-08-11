Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 of Arctic Race of Norway
European champion beats Hofstetter in Bardufoss sprint
Stage 2: Sjøvegan - Bardufoss
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) won stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway after he took flight in the novel bunch sprint on the runway at Bardufoss Airport. The freshly-crowned European champion delivered a powerful effort in the final 200 metres to claim a dominant victory ahead of Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) and Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
Dylan Teuns (BMC) finished safely in the main peloton to retain his overall lead. The Belgian succeeded in clipping off the front on the final lap of the finishing circuit to take third at the final intermediate sprint and pick up a bonus second for his troubles.
Truls Korsaeth (Astana) had led on the penultimate passage through the finish line after a spirited solo attack in a mammoth gear, but the Norwegian had sorely miscalculated his effort. The youngster raised his arms in celebration as he crossed the line before the sound of the bell alerted him to his error. To his credit, he survived another couple of kilometres off the front before he was pegged back by the bunch.
The race had earlier been animated by a six-man move featuring Erwann Corbel (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis), Elias Spikseth (Team Fixit.no), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC-Sprandi Polkowice), Javier Megias Leal (Novo Nordisk) and Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana), but on terrain that lent itself so obviously to a sprint finish, they were never likely to stay away.
Kristoff’s Katusha-Alpecin squad was prominent on the final lap, with Reto Hollenstein leading into the final kilometre on the wide and exposed runway, before Michael Mørkøv expertly guided Kristoff to the final 200 metres.
“We came to the Arctic Race to win a stage. Yesterday, I just missed out but today I won to keep the good run of the last few weeks,” said Kristoff, who responded to a disappointing Tour de France by winning the RideLondon Classic and the European Championships of successive weekends.
Kristoff is set to leave Katusha for UAE-Emirates at the end of the season, but he paid tribute to the cohesion of his red guard here. Kristoff received something of an armchair ride to the final sprint.
“The team did really well. Reto did a really good job, and then Michael put me in a perfect position. It was almost impossible to lose from there,” Kristoff said of the runway finale. “It was a little bit difficult to know how to handle it but we mastered it well. Michael has a good eye for this kind of sprint. He just cruised me to the front, and I knew if I stayed on his wheel, I’d win.”
In the overall ranking, Teuns only has two seconds lead over points classification leader Pasqualon, who accumulated eleven seconds in time bonuses with finishing third two days in a row and winning one intermediate sprint. But the Belgian knows stage 3 suits him better than anybody else with an uphill finish.
“I wasn’t surprised that we had to ride almost all day at the front of the peloton because yesterday we didn’t want to do any work so we had to take our responsibilities today," the winner of the Tour de Wallonie and the Tour de Pologne commented at the end. “It was OK because we only had to use two guys. I need all my team-mates in the next two days. The second bonus I took today is important but I was trying to take three seconds! I went off road because I had some troubles. It was difficult to take that one second but at the end that second might count. It’ll need to give everything on the final climb tomorrow to make sure I can gain some time on other riders.”
Teuns is the hot favorite but he’s also aware that the conclusive stage in Tromsø on Sunday is likely to turn the classification upside down.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:14:20
|2
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|7
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|10
|Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|12
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|14
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|18
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|21
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Waeytens Zico (Bel) Team Sunweb
|24
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|26
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|27
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|28
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|29
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|34
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|35
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|38
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|39
|Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|40
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|41
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|42
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|43
|Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|44
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|46
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb
|47
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|48
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|50
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Dhaene Brecht (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Aleksey Tcatevitch (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|53
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|54
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|55
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|57
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|58
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|62
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|63
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|64
|Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no
|65
|Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|66
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|67
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|68
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|69
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|71
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|72
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|76
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|77
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|78
|Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|79
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
|81
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|83
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|84
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|85
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|86
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|88
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|89
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|91
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:13
|92
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:16
|93
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:19
|94
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|95
|Vanbilsen Kenneth (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|96
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|97
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:18
|98
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|99
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:28
|100
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|101
|Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:44
|103
|Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|104
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|105
|Åsmund Romstad Løvik (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|106
|Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|107
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|108
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|109
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:58
|110
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:37
|111
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:29
|112
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|115
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:34
|116
|Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|120
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:55
|121
|Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|122
|Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|pts
|2
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|4
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|6
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|5
|7
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|8
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|2
|10
|Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|pts
|2
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|pts
|2
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:14:20
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|5
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|7
|Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|8
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|11
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|15
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|21
|Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|22
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|23
|Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|24
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb
|26
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|28
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|30
|Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no
|31
|Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|32
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|33
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|34
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|36
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|37
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|39
|Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|40
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
|41
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|42
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|43
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:19
|45
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|46
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:00
|47
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:18
|48
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:28
|49
|Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:44
|51
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|52
|Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|53
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|54
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:29
|55
|Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:34
|56
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:43:00
|2
|Direct Energie
|3
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Team Sparebanken Sor
|5
|Joker Icopal
|6
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|8
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|9
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Team Sunweb
|11
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|13
|Team Coop
|14
|Bmc Racing Team
|15
|?Team Katusha Alpecin
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Aqua Blue Sport
|20
|Team Fixit.no
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7:50:23
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:02
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:03
|4
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:07
|5
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:11
|6
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:12
|7
|Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:13
|8
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|10
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|12
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|14
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|16
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:17
|17
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:19
|19
|Waeytens Zico (Bel) Team Sunweb
|20
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|21
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|23
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|24
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|25
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:23
|26
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:25
|28
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|29
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:31
|30
|Dhaene Brecht (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|32
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|33
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|34
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|35
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|37
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|41
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:33
|42
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|43
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|44
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|45
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|46
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:43
|47
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:45
|48
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:54
|49
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|50
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|51
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb
|52
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|54
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|55
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|56
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:23
|57
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|61
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:34
|62
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:51
|64
|Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|0:02:53
|65
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|66
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:23
|67
|Aleksey Tcatevitch (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:24
|68
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:08
|69
|Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no
|70
|Åsmund Romstad Løvik (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|0:04:17
|71
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|72
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:21
|73
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:04:28
|74
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|75
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:33
|76
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:21
|77
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:05:24
|78
|Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|79
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:27
|80
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|81
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|83
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
|84
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:41
|86
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:51
|87
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:05
|88
|Vanbilsen Kenneth (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:10
|89
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:23
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:34
|91
|Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:06:47
|92
|Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|0:06:52
|93
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:53
|94
|Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:07
|95
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:05
|96
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:08:11
|97
|Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|98
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:49
|99
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:53
|100
|Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:54
|101
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:03
|102
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:39
|104
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:58
|105
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:56
|106
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|107
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:01
|109
|Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|0:15:54
|110
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:43
|111
|Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|112
|Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|113
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|114
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|115
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop
|116
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|117
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:17:22
|118
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:43
|119
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:01
|120
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:18:11
|121
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:12
|122
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|12
|5
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|6
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|7
|7
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|8
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|9
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|10
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|6
|11
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|6
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|13
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|5
|14
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|15
|Lietaer Eliot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|16
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|17
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|18
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3
|20
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|3
|21
|Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|22
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|2
|23
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|2
|24
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|25
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|26
|Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|8
|pts
|2
|Corbel Erwann (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|6
|3
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|4
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|5
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|7
|Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|2
|8
|Elias Spikseth (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|2
|9
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7:50:23
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:12
|3
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:00:13
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|6
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:17
|8
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:19
|9
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|10
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:23
|12
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:25
|14
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:31
|16
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|17
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|18
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|21
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:33
|22
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|23
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:54
|24
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|25
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|26
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Team Sunweb
|27
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|28
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|30
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:23
|31
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:34
|32
|Marius Blålid (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|0:02:53
|33
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|34
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:08
|35
|Matti Manninen (Fin) Team FixIt.no
|36
|Joan Bou (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:17
|37
|Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop
|0:04:28
|38
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:33
|39
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:21
|40
|Oivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|0:05:24
|41
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Coop
|0:05:27
|42
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:05
|43
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:23
|44
|Mc Lay Daniel (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:06:47
|45
|Bjørnar Vevatne Øverland (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|0:06:52
|46
|Welten Bram (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:07
|47
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:08:11
|48
|Mathias Skjold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|49
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:53
|50
|Chetout Loïc (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:54
|51
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:01
|52
|Eirik Bruland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:16:43
|53
|Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team FixIt.no
|54
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:17:22
|55
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:43
|56
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:18:11
|57
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joker Icopal
|23:31:48
|2
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:26
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|5
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:01:26
|6
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:01:51
|7
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:01:52
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:53
|9
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:13
|10
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:24
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:28
|12
|Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:02:33
|13
|Team Dimension Data
|0:02:46
|14
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:48
|15
|Team Coop
|0:04:21
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:54
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:05:15
|18
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:06:06
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:32
|20
|Team Fixit.no
|0:07:55
|21
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:01
