Hat trick for Kaufmann and Kaess at Andalucia Bike Race

Santanyes and Galicia earn first women's stage victory

Image 1 of 12

The start of stage 3 of the Andalucia Bike Race

The start of stage 3 of the Andalucia Bike Race
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 2 of 12

The lead peloton during stage 3

The lead peloton during stage 3
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 3 of 12

The leaders during stage 3.

The leaders during stage 3.
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 4 of 12

Henrique Avancini and Sherman Trezza de Paiva (Caloi)

Henrique Avancini and Sherman Trezza de Paiva (Caloi)
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 5 of 12

Riders on singletrack on day 3

Riders on singletrack on day 3
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 6 of 12

The Tomas-Belles Cannondale team

The Tomas-Belles Cannondale team
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 7 of 12

The IHUS team in action

The IHUS team in action
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 8 of 12

A rider rounds a bend

A rider rounds a bend
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 9 of 12

A Creuse Oxygene team rider

A Creuse Oxygene team rider
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 10 of 12

A rider and his teammate on a rock.

A rider and his teammate on a rock.
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 11 of 12

Racers riding some rocks

Racers riding some rocks
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 12 of 12

Racers round a bend during stage 3

Racers round a bend during stage 3
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

The Centurion Vaude team of Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kaess made it three stages in three days by winning in Andujar on Tuesday in a time of 3:08:15. One second later, Spaniards Alejandro Díaz de la Pena and Pedro Romero crossed the finish line for second place. The stage ended with a sprint like on day 1, but with different riders involved.

Díaz de la Peña noted that he and his teammate "had lots of options today", but they couldn't clinch the stage victory because "Germans are stronger".

Topeak Ergon's Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek were third; while the Polish JBG finished in fourth place.

Among the women, Polar Racing Team's Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia also got their effort rewarded with a stage victory, which had eluded them thus far. However, Anna Villar and Mercé Pacios retained the overall women's lead after finishing second on the day.

Milena Landtwing and Philipp Gerber continue as mixed team leaders.

Wednesday's stage 4 will head into Cordoba's territory. The stages will get longer, but have less climbing. Both the start and finish of stage 4 will be in the Rabanales University in Cordoba.

680 racers remain in the race from a total of 716.

Brief Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)3:08:15
2Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)0:00:01
3Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)0:01:03
4Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team)0:02:29
5Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team)
6Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker)0:10:54
7Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro)0:05:01
8Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS)0:07:38
9Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5)0:08:40
10Pablo Bravo & Milton Ramos (Castellana 100)0:08:41

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)4:15:37
2Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)0:01:12
3Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)0:07:37
4Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)0:10:56
5Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)0:23:08
6Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)0:30:05
7Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)0:44:18
8Eva Nystrom & Myriam Guillot (Thule Adventure)1:08:22
9Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)1:49:57
10Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)2:35:17

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)3:41:39
2Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)0:26:29
3Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)0:30:44
4Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)0:31:15
5Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)0:31:27
6Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)0:40:26
7Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)0:50:22
8Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)0:56:34
9Kristina Thrane & Jacob Hansen (Percussion Play)1:05:39
10David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)1:30:44

Elite men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)8:48:50
2Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)0:01:21
3Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)0:05:45
4Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro)0:16:56
5Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team)0:20:25
6Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team)0:21:01
7Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker)0:21:14
8Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5)0:21:55
9Pablo Bravo & Milton Ramos (Castellana 100)0:25:53
10Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS)0:27:57

Elite women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)12:00:38
2Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)0:06:41
3Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)0:27:16
4Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)0:39:20
5Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)0:18:29
6Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)2:11:21
7Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)2:11:47
8Eva Nystrom & Myriam Guillot (Thule Adventure)2:27:47
9Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)4:36:09
10Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)8:28:41

Mixed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)10:33:34
2Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)1:13:47
3Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)1:27:24
4Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)1:39:41
5Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)1:55:15
6Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)1:59:12
7Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)2:25:40
8Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)3:25:18
9Kristina Thrane & Jacob Hansen (Percussion Play)3:42:35
10David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)3:49:27

