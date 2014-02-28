Trending

Kaufmann and Kaess win Andalucia Bike Race

Santanyes and Galicia earn women's overall title

Image 1 of 14

Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann win the Andalucia Bike Race

Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann win the Andalucia Bike Race
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 2 of 14

Racers cross a stream on the final day of racing in Andalucia

Racers cross a stream on the final day of racing in Andalucia
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 3 of 14

Kristian Hynek heads toward the finish

Kristian Hynek heads toward the finish
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 4 of 14

Robert Mennen on the final stage

Robert Mennen on the final stage
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 5 of 14

Jochen Kaess on his way to winning the Andalucia Bike Race

Jochen Kaess on his way to winning the Andalucia Bike Race
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 6 of 14

Markus Kaufmann on the way to winning the Andalucia Bike Race

Markus Kaufmann on the way to winning the Andalucia Bike Race
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 7 of 14

Milena Landtwing on the way to winning the mixed category

Milena Landtwing on the way to winning the mixed category
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 8 of 14

Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek win the final stage

Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek win the final stage
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 9 of 14

Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek finish up stage 6

Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek finish up stage 6
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 10 of 14

Robert Mennen finishes up

Robert Mennen finishes up
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 11 of 14

Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek congratulate each other

Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek congratulate each other
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 12 of 14

The World of MTB team finishes up

The World of MTB team finishes up
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 13 of 14

One of the category leaders finishes up

One of the category leaders finishes up
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 14 of 14

A rider happy to finish

A rider happy to finish
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Centurion Vaude's Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kass won the 2014 Andalucia Bike Race on Friday. The pair started the final stage with a decent advantage, so the real fight was for the other two spots on the podium.

Topeak Ergon Team, Extremadura, JBG and Caloi Teams were the four squads trying to make the podium.

After a "very hard" day due to the route's characteristics and their fatigue levels, Topeak's Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek won the final stage and secured third overall on the podium.

Hynek won the race in 2011 and Mennen in 2013, but 2014 was the first time the duo was racing together. Both were happy to get their racing relationship off to a good start.

JBG finished second on the stage ahead of Centurion Vaude and Caloi while Spaniards Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and Pedro Romero were fifth on the day, but still fast enough for second overall.

The Swiss Stöckli team, who had been in podium contention, ended up a bit behind the other favorites due to Mathias Flückiger's ankle injury.

Among the women, Polar Racing Team's Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia won the final stage and the overall. They are the first Spanish women to win the race. Anna Villar and Mercé Pacios, who started as the race leaders, were second overall and third in today's stage. Third position overall went to Muriel Bouhet and Susana Alonso.

Milena Landtwing and Philipp Berger completed their sweep of winning all mixed stages plus the overall.

644 racers out of 716 finished. 72 dropped out for various reasons.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)2:30:27
2Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team)0:01:58
3Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)0:03:42
4Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team)0:03:46
5Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)0:04:20
6Hansueli Stauffer & Lukas Buchli (Wheeler-BiXS)0:04:29
7Joseba Leon & Jose Diez (Bikezona)0:10:19
8Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS)0:10:31
9Danon Maxime & Chavas Benjamin (CVAC)0:11:00
10Patryk Piasecki & Tomasz Drozdz (JBG-2)0:12:25

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)3:26:23
2Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)0:01:47
3Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)0:03:41
4Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)0:05:59
5Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)0:22:44
6Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)0:26:50
7Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)0:30:32
8Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)1:12:08
9Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)2:16:33

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)2:58:20
2Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)0:12:56
3Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)0:25:07
4Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)0:32:02
5Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)0:34:45
6Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)0:36:02
7Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)0:38:09
8Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)0:42:27
9David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)0:51:24
10Thrude Natholmen & Sigmund Aas (Torshov Sport)1:11:49

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)17:43:53
2Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)0:08:07
3Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)0:17:30
4Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team)0:19:23
5Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team)0:25:44
6Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro)0:31:08
7Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker)0:38:04
8Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS)0:57:29
9Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5)1:05:53
10Antonio Ortiz & Enrique Morcillo (Buff Pro Team)1:13:21

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)23:59:22
2Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)0:36:32
3Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)0:38:18
4Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)0:49:19
5Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)2:33:09
6Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)3:43:40
7Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)4:17:11
8Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)9:05:50
9Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)

Mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)21:02:15
2Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)2:06:11
3Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)2:49:30
4Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)3:08:13
5Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)3:39:56
6Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)4:03:52
7Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)5:16:26
8Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)5:47:42
9David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)6:48:46
10Francisco Ric & Olivia Carretero (Eurobike-Iknoga)9:07:15

