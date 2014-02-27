Image 1 of 8 Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion Vaude) on their way to winning stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 8 Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 8 Racers on some Andalucia singletrack during stage 5 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 8 Racers during stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 8 Racers during stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 6 of 8 Mixed category leader Philipp Gerber (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 7 of 8 Mixed category leader Milena Landtwing (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 8 of 8 The start of stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

German team Centurion Vaude's Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kass clinched victory once again in Andalucía Bike Race and solidified their overall lead. This time it was on the 80km stage 5, and just one stage remains in the race.

Their objective was to win the stage en route to clinching the overall title, which is likely to happen tomorrow.

Although this has been the tightest edition of the race so far, with four teams contesting for the win, the truth is that Kaufmann and Kaess have thus far been the strongest, even considering the three sprint finishes so far.

Topeak Ergon's Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek, who were second going into today, had a mechanical today and then in their haste to catch up, got confused at a crossroads and got lost. That resulted in a time penalty and the loss of any chance to win the overall.

Spaniards Alejandro Díaz de la Pena and Pedro Romero were second today on the stage and moved into second in the overall. Diaz de la Pena, who had a big fall in yesterday´s stage, declared that he "writhed in pain" every time he pushed on his pedals, but they both rode on until the end of the stage.

Among the women, Anna Villar and Merce Pacios did not recover from illness so Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia retained the overall lead without challenge, ahead of Muriel Bouhet and Susana Alonso.

Milena Landtwing and Philipp Gerber continue to lead the mixed category.

The race finishes tomorrow during stage 6 over 60km. As of today, 660 racers out of 716 remain in the race.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude) 3:24:04 2 Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team) 0:00:42 3 Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2) 4 Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team) 0:04:29 5 Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro) 0:04:30 6 Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker) 0:05:02 7 Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5) 0:11:46 8 Daniel Eiermann & Sonke Wegner (World of MTB) 0:13:43 9 Antonio Ortiz & Enrique Morcillo (Buff Pro Team) 0:13:44 10 Ismael Ventura & Antonio Santos (Bicilocura Primaflor) 0:13:45

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal) 4:31:30 2 Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women) 0:00:59 3 Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1) 0:10:35 4 Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles) 0:20:35 5 Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes) 0:27:24 6 Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici) 0:34:45 7 Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar) 1:16:28 8 Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com) 1:50:51 9 Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels) 4:16:06

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs) 4:02:33 2 Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros) 0:19:56 3 Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic) 0:25:12 4 Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team) 0:27:22 5 Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros) 0:38:43 6 Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust) 0:43:22 7 Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox) 0:52:50 8 Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1) 0:56:25 9 David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis) 1:11:21 10 Thrude Natholmen & Sigmund Aas (Torshov Sport) 1:28:58

Elite men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude) 15:09:44 2 Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2) 0:07:29 3 Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team) 0:21:07 4 Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) 0:21:12 5 Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro) 0:21:37 6 Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team) 0:25:40 7 Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker) 0:28:44 8 Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS) 0:50:40 9 Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5) 0:56:35 10 Antonio Ortiz & Enrique Morcillo (Buff Pro Team) 1:01:52

Elite women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women) 20:32:59 2 Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles) 0:32:51 3 Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1) 0:36:31 4 Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal) 0:43:20 5 Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici) 2:10:25 6 Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes) 3:16:50 7 Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar) 3:46:39 8 Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com) 7:53:42