Kaess and Kaufmann win stage 2 of Andalucia Bike Race

Villar and Pacios repeat at top of women's results

Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion Vaude) win stage 2 of the Andalucia Bike Race

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Maverick Vinales

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Milena Landtwing, mixed category leader

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon)

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Markus Kaufmann (Centurion Vaude)

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Pedro Romero (Extremadura)

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
A Topeak Ergon racer

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Jose Maria Sanchez (Scott)

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
It was cold and wet on day 2

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
A rider in wet conditions

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
A rider in wet conditions

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
The Scott team exchanges hugs

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
A muddy racer after the finish

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Race leaders Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion Vaude)

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Race leaders Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann (Centurion Vaude)

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Jose Ajram

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Racers lined up at the start.

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Stage 2 of the Andalucia Bike Race brought rain, cold and wind as racers suffered through the highest peaks of the day. Warned by the organizers, racers brought extra clothes for the 60km and 1900m of climbing in Jaen's South mountains and the Jabalcuz area.

In the elite men's race, Centurion Vaude's Jochen Kaess and Markus Kaufmann again took the stage win after they "experienced some hard moments today". Ten seconds later, Robert Mennen and Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) finished second. Third place went to José María Sánchez and Francesc Guerra (Scott) while the top Spaniards were again Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and Pedro Romero in fourth.

Anna Villar and Mercé Pacios crossed the finish line again as the first elite women, a few seconds ahead Sandra Santanyes and Claudia Galicia; while Muriel Bouhet and Susana Alonso finished third.

Jaen's town of Andújar will host stage 3 tomorrow. It will be the first time the town appears in the Andalucia Bike Race. Stage 3 will cover 70km with 1664m of climbing. The weather should be less adverse.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)3:01:39
2Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)0:00:18
3Jose Sanchez & Francesc Guerra (Scott 1)0:05:28
4Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)0:05:30
5Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro)0:05:34
6Lukas Buchli & Hansueli Stauffer (Wheeler-Bixs Ixs)0:09:19
7Milton Ramos & Pablo Bravo (Castellana 100)0:11:04
8Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS)0:11:51
9Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker)0:11:52
10Christofer Bosque & Ricard Calmet (Tomas Belles)0:12:49

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)4:15:41
2Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)0:00:20
3Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)0:08:52
4Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)0:17:00
5Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)0:28:00
6Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)0:51:58
7Eva Nystrom & Myriam Guillot (Thule Adventure)0:59:59
8Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)1:17:53
9Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)1:37:19
10Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)3:05:21

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)3:44:49
2Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)0:27:06
3Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)0:32:52
4Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)0:45:07
5Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)0:45:10
6Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)0:48:02
7Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)1:01:28
8David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)1:18:23
9Kristina Thrane & Jacob Hansen (Percussion Play)1:40:49
10Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)1:40:50

Elite men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Kaufmann & Jochen Kaess (Centurion Vaude)5:40:35
2Robert Mennen & Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon)0:00:18
3Pedro Romero & Alejandro Diaz (Extremadura 2)0:05:44
4Jose Sanchez & Francesc Guerra (Scott 1)0:11:51
5Mathias Flueckiger & Matthias Stirnemann (Stockli Pro)0:11:55
6Milton Ramos & Pablo Bravo (Castellana 100)0:17:12
7Juan Pedro Trujillo & Francisco Perez (Mondraker)0:17:20
8Bartlomiej Wawak & Adrian Brzozka (JBG-2 Pro Team)0:17:56
9Sherman Trezza de Paiva & Henrique Avancini (Caloi Team)0:18:32
10Soren Nissen & Lars Granberg (IHUS)0:20:19

Elite women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Villar & Merce Pacios (Tomas Belles)7:43:49
2Sandra Santanyes & Claudia Galicia (Polar Women)0:07:53
3Muriel Bouhet & Susana Alonso (Extremadura1)0:20:51
4Celina Carpinteiro & Ivonne Kraft (Bike Magazine Portugal)0:29:36
5Sandra Jorda & Mar Franco (Solo Bici)0:56:33
6Eva Nystrom & Myriam Guillot (Thule Adventure)1:20:37
7Rickie Cotter & Rachel Sokal (Leisure Lakes)1:28:15
8Rocio Martin & Nuria Espinosa (BG Powerbar)1:42:54
9Anna Cipullo & Agata Tamuelwicz-Downey (Bikesoup.com)2:47:24
10Valerie Casteleyn & Laurence Lampaert (Wacky Angels)5:54:36

Mixed general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milena Landtwing & Philipp Gerber (Wheeler-Bixs)6:51:55
2Kristin Aamodt & Daniel Jung (Mountain Heros)0:47:18
3Teresa Costa & Jordi Quintanas (Garrotxa Team)0:55:57
4Mark Spratt & Melanie Alexander (Bike Magic)1:08:57
5Danielle Troesch & Oliver Guth (Batibois-Mountain Heros)1:18:46
6Maria Diaz & Alvaro Martin (Bull Bikes 1)1:24:00
7Luca Wesley and Deroo Mieke (Beernem Trust)1:35:18
8David Marti & Nuria Suria (Suria Bicis)2:18:43
9Francisco Millan & Ana Garcia (Albox Bike Bicibox)2:28:44
10Kristina Thrane & Jacob Hansen (Percussion Play)2:36:56

