Dion Smith scores Intermarché-Wanty's first win of 2025 at the Volta NXT Classic
New Zealander beats Van Den Broeck and Larsen to the line in Eijsden
Dion Smith ended his Intermarché-Wanty team's victory drought at the Volta NXT Classic in the Netherlands, deploying the quickest finish at the line among the small leading group of six.
The New Zealander scored his team's first win of 2025 ahead of Frank Van Den Broek (Picnic-PostNL Development) and Niklas Larsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm).
Smith had joined the lead group with 17km to go, 6km after Van Den Broek's attack in the hills late in the race had instigated the move at the front.
He was joined by Milan Lanhove (Flanders-Baloise), Jelle Johannink (Unibet Tietema Rockets), and Jonathan Vervenne (Soudal-QuickStep Development) in the move, which would swell to six riders.
Behind them, Visma-Lease A Bike attempted to wrest control of the situation at the front of the peloton, but attack after attack off the front disrupted the chase. There were still chances to make the catch, with a gap of 12 seconds between the groups at the start of the final local lap of 6km.
It was touch and go right to the final kilometre, with the peloton bearing down on the leaders. Lanhove tried one final move off the front, punching away to try and score his first pro victory. However, it was Smith who had the quicker finish, sprinting past before reaching the line to take the second win of his own career.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women: Elisa Longo Borghini launches long-range solo attack and lands 50th career victory
Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025: Neilson Powless out-sprints Wout van Aert in one against three from Visma-Lease a Bike
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dion Smith scores Intermarché-Wanty's first win of 2025 at the Volta NXT ClassicNew Zealander beats Van Den Broeck and Larsen to the line in Eijsden
-
Guilty verdict of vehicular homicide handed to motorist who struck and killed junior US cyclist Magnus White in 2023Five-day jury trial concluded Friday night in Boulder County, sentencing scheduled for June
-
'Not much you can do without one of these superstars' – Why Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's new cobbled Classics squad isn't fully firing yet'It sounds very sad, but you're fighting just for a podium spot, fourth or a fifth' says DS Heinrich Haussler
-
'The next step is to win' – Puck Pieterse 'stronger than last year' as Fenix-Deceuninck prepare to attack the Tour of FlandersDutchwoman still learning in the Classics, but not afraid to try to make the race exciting