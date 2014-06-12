Image 1 of 6 Leonardo Paez (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 2 of 6 Roel Paulissen (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 3 of 6 Hermann Pernsteiner (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 4 of 6 Yana Belomoina (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 5 of 6 Yana Belomoina leads the women's race (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 6 of 6 The start of stage 1 of the Alpentour Trophy (Image credit: Sportograf)

Leonardo Paez was crowned first stage winner of the 16th AlpenTour Trophy on Thursday. Paez claimed the victory 40 seconds ahead of two-time world champion Roel Paulissen from Belgium who came in second. Hermann Pernsteiner from Lower Austrian was the best local finisher in the stage that took the riders high up onto the Hochwurzen Mountain and the Giglach Lakes.

Day one provided its competitors with ideal weather conditions. The first stage of the four-day event ran for 59km and 2,900m of elevation up to the Hochwurzen Mountain and continued across the snow-covered Giglach Lake plains and back to Schladming.

The strongest rider of the day was the 31-year old Paez of Colombia, who won the bronze medal in last year’s marathon world championships. The Columbian rider dominated the entire first stage in Schladming together with Paulissen and today's third placed finisher Tony Longo from Italy, before he was able to break away just before the finish.

"It was very hot and the snow near the lakes, where we had to push our bikes, was quite the different. I really happy with my result and definitely want to push on hard toward an overall win," said Paez after the race.

Paulissen was content with his second place. "Leonardo was just too strong today. I've known him from many previous races. He’s just a top athlete."

Pernsteiner was also happy with his fifth place, "I've trained very hard for the Alpentour Trophy this year and my legs felt good. Today was an extremely difficult stage and I hope that I’ll be able to improve my overall position during tomorrow’s time trial."

Brazilian national champion Henrique Avancini also put in a good showing with an eighth place finish.

Ukrainian rider Yana Belomoina had been one of the major favourites for this year's Alpentour Trophy already in the elite women’s category. And the Ukrainian National Champion, European Champion and World Cup winner confirmed that status impressively today. In 2010, she raced her first Alpentour Trophy and with four second places, she claimed the overall second place then. Today she finished the first stage in 3:32:07, ahead of the Swiss rider Milena Landtwing, who came in with a gap of six minutes. Third was the Slovakian rider Janka Keseg.

Tomorrow’s second stage of the 16th Alpentour Trophy starts at 10:00 am at the Planai stadium. More than 14km and 1,100m of elevation will have to be concquered up to the Schafalm high above Schladming.

Results

Elite men stage 1 and general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi 2:56:49 2 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Torpado Factory 0:00:40 3 Tony Longo (Ita) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi 0:00:42 4 Lukas Buchli (Swi) RMV Chur 0:02:48 5 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Fill ProForma Racing Team 0:02:49 6 Jukka Vastaranta (Swi) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team 0:03:22 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA drink cycling team 0:06:01 8 Henrique Avancini (Bra) CALOI TEAM 0:06:52 9 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgium national fedaration 0:08:01 10 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix 0:09:46 11 Markus Preiss (Aut) RC Birkfeld 0:10:07 12 Hans Becking (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team 0:10:35 13 Rick Reimann (Swi) LENOVO-CUBE Bikes 0:12:46 14 Jaime Chia amaya (Col) Fulldynamix 0:13:04 15 Michael Mayer (Aut) Sport4me Racing Team ARBÖ 0:14:36 16 Damian Perrin (Swi) BMC-Zimmermann-New Work 0:15:31 17 Martin Splítek (Cze) CS Specialized HK 0:19:26 18 Silva Cristobal (Chi) Lapierre CS Coaching system Chile 0:20:29 19 Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team 0:20:30 20 Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Bike Total RC Friedberg-Pinggau 0:20:42 21 Matthias Grick (Aut) RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland Racing 0:22:55 22 Evgenii Pechenin (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:27:06 23 Philipp Gerber (Swi) iXS- Bixs Swiss Team 0:29:24 24 Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale 0:30:08 25 Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) WHEELER-iXS Pro Team 0:30:22 26 Milan Damek (Cze) caffenannini.cz CyclingMTBteam 0:30:35 27 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim 0:31:53 28 Tim Dunford (GBr) Mountain Trax RT 0:32:04 29 Hing Chan Chun (HKg) HKG 0:32:50 30 Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes 0:34:04 31 Mario Espinoza (Chi) CS Coaching 0:34:27 32 Stefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering 0:35:04 33 Robert Kircher (Aut) Uni Team Sport4me 0:36:05 34 Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Multisport Team Wein 0:37:44 35 Vladislav Maksimov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:39:59 36 Oriol Domenech Fernandez (Spa) SCOTT TEAM XC 0:45:13 37 Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner 0:49:33 38 Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner 0:49:34 39 Johannes Ernst (Aut) WSA Greenteam Kaindorf 0:54:33 40 Dmtrii Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix 0:54:37 41 Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:57:59 42 Marko Frzop (Cro) B.K.Biker 1:06:50