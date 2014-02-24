Kaess and Kaufmann win stage 2 of Andalucia Bike Race
Villar and Pacios repeat at top of women's results
Stage 2: Jaén - Jaén
Stage 2 of the Andalucia Bike Race brought rain, cold and wind as racers suffered through the highest peaks of the day. Warned by the organizers, racers brought extra clothes for the 60km and 1900m of climbing in Jaen's South mountains and the Jabalcuz area.
In the elite men's race, Centurion Vaude's Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann again took the stage win after they "experienced some hard moments today". Ten seconds later, Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) finished second. Third place went to José María Sánchez and Francesc Guerra (Scott) while the top Spaniards were again Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and Pedro Romero in fourth.
Anna Villar and Mercé Pacios crossed the finish line again as the first elite women, a few seconds ahead Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia; while Muriel Bouhet and Susana Alonso finished third.
Jaen's town of Andújar will host stage 3 tomorrow. It will be the first time the town appears in the Andalucia Bike Race. Stage 3 will cover 70km with 1664m of climbing. The weather should be less adverse.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)
|3:01:39
|2
|Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)
|0:00:18
|3
|Jose Sanchez & Francesc Guerra (Scott 1)
|0:05:28
|4
|Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)
|0:05:30
|5
|Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro)
|0:05:34
|6
|Lukas Buchli & Hansueli Stauffer (Wheeler-Bixs Ixs)
|0:09:19
|7
|Milton Ramos & Pablo Bravo (Castellana 100)
|0:11:04
|8
|Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS)
|0:11:51
|9
|Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker)
|0:11:52
|10
|Christofer Bosque & Ricard Calmet (Tomas Belles)
|0:12:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)
|4:15:41
|2
|Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)
|0:00:20
|3
|Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)
|0:08:52
|4
|Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)
|0:17:00
|5
|Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)
|0:28:00
|6
|Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)
|0:51:58
|7
|Eva Nystrom & Myriam Guillot (Thule Adventure)
|0:59:59
|8
|Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)
|1:17:53
|9
|Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)
|1:37:19
|10
|Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)
|3:05:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)
|3:44:49
|2
|Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)
|0:27:06
|3
|Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)
|0:32:52
|4
|Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)
|0:45:07
|5
|Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)
|0:45:10
|6
|Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)
|0:48:02
|7
|Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)
|1:01:28
|8
|David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)
|1:18:23
|9
|Kristina Thrane & Jacob Hansen (Percussion Play)
|1:40:49
|10
|Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)
|1:40:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)
|5:40:35
|2
|Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)
|0:00:18
|3
|Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)
|0:05:44
|4
|Jose Sanchez & Francesc Guerra (Scott 1)
|0:11:51
|5
|Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro)
|0:11:55
|6
|Milton Ramos & Pablo Bravo (Castellana 100)
|0:17:12
|7
|Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker)
|0:17:20
|8
|Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team)
|0:17:56
|9
|Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team)
|0:18:32
|10
|Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS)
|0:20:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)
|7:43:49
|2
|Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)
|0:07:53
|3
|Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)
|0:20:51
|4
|Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)
|0:29:36
|5
|Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)
|0:56:33
|6
|Eva Nystrom & Myriam Guillot (Thule Adventure)
|1:20:37
|7
|Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)
|1:28:15
|8
|Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)
|1:42:54
|9
|Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)
|2:47:24
|10
|Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)
|5:54:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)
|6:51:55
|2
|Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)
|0:47:18
|3
|Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)
|0:55:57
|4
|Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)
|1:08:57
|5
|Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)
|1:18:46
|6
|Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)
|1:24:00
|7
|Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)
|1:35:18
|8
|David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)
|2:18:43
|9
|Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)
|2:28:44
|10
|Kristina Thrane & Jacob Hansen (Percussion Play)
|2:36:56
