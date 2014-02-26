Image 1 of 14 Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia lead the women's race during stage 4 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 14 Racers lined up for the beginning of stage 4 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 14 The start of stage 4 of the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 14 Riders lined up ahead of stage 4 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 14 Racers head out for the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 6 of 14 The men's lead group during stage 4 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 7 of 14 A DMK GripGrab rider (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 8 of 14 A Cannondale rider (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 9 of 14 Racers on singletrack during stage 4 of the Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 10 of 14 Carlos Coloma and Pablo Rodriguez (MMR) seemed to win the stage, but made an unintentionally wrong turn to short cut the course en route (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 11 of 14 Markus Kaufmann leads Robert Mennen (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 12 of 14 Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia congratulate each other after the finish (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 13 of 14 Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia won the stage and took over the women's lead (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 14 of 14 Two teams finish up together (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Topeak Ergon Team's Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek finally broke the winning streak of Centurion Vaude's Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Kaess on Wednesday. Mennen and Hynek sprinted to victory in stage 4, ahead of Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG team) and Centurion Vaude, but Kaufmann and Kaess retained the overall lead.

The first Spanish finishers of the day were again Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and Pedro Romero (Extremadura 2) in sixth. Diaz suffered a fall during the stage, but was able to complete the stage with no major consequences.

There was some confusion when MMR's Carlos Coloma and Pablo Rodríguez were first to finish, but they had made a wrong turn and unintentionally cut the course. Judges are currently deciding what penalty is appropriate.

The lead changed hands in the women's race. Anna Villar started the day struggling with a cold, and Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia were able to use that to their advantage and win the stage and move up into the lead of the GC.

Muriel Bouhet and Susana Alonso finished second in the stage, keeping their third position in the overall.

Two-time women's winner Milena Landtwing continued at the head of the mixed category with teammate Philipp Gerber.

Tomorrow's stage 5 will probably be the hardest one of the race due to its length and total climbing.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) 2:56:49 2 Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team) 0:00:01 3 Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude) 4 Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team) 0:00:11 5 Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro) 0:00:12 6 Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2) 0:00:13 7 Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker) 0:02:29 8 Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS) 0:07:46 9 Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5) 0:08:34 10 Antonio Ortiz & Enrique Morcillo (Buff Pro Team) 0:09:10

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women) 3:53:11 2 Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1) 0:06:20 3 Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal) 0:11:40 4 Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles) 0:19:56 5 Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici) 0:24:51 6 Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar) 0:26:04 7 Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes) 0:45:45 8 Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com) 1:34:22 9 Laura Candelas & Paloma Lahoz (Polar Racing Team 4) 2:03:53 10 Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels) 2:31:04

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs) 3:27:48 2 Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros) 0:19:32 3 Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic) 0:25:11 4 Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros) 0:27:16 5 Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team) 0:29:37 6 Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust) 0:31:22 7 Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1) 0:40:10 8 Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox) 0:47:07 9 Kristina Thrane & Jacob Hansen (Percussion Play) 0:55:58 10 David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis) 0:56:34

Elite men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude) 11:45:40 2 Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) 0:01:20 3 Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2) 0:06:47 4 Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro) 0:17:07 5 Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team) 0:20:25 6 Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team) 0:21:11 7 Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker) 0:23:42 8 Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS) 0:35:42 9 Pablo Bravo & Milton Ramos (Castellana 100) 0:43:09 10 Marc Trayter & Enrique Morcillo (Scott 5) 0:44:49

Elite women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women) 16:00:30 2 Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles) 0:13:15 3 Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1) 0:26:55 4 Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal) 0:44:19 5 Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici) 1:36:39 6 Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar) 2:31:10 7 Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes) 2:50:25 8 Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamulewicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com) 6:03:50 9 Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels) 10:53:04 10 Paloma Lahoz & Laura Candelas (Polar Racing 4) 11:52:23