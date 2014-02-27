Trending

Kaufmann and Kaess win penultimate Andalucia stage

Germans consolidate their lead

Image 1 of 8

Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion Vaude) on their way to winning stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race

Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion Vaude) on their way to winning stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 2 of 8

Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)

Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 3 of 8

Racers on some Andalucia singletrack during stage 5

Racers on some Andalucia singletrack during stage 5
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 4 of 8

Racers during stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race

Racers during stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 5 of 8

Racers during stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race

Racers during stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 6 of 8

Mixed category leader Philipp Gerber

Mixed category leader Philipp Gerber
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 7 of 8

Mixed category leader Milena Landtwing

Mixed category leader Milena Landtwing
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Image 8 of 8

The start of stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race

The start of stage 5 of the Andalucia Bike Race
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

German team Centurion Vaude's Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kass clinched victory once again in Andalucía Bike Race and solidified their overall lead. This time it was on the 80km stage 5, and just one stage remains in the race.

Their objective was to win the stage en route to clinching the overall title, which is likely to happen tomorrow.

Although this has been the tightest edition of the race so far, with four teams contesting for the win, the truth is that Kaufmann and Kaess have thus far been the strongest, even considering the three sprint finishes so far.

Topeak Ergon's Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek, who were second going into today, had a mechanical today and then in their haste to catch up, got confused at a crossroads and got lost. That resulted in a time penalty and the loss of any chance to win the overall.

Spaniards Alejandro Díaz de la Pena and Pedro Romero were second today on the stage and moved into second in the overall. Diaz de la Pena, who had a big fall in yesterday´s stage, declared that he "writhed in pain" every time he pushed on his pedals, but they both rode on until the end of the stage.

Among the women, Anna Villar and Merce Pacios did not recover from illness so Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia retained the overall lead without challenge, ahead of Muriel Bouhet and Susana Alonso.

Milena Landtwing and Philipp Gerber continue to lead the mixed category.

The race finishes tomorrow during stage 6 over 60km. As of today, 660 racers out of 716 remain in the race.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)3:24:04
2Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team)0:00:42
3Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)
4Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team)0:04:29
5Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro)0:04:30
6Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker)0:05:02
7Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5)0:11:46
8Daniel Eiermann & Sonke Wegner (World of MTB)0:13:43
9Antonio Ortiz & Enrique Morcillo (Buff Pro Team)0:13:44
10Ismael Ventura & Antonio Santos (Bicilocura Primaflor)0:13:45

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)4:31:30
2Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)0:00:59
3Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)0:10:35
4Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)0:20:35
5Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)0:27:24
6Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)0:34:45
7Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)1:16:28
8Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)1:50:51
9Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)4:16:06

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)4:02:33
2Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)0:19:56
3Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)0:25:12
4Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)0:27:22
5Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)0:38:43
6Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)0:43:22
7Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)0:52:50
8Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)0:56:25
9David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)1:11:21
10Thrude Natholmen & Sigmund Aas (Torshov Sport)1:28:58

Elite men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)15:09:44
2Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)0:07:29
3Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team)0:21:07
4Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)0:21:12
5Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro)0:21:37
6Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team)0:25:40
7Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker)0:28:44
8Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS)0:50:40
9Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5)0:56:35
10Antonio Ortiz & Enrique Morcillo (Buff Pro Team)1:01:52

Elite women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)20:32:59
2Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)0:32:51
3Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)0:36:31
4Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)0:43:20
5Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)2:10:25
6Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)3:16:50
7Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)3:46:39
8Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)7:53:42

Mixed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)18:30:55
2Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)1:26:15
3Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)1:57:23
4Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)2:03:04
5Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)2:38:11
6Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)3:04:50
7Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)3:13:24
8Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)4:38:15
9David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)5:30:22
10Francisco Ric & Olivia Carretero (Eurobike-Iknoga)7:17:15

Latest on Cyclingnews