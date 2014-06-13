Image 1 of 7 Leonardo Paez at the hill climb (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 2 of 7 ermann Pernsteiner (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 3 of 7 Hermann Pernsteiner again best Austrian today (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 4 of 7 Stage winner Tony Longo at the mountain time trial (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 5 of 7 Female overall leader Yana Belomoina (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 6 of 7 Belgian female stage winner Githa Michiels (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 7 of 7 The Italian Tony Longo took over the leader’s jersey today (Image credit: Sportograf)

Yesterday's victory took its toll on the Colombian rider Leonardo Paez. During today’s second stage of the AlpenTour Trophy in Schladming he finished third and lost too much time against the Italian stage winner Tony Longo, who took the overall lead. In the women’s classification, the Belgian National Champion Githa Michiels secured herself the stage win on today’s 14km time trial onto the Planai mountain.

Weather conditions were perfect again as Longo clocked a 52:36 record time. Swiss rider Lukas Buchli was second at 1:12 and third, with a gap of 1:15, was the previous overall leader from yesterday Paez. Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner was sixth with a gap of 1:44 behind the Dutch rider Hans Becking and former world champion Roel Paulissen.

"Today was my first mountain time trial, and my legs felt great. Right from the beginning, I found my rhythm and was able to keep up a good pace," said the happy reigning Italian Marathon National Champion Longo at the finish. A

At the 2009 Alpentour Trophy, Long was third and he has since has proven his talent at numerous World Cup races. In contrast to Longo’s strong performance, was the Colombian Paez's race. "Today I rode at my limit. My legs were heavy from yesterday’s stage."

Paulissen made a technical mistake right at the start and slowed himself into third overall. "I should have checked out today’s track beforehand. The ascents were so steep and lighter tires would have been a big advantage."

Women

Reigning Belgian National Champion Githa Michiels was unbeatable today among the women. She won with a gap of 1:15 ahead of the Ukrainian overall women’s leader Yana Belomoina. Third was the Swiss rider Milena Landtwing.

In the overall classification, the Ukrainian National and European Champion as well as World Cup winner Belomoina is ahead of Landtwing with an impressive lead of 7:17 and she is 8:43 ahead of Michiels.

"I lost my chances to win the race overall yesterday, because of bad stomach cramps. I’m racing for the second overall place now. Unless Yana still has a really bad day I think the top spot is out of reach now," said Michiels today.

Tomorrow’s third stage starts again at 10am at the Planai Stadium. With 69km and 2,800m of elevation, it will be the longest stage in the race and will take riders high up to the Türlwand Hut at the foot of the Dachstein mountain and then on to the picturesque towns of Ramsau, Pichl and back to the finish in Schladming.

Results

Elite men stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Longo (Ita) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi 0:52:36 2 Lukas Buchli (Swi) RMV Chur 0:01:12 3 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi 0:01:15 4 Hans Becking (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team 0:01:31 5 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Torpado Factory 0:01:32 6 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Fill ProForma Racing Team 0:01:44 7 Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Belgium national fedaration 0:02:07 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA drink cycling team 0:02:33 9 Henrique Avancini (Bra) CALOI TEAM 0:02:51 10 Jaime yesid Chia amaya (Col) Fulldynamix 0:03:33 11 Jukka Vastaranta (Swi) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team 0:03:44 12 Dmtrii Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix 0:03:55 13 Markus Preiss (Aut) RC Birkfeld 0:05:11 14 Martin Splítek (Cze) CS Specialized HK 0:05:22 15 Michael Mayer (Aut) Sport4me Racing Team ARBÖ 0:05:41 16 Evgenii Pechenin (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:06:01 17 Rick Reimann (Swi) LENOVO-CUBE Bikes 0:06:07 18 Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team 0:06:18 19 Robert Kircher (Aut) Uni Team Sport4me 0:06:32 20 Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Bike Total RC Friedberg-Pinggau 0:07:52 21 Silva Cristobal (Chi) Lapierre CS Coaching system Chile 0:07:57 22 Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) WHEELER-iXS Pro Team 0:08:40 23 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix 0:08:54 24 Milan Damek (Cze) caffenannini.cz CyclingMTBteam 0:09:34 25 Damian Perrin (Swi) BMC-Zimmermann-New Work 0:09:43 26 Stijn van Boxstael (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes 0:09:45 27 Oriol Domenech Fernandez (Spa) SCOTT TEAM XC 0:10:32 28 Tim Dunford (GBr) Mountain Trax RT 0:10:46 29 Mario Espinoza (Chi) CS Coaching 0:10:55 30 Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner 0:11:02 31 Hing Chan Chun (HKg) HKG 0:11:03 32 Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Multisport Team Wein 0:11:19 33 Matthias Grick (Aut) RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland Racing 0:11:23 34 Stefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering 0:11:29 35 Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale 0:11:47 36 Vladislav Maksimov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:12:03 37 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim 0:12:57 38 Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner 0:15:26 39 Johannes Ernst (Aut) WSA Greenteam Kaindorf 0:16:41 40 Marko Frzop (Cro) B.K.Biker 0:22:02 41 Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:23:35 DNF Philipp Gerber (Swi) iXS- Bixs Swiss Team

