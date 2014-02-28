Image 1 of 14 Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann win the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 14 Racers cross a stream on the final day of racing in Andalucia (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 14 Kristian Hynek heads toward the finish (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 14 Robert Mennen on the final stage (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 14 Jochen Kaess on his way to winning the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 6 of 14 Markus Kaufmann on the way to winning the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 7 of 14 Milena Landtwing on the way to winning the mixed category (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 8 of 14 Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek win the final stage (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 9 of 14 Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek finish up stage 6 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 10 of 14 Robert Mennen finishes up (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 11 of 14 Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek congratulate each other (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 12 of 14 The World of MTB team finishes up (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 13 of 14 One of the category leaders finishes up (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 14 of 14 A rider happy to finish (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Centurion Vaude's Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kass won the 2014 Andalucia Bike Race on Friday. The pair started the final stage with a decent advantage, so the real fight was for the other two spots on the podium.

Topeak Ergon Team, Extremadura, JBG and Caloi Teams were the four squads trying to make the podium.

After a "very hard" day due to the route's characteristics and their fatigue levels, Topeak's Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek won the final stage and secured third overall on the podium.

Hynek won the race in 2011 and Mennen in 2013, but 2014 was the first time the duo was racing together. Both were happy to get their racing relationship off to a good start.

JBG finished second on the stage ahead of Centurion Vaude and Caloi while Spaniards Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and Pedro Romero were fifth on the day, but still fast enough for second overall.

The Swiss Stöckli team, who had been in podium contention, ended up a bit behind the other favorites due to Mathias Flückiger's ankle injury.

Among the women, Polar Racing Team's Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia won the final stage and the overall. They are the first Spanish women to win the race. Anna Villar and Mercé Pacios, who started as the race leaders, were second overall and third in today's stage. Third position overall went to Muriel Bouhet and Susana Alonso.

Milena Landtwing and Philipp Berger completed their sweep of winning all mixed stages plus the overall.

644 racers out of 716 finished. 72 dropped out for various reasons.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) 2:30:27 2 Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team) 0:01:58 3 Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude) 0:03:42 4 Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team) 0:03:46 5 Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2) 0:04:20 6 Hansueli Stauffer & Lukas Buchli (Wheeler-BiXS) 0:04:29 7 Joseba Leon & Jose Diez (Bikezona) 0:10:19 8 Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS) 0:10:31 9 Danon Maxime & Chavas Benjamin (CVAC) 0:11:00 10 Patryk Piasecki & Tomasz Drozdz (JBG-2) 0:12:25

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women) 3:26:23 2 Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1) 0:01:47 3 Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles) 0:03:41 4 Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal) 0:05:59 5 Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici) 0:22:44 6 Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes) 0:26:50 7 Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar) 0:30:32 8 Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com) 1:12:08 9 Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels) 2:16:33

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs) 2:58:20 2 Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros) 0:12:56 3 Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team) 0:25:07 4 Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1) 0:32:02 5 Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros) 0:34:45 6 Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust) 0:36:02 7 Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic) 0:38:09 8 Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox) 0:42:27 9 David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis) 0:51:24 10 Thrude Natholmen & Sigmund Aas (Torshov Sport) 1:11:49

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude) 17:43:53 2 Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2) 0:08:07 3 Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) 0:17:30 4 Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team) 0:19:23 5 Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team) 0:25:44 6 Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro) 0:31:08 7 Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker) 0:38:04 8 Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS) 0:57:29 9 Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5) 1:05:53 10 Antonio Ortiz & Enrique Morcillo (Buff Pro Team) 1:13:21

Elite women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women) 23:59:22 2 Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles) 0:36:32 3 Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1) 0:38:18 4 Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal) 0:49:19 5 Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici) 2:33:09 6 Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes) 3:43:40 7 Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar) 4:17:11 8 Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com) 9:05:50 9 Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)