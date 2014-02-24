Kaess and Kaufmann win stage 1 of Andalucia Bike Race
Villar and Pacios celebrate victory in women's category
Stage 1: Jaén - Jaén
Three teams fought for the victory in a sprint finish at the end of the first stage of the Andalucia Bike Race. The Centurion-Vaude team took top honors with German Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann. Polish riders Wawak and Brzozka (JBG) took second with Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) in third.
The first stage covered 60.4km with 1872m of climbing.
Ex-national champion Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and his teammate Pedro Romero were the best placed Spaniards in fourth. They could not contest the sprint due to a problem with Diaz's front brake.
Upon finishing, stage winner Kaufmann said, "There are four strong teams on top, so everything will be very tight."
Among the women, Spaniard Anna Villar and Mercé Pacios clinched victory, ahead of Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia (Polar Racing Team).
Two-time Andalucia Bike Race women's winner Milena Landtwing was first in the mixed category with her teammate Philipp Gerber.
Tomorrow's stage 2 will take the participants in the opposite direction, south, towards the mountain range that wraps the city of Jaén. It will be a slightly shorter stage than the first, with similar amounts of climbing but much more singletrack.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion Vaude)
|2:38:56
|2
|Bartlomiej Wawak and Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2)
|3
|Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)
|4
|Pedro Romero and Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)
|0:00:14
|5
|Sherman Trezza de Paeiva and Henrique Avancini (Caloi)
|0:04:07
|6
|Juan Pedro Trujillo and Francisco Perez (Mondraker)
|0:05:28
|7
|Pablo Bravo and Milton Ramos (Castellana)
|0:06:07
|8
|Matthias Stirnemann and Mathias Fluekiger (Stockli Pro Team)
|0:06:19
|9
|Francesco Guerra and Jose Maria Sanchez (Scott Team 1)
|0:06:23
|10
|Jose LUis Carrasco and Manuel Beltran (Sportbike Emotion)
|0:08:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Villar and Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles-Cannondale)
|3:28:08
|2
|Sandra Santanyes and Claudio Galaicia (Polar Women)
|0:07:32
|3
|Susana Alonso and Muriel Bouhet (Extremadura1)
|0:11:59
|4
|Ivonne Kraft and Celina Carpinteiro (Bike Magazine Portugal)
|0:12:36
|5
|Myriam Guillot and Eva Nystrom (Thule Adventure)
|0:20:38
|6
|Nuria Espinosa and Rocio Martin (BG Powerbar)
|0:25:01
|7
|Mar Franco and Sandra Jorda (Solo Bici)
|0:28:33
|8
|Rachel Sokal and Rickie Cotter (Leisure Lakes)
|0:36:17
|9
|Anna Cipullo and Agata Tamulewicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)
|1:10:05
|10
|Valerie Casteleyn and Laurence Lampeart (Wacky Angels)
|2:49:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Gerber and Milena Landtwing (Wheeler-Bixs)
|3:07:06
|2
|Kristin Aamodt and Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)
|0:20:12
|3
|Jordi Quintanas and Teresa Costa (Garrotxa)
|0:22:50
|4
|Danielle Troesch and Olivier Guth (Batibois-Mountain)
|0:30:44
|5
|Deroo Mieke and Luca Wesley (Beernem Trust)
|0:33:50
