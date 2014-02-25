Image 1 of 12 The start of stage 3 of the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 12 The lead peloton during stage 3 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 12 The leaders during stage 3. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 12 Henrique Avancini and Sherman Trezza de Paiva (Caloi) (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 12 Riders on singletrack on day 3 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 6 of 12 The Tomas-Belles Cannondale team (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 7 of 12 The IHUS team in action (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 8 of 12 A rider rounds a bend (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 9 of 12 A Creuse Oxygene team rider (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 10 of 12 A rider and his teammate on a rock. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 11 of 12 Racers riding some rocks (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 12 of 12 Racers round a bend during stage 3 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

The Centurion Vaude team of Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kaess made it three stages in three days by winning in Andujar on Tuesday in a time of 3:08:15. One second later, Spaniards Alejandro Díaz de la Pena and Pedro Romero crossed the finish line for second place. The stage ended with a sprint like on day 1, but with different riders involved.

Díaz de la Peña noted that he and his teammate "had lots of options today", but they couldn't clinch the stage victory because "Germans are stronger".

Topeak Ergon's Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek were third; while the Polish JBG finished in fourth place.

Among the women, Polar Racing Team's Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia also got their effort rewarded with a stage victory, which had eluded them thus far. However, Anna Villar and Mercé Pacios retained the overall women's lead after finishing second on the day.

Milena Landtwing and Philipp Gerber continue as mixed team leaders.

Wednesday's stage 4 will head into Cordoba's territory. The stages will get longer, but have less climbing. Both the start and finish of stage 4 will be in the Rabanales University in Cordoba.

680 racers remain in the race from a total of 716.

Brief Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude) 3:08:15 2 Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2) 0:00:01 3 Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) 0:01:03 4 Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team) 0:02:29 5 Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team) 6 Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker) 0:10:54 7 Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro) 0:05:01 8 Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS) 0:07:38 9 Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5) 0:08:40 10 Pablo Bravo & Milton Ramos (Castellana 100) 0:08:41

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women) 4:15:37 2 Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles) 0:01:12 3 Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1) 0:07:37 4 Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal) 0:10:56 5 Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici) 0:23:08 6 Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar) 0:30:05 7 Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes) 0:44:18 8 Eva Nystrom & Myriam Guillot (Thule Adventure) 1:08:22 9 Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com) 1:49:57 10 Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels) 2:35:17

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs) 3:41:39 2 Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros) 0:26:29 3 Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic) 0:30:44 4 Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1) 0:31:15 5 Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team) 0:31:27 6 Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros) 0:40:26 7 Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust) 0:50:22 8 Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox) 0:56:34 9 Kristina Thrane & Jacob Hansen (Percussion Play) 1:05:39 10 David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis) 1:30:44

Elite men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude) 8:48:50 2 Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) 0:01:21 3 Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2) 0:05:45 4 Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro) 0:16:56 5 Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team) 0:20:25 6 Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team) 0:21:01 7 Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker) 0:21:14 8 Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5) 0:21:55 9 Pablo Bravo & Milton Ramos (Castellana 100) 0:25:53 10 Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS) 0:27:57

Elite women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles) 12:00:38 2 Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women) 0:06:41 3 Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1) 0:27:16 4 Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal) 0:39:20 5 Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici) 0:18:29 6 Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes) 2:11:21 7 Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar) 2:11:47 8 Eva Nystrom & Myriam Guillot (Thule Adventure) 2:27:47 9 Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com) 4:36:09 10 Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels) 8:28:41