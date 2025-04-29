'It's a bit of an obsession to reach 100 wins' - Alexander Kristoff to pass the baton to younger brother Felix Ørn-Kristoff and retire at close of 2025 season

Norwegian's 19-year-old sibling a stage winner in Tour de Bretagne this week

TERNEUZEN BELGIUM APRIL 09 Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility prior to the 113th Scheldeprijs 2025 a 2028km one day race from Terneuzen to Schoten on April 09 2025 in Terneuzen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riding the Presidential Tour of Turkey for the first time at the age of 37, Alexander Kristoff quickly swallowed his disappointment of not sprinting for the victory at the end of stage 2 by watching the live stream of the Tour de Bretagne, a race he took part in from 2007 to 2009. 

"It was nice to see my little brother take the win", the Norwegian said. "It looked like a hard-fought victory. The Tudor guy [Jackson Medway] was away and somehow he managed to come back."

