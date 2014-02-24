Trending

Kaess and Kaufmann win stage 1 of Andalucia Bike Race

Villar and Pacios celebrate victory in women's category

Image 1 of 26

Racers lined up at the start

Racers lined up at the start
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 2 of 26

The Castellana 100-Golpe De Pedal team

The Castellana 100-Golpe De Pedal team
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 3 of 26

The Stockli Pro Team

The Stockli Pro Team
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 4 of 26

The MMR Bikes Pro Team

The MMR Bikes Pro Team
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 5 of 26

The Caloi team

The Caloi team
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 6 of 26

The Extremadura 2 team

The Extremadura 2 team
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 7 of 26

Eventual stage 1 winners Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude)

Eventual stage 1 winners Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion-Vaude)
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 8 of 26

Topeak Ergon Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek

Topeak Ergon Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 9 of 26

The leaders

The leaders
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 10 of 26

Racers during stage 1

Racers during stage 1
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 11 of 26

The lead peloton

The lead peloton
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 12 of 26

The lead peloton

The lead peloton
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 13 of 26

The Centurion Vaude 2 team

The Centurion Vaude 2 team
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 14 of 26

The Buff Pro Team

The Buff Pro Team
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 15 of 26

The sprint finish of stage 1

The sprint finish of stage 1
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 16 of 26

Edurne Pasaban

Edurne Pasaban
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 17 of 26

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 18 of 26

Scott team riders Francesco Guerra and Jose Maria Sanchez finish up

Scott team riders Francesco Guerra and Jose Maria Sanchez finish up
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 19 of 26

Riders during stage 1

Riders during stage 1
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 20 of 26

Riders during stage 1

A rider during stage 1
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 21 of 26

Gerard Alvarez

Gerard Alvarez
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 22 of 26

Gerard Alvarez

Carlos Portilla
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 23 of 26

Carlos Portilla

A Scott Team 4 rider
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 24 of 26

A Scott Team 4 rider

The Centta Invest Biketown Team
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 25 of 26

The Centta Invest Biketown Team

The Portal De La Marina-Xabia's Bike team
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 26 of 26

The Portal De La Marina-Xabia's Bike team

Racers lined up for the start
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Three teams fought for the victory in a sprint finish at the end of the first stage of the Andalucia Bike Race. The Centurion-Vaude team took top honors with German Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann. Polish riders Wawak and Brzozka (JBG) took second with Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) in third.

The first stage covered 60.4km with 1872m of climbing.

Ex-national champion Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and his teammate Pedro Romero were the best placed Spaniards in fourth. They could not contest the sprint due to a problem with Diaz's front brake.

Upon finishing, stage winner Kaufmann said, "There are four strong teams on top, so everything will be very tight."

Among the women, Spaniard Anna Villar and Mercé Pacios clinched victory, ahead of Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia (Polar Racing Team).

Two-time Andalucia Bike Race women's winner Milena Landtwing was first in the mixed category with her teammate Philipp Gerber.

Tomorrow's stage 2 will take the participants in the opposite direction, south, towards the mountain range that wraps the city of Jaén. It will be a slightly shorter stage than the first, with similar amounts of climbing but much more singletrack.

Brief Results

Men stage 1 and general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion Vaude)2:38:56
2Bartlomiej Wawak and Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2)
3Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)
4Pedro Romero and Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)0:00:14
5Sherman Trezza de Paeiva and Henrique Avancini (Caloi)0:04:07
6Juan Pedro Trujillo and Francisco Perez (Mondraker)0:05:28
7Pablo Bravo and Milton Ramos (Castellana)0:06:07
8Matthias Stirnemann and Mathias Fluekiger (Stockli Pro Team)0:06:19
9Francesco Guerra and Jose Maria Sanchez (Scott Team 1)0:06:23
10Jose LUis Carrasco and Manuel Beltran (Sportbike Emotion)0:08:26

Women stage 1 and general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Villar and Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles-Cannondale)3:28:08
2Sandra Santanyes and Claudio Galaicia (Polar Women)0:07:32
3Susana Alonso and Muriel Bouhet (Extremadura1)0:11:59
4Ivonne Kraft and Celina Carpinteiro (Bike Magazine Portugal)0:12:36
5Myriam Guillot and Eva Nystrom (Thule Adventure)0:20:38
6Nuria Espinosa and Rocio Martin (BG Powerbar)0:25:01
7Mar Franco and Sandra Jorda (Solo Bici)0:28:33
8Rachel Sokal and Rickie Cotter (Leisure Lakes)0:36:17
9Anna Cipullo and Agata Tamulewicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)1:10:05
10Valerie Casteleyn and Laurence Lampeart (Wacky Angels)2:49:15

Mixed stage 1 and general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Gerber and Milena Landtwing (Wheeler-Bixs)3:07:06
2Kristin Aamodt and Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)0:20:12
3Jordi Quintanas and Teresa Costa (Garrotxa)0:22:50
4Danielle Troesch and Olivier Guth (Batibois-Mountain)0:30:44
5Deroo Mieke and Luca Wesley (Beernem Trust)0:33:50

