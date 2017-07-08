Trending

Arctic Race of Norway past winners

Champions 2013-2016

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
2015Rein Taaramäe (Est) Astana
2014Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
2013Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team

 