Elite women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Githa Michiels (Bel) TREK-KMC TRADE TEAM 1:06:16 2 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team 0:01:15 3 Milena Landtwing (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team 0:01:49 4 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia National team 0:03:37 5 Anne Terpstra (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team 0:06:20 6 Petra Mermans (Bel) Vanomobil MTB Cycling Team 0:08:21 7 Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli PRO Team 0:11:12 8 Ann-Katrin Hellstern (Ger) BQ Cycling Team 0:11:42 9 Anna Konovalova (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:16:32 10 Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes 0:17:17 11 Tina Idström (Fin) Kona Team Inari-Saariselkä 0:36:15 DNF Sofie Renier (Bel) Team Joven DNF Lieven De Meutter (Bel) Bike-Inn

Elite men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Longo (Ita) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi 3:50:07 2 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi 0:00:33 3 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Torpado Factory 0:01:31 4 Lukas Buchli (Swi) RMV Chur 0:03:18 5 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Fill ProForma Racing Team 0:03:51 6 Jukka Vastaranta (Swi) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team 0:06:23 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA drink cycling team 0:07:52 8 Henrique Avancini (Bra) CALOI TEAM 0:09:01 9 Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Belgium national fedaration 0:09:26 10 Hans Becking (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team 0:11:24 11 Markus Preiss (Aut) RC Birkfeld 0:14:36 12 Jaime yesid Chia amaya (Col) Fulldynamix 0:15:55 13 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix 0:17:58 14 Rick Reimann (Swi) LENOVO-CUBE Bikes 0:18:11 15 Michael Mayer (Aut) Sport4me Racing Team ARBÖ 0:19:35 16 Martin Splítek (Cze) CS Specialized HK 0:24:06 17 Damian Perrin (Swi) BMC-Zimmermann-New Work 0:24:32 18 Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team 0:26:07 19 Silva Cristobal (Chi) Lapierre CS Coaching system Chile 0:27:45 20 Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Bike Total RC Friedberg-Pinggau 0:27:52 21 Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:32:25 22 Matthias Grick (Aut) RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland Racing 0:33:36 23 Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) WHEELER-iXS Pro Team 0:38:19 24 Milan Damek (Cze) caffenannini.cz CyclingMTBteam 0:39:27 25 Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale 0:41:13 26 Robert Kircher (Aut) Uni Team Sport4me 0:41:55 27 Tim Dunford (GBr) Mountain Trax RT 0:42:08 28 Stijn van Boxstael (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes 0:43:07 29 Hing Chan Chun (HKg) HKG 0:43:11 30 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim 0:44:08 31 Mario Espinoza (Chi) CS Coaching 0:44:41 32 Stefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering 0:45:51 33 Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Multisport Team Wein 0:48:22 34 Vladislav Maksimov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:51:20 35 Oriol Domenech (Spa) SCOTT TEAM XC 0:55:02 36 Dmtrii Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix 0:57:50 37 Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner 0:59:54 38 Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner 1:04:17 39 Johannes Ernst (Aut) WSA Greenteam Kaindorf 1:10:32 40 Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 1:20:52 41 Marko Frzop (Cro) B.K.Biker 1:28:10