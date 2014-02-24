Image 1 of 26 Racers lined up at the start (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 26 The Castellana 100-Golpe De Pedal team (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 26 The Stockli Pro Team (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 26 The MMR Bikes Pro Team (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 26 The Caloi team (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 6 of 26 The Extremadura 2 team (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 7 of 26 Eventual stage 1 winners Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude) (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 8 of 26 Topeak Ergon Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 9 of 26 The leaders (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 10 of 26 Racers during stage 1 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 11 of 26 The lead peloton (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 12 of 26 The lead peloton (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 13 of 26 The Centurion Vaude 2 team (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 14 of 26 The Buff Pro Team (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 15 of 26 The sprint finish of stage 1 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 16 of 26 Edurne Pasaban (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 17 of 26 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 18 of 26 Scott team riders Francesco Guerra and Jose Maria Sanchez finish up (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 19 of 26 Riders during stage 1 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 20 of 26 A rider during stage 1 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 21 of 26 Gerard Alvarez (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 22 of 26 Carlos Portilla (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 23 of 26 A Scott Team 4 rider (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 24 of 26 The Centta Invest Biketown Team (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 25 of 26 The Portal De La Marina-Xabia's Bike team (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 26 of 26 Racers lined up for the start (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Three teams fought for the victory in a sprint finish at the end of the first stage of the Andalucia Bike Race. The Centurion-Vaude team took top honors with German Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann. Polish riders Wawak and Brzozka (JBG) took second with Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) in third.

The first stage covered 60.4km with 1872m of climbing.

Ex-national champion Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and his teammate Pedro Romero were the best placed Spaniards in fourth. They could not contest the sprint due to a problem with Diaz's front brake.

Upon finishing, stage winner Kaufmann said, "There are four strong teams on top, so everything will be very tight."

Among the women, Spaniard Anna Villar and Mercé Pacios clinched victory, ahead of Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia (Polar Racing Team).

Two-time Andalucia Bike Race women's winner Milena Landtwing was first in the mixed category with her teammate Philipp Gerber.

Tomorrow's stage 2 will take the participants in the opposite direction, south, towards the mountain range that wraps the city of Jaén. It will be a slightly shorter stage than the first, with similar amounts of climbing but much more singletrack.

Brief Results

Men stage 1 and general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion Vaude) 2:38:56 2 Bartlomiej Wawak and Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2) 3 Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) 4 Pedro Romero and Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2) 0:00:14 5 Sherman Trezza de Paeiva and Henrique Avancini (Caloi) 0:04:07 6 Juan Pedro Trujillo and Francisco Perez (Mondraker) 0:05:28 7 Pablo Bravo and Milton Ramos (Castellana) 0:06:07 8 Matthias Stirnemann and Mathias Fluekiger (Stockli Pro Team) 0:06:19 9 Francesco Guerra and Jose Maria Sanchez (Scott Team 1) 0:06:23 10 Jose LUis Carrasco and Manuel Beltran (Sportbike Emotion) 0:08:26

Women stage 1 and general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Villar and Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles-Cannondale) 3:28:08 2 Sandra Santanyes and Claudio Galaicia (Polar Women) 0:07:32 3 Susana Alonso and Muriel Bouhet (Extremadura1) 0:11:59 4 Ivonne Kraft and Celina Carpinteiro (Bike Magazine Portugal) 0:12:36 5 Myriam Guillot and Eva Nystrom (Thule Adventure) 0:20:38 6 Nuria Espinosa and Rocio Martin (BG Powerbar) 0:25:01 7 Mar Franco and Sandra Jorda (Solo Bici) 0:28:33 8 Rachel Sokal and Rickie Cotter (Leisure Lakes) 0:36:17 9 Anna Cipullo and Agata Tamulewicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com) 1:10:05 10 Valerie Casteleyn and Laurence Lampeart (Wacky Angels) 2:49:15