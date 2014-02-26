Mennen and Hynek win stage 4 at Andalucia Bike Race
Santanyes and Galicia win women's stage and take over lead
Stage 4: Córdoba - Córdoba
Topeak Ergon Team's Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek finally broke the winning streak of Centurion Vaude's Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kaess on Wednesday. Mennen and Hynek sprinted to victory in stage 4, ahead of Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG team) and Centurion Vaude, but Kaufmann and Kaess retained the overall lead.
The first Spanish finishers of the day were again Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and Pedro Romero (Extremadura 2) in sixth. Diaz suffered a fall during the stage, but was able to complete the stage with no major consequences.
There was some confusion when MMR's Carlos Coloma and Pablo Rodríguez were first to finish, but they had made a wrong turn and unintentionally cut the course. Judges are currently deciding what penalty is appropriate.
The lead changed hands in the women's race. Anna Villar started the day struggling with a cold, and Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia were able to use that to their advantage and win the stage and move up into the lead of the GC.
Muriel Bouhet and Susana Alonso finished second in the stage, keeping their third position in the overall.
Two-time women's winner Milena Landtwing continued at the head of the mixed category with teammate Philipp Gerber.
Tomorrow's stage 5 will probably be the hardest one of the race due to its length and total climbing.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)
|2:56:49
|2
|Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)
|4
|Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team)
|0:00:11
|5
|Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro)
|0:00:12
|6
|Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)
|0:00:13
|7
|Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker)
|0:02:29
|8
|Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS)
|0:07:46
|9
|Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5)
|0:08:34
|10
|Antonio Ortiz & Enrique Morcillo (Buff Pro Team)
|0:09:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)
|3:53:11
|2
|Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)
|0:06:20
|3
|Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)
|0:11:40
|4
|Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)
|0:19:56
|5
|Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)
|0:24:51
|6
|Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)
|0:26:04
|7
|Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)
|0:45:45
|8
|Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)
|1:34:22
|9
|Laura Candelas & Paloma Lahoz (Polar Racing Team 4)
|2:03:53
|10
|Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)
|2:31:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)
|3:27:48
|2
|Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)
|0:19:32
|3
|Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)
|0:25:11
|4
|Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)
|0:27:16
|5
|Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)
|0:29:37
|6
|Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)
|0:31:22
|7
|Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)
|0:40:10
|8
|Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)
|0:47:07
|9
|Kristina Thrane & Jacob Hansen (Percussion Play)
|0:55:58
|10
|David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)
|0:56:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)
|11:45:40
|2
|Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)
|0:01:20
|3
|Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)
|0:06:47
|4
|Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro)
|0:17:07
|5
|Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team)
|0:20:25
|6
|Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team)
|0:21:11
|7
|Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker)
|0:23:42
|8
|Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS)
|0:35:42
|9
|Pablo Bravo & Milton Ramos (Castellana 100)
|0:43:09
|10
|Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5)
|0:44:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)
|16:00:30
|2
|Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)
|0:13:15
|3
|Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)
|0:26:55
|4
|Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)
|0:44:19
|5
|Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)
|1:36:39
|6
|Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)
|2:31:10
|7
|Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)
|2:50:25
|8
|Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamulewicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)
|6:03:50
|9
|Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)
|10:53:04
|10
|Paloma Lahoz & Laura Candelas (Polar Racing 4)
|11:52:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)
|14:01:22
|2
|Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)
|1:33:19
|3
|Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)
|1:57:01
|4
|Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)
|2:04:52
|5
|Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)
|2:26:28
|6
|Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)
|2:35:25
|7
|Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)
|2:57:02
|8
|Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)
|4:12:25
|9
|Kristina Thrane & Jacob Hansen (Percussion Play)
|4:38:33
|10
|David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)
|4:46:01
