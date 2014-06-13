Trending

Longo takes over lead atAlpenTour Trophy

Longo and Michiels wins stage

Leonardo Paez at the hill climb

(Image credit: Sportograf)
ermann Pernsteiner

(Image credit: Sportograf)
Hermann Pernsteiner again best Austrian today

(Image credit: Sportograf)
Stage winner Tony Longo at the mountain time trial

(Image credit: Sportograf)
Female overall leader Yana Belomoina

(Image credit: Sportograf)
Belgian female stage winner Githa Michiels

(Image credit: Sportograf)
The Italian Tony Longo took over the leader’s jersey today

(Image credit: Sportograf)

Yesterday's victory took its toll on the Colombian rider Leonardo Paez. During today’s second stage of the AlpenTour Trophy in Schladming he finished third and lost too much time against the Italian stage winner Tony Longo, who took the overall lead. In the women’s classification, the Belgian National Champion Githa Michiels secured herself the stage win on today’s 14km time trial onto the Planai mountain.

Weather conditions were perfect again as Longo clocked a 52:36 record time. Swiss rider Lukas Buchli was second at 1:12 and third, with a gap of 1:15, was the previous overall leader from yesterday Paez. Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner was sixth with a gap of 1:44 behind the Dutch rider Hans Becking and former world champion Roel Paulissen.

"Today was my first mountain time trial, and my legs felt great. Right from the beginning, I found my rhythm and was able to keep up a good pace," said the happy reigning Italian Marathon National Champion Longo at the finish. A

At the 2009 Alpentour Trophy, Long was third and he has since has proven his talent at numerous World Cup races. In contrast to Longo’s strong performance, was the Colombian Paez's race. "Today I rode at my limit. My legs were heavy from yesterday’s stage."

Paulissen made a technical mistake right at the start and slowed himself into third overall. "I should have checked out today’s track beforehand. The ascents were so steep and lighter tires would have been a big advantage."

Women

Reigning Belgian National Champion Githa Michiels was unbeatable today among the women. She won with a gap of 1:15 ahead of the Ukrainian overall women’s leader Yana Belomoina. Third was the Swiss rider Milena Landtwing.

In the overall classification, the Ukrainian National and European Champion as well as World Cup winner Belomoina is ahead of Landtwing with an impressive lead of 7:17 and she is 8:43 ahead of Michiels.

"I lost my chances to win the race overall yesterday, because of bad stomach cramps. I’m racing for the second overall place now. Unless Yana still has a really bad day I think the top spot is out of reach now," said Michiels today.

Tomorrow’s third stage starts again at 10am at the Planai Stadium. With 69km and 2,800m of elevation, it will be the longest stage in the race and will take riders high up to the Türlwand Hut at the foot of the Dachstein mountain and then on to the picturesque towns of Ramsau, Pichl and back to the finish in Schladming.

Results

Elite men stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Longo (Ita) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi0:52:36
2Lukas Buchli (Swi) RMV Chur0:01:12
3Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi0:01:15
4Hans Becking (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team0:01:31
5Roel Paulissen (Bel) Torpado Factory0:01:32
6Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Fill ProForma Racing Team0:01:44
7Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Belgium national fedaration0:02:07
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA drink cycling team0:02:33
9Henrique Avancini (Bra) CALOI TEAM0:02:51
10Jaime yesid Chia amaya (Col) Fulldynamix0:03:33
11Jukka Vastaranta (Swi) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team0:03:44
12Dmtrii Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix0:03:55
13Markus Preiss (Aut) RC Birkfeld0:05:11
14Martin Splítek (Cze) CS Specialized HK0:05:22
15Michael Mayer (Aut) Sport4me Racing Team ARBÖ0:05:41
16Evgenii Pechenin (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA0:06:01
17Rick Reimann (Swi) LENOVO-CUBE Bikes0:06:07
18Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team0:06:18
19Robert Kircher (Aut) Uni Team Sport4me0:06:32
20Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Bike Total RC Friedberg-Pinggau0:07:52
21Silva Cristobal (Chi) Lapierre CS Coaching system Chile0:07:57
22Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) WHEELER-iXS Pro Team0:08:40
23Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix0:08:54
24Milan Damek (Cze) caffenannini.cz CyclingMTBteam0:09:34
25Damian Perrin (Swi) BMC-Zimmermann-New Work0:09:43
26Stijn van Boxstael (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes0:09:45
27Oriol Domenech Fernandez (Spa) SCOTT TEAM XC0:10:32
28Tim Dunford (GBr) Mountain Trax RT0:10:46
29Mario Espinoza (Chi) CS Coaching0:10:55
30Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner0:11:02
31Hing Chan Chun (HKg) HKG0:11:03
32Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Multisport Team Wein0:11:19
33Matthias Grick (Aut) RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland Racing0:11:23
34Stefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering0:11:29
35Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale0:11:47
36Vladislav Maksimov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA0:12:03
37Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim0:12:57
38Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner0:15:26
39Johannes Ernst (Aut) WSA Greenteam Kaindorf0:16:41
40Marko Frzop (Cro) B.K.Biker0:22:02
41Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA0:23:35
DNFPhilipp Gerber (Swi) iXS- Bixs Swiss Team

Elite women stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Githa Michiels (Bel) TREK-KMC TRADE TEAM1:06:16
2Yana Belomoina (Ukr) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team0:01:15
3Milena Landtwing (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team0:01:49
4Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia National team0:03:37
5Anne Terpstra (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team0:06:20
6Petra Mermans (Bel) Vanomobil MTB Cycling Team0:08:21
7Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli PRO Team0:11:12
8Ann-Katrin Hellstern (Ger) BQ Cycling Team0:11:42
9Anna Konovalova (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA0:16:32
10Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes0:17:17
11Tina Idström (Fin) Kona Team Inari-Saariselkä0:36:15
DNFSofie Renier (Bel) Team Joven
DNFLieven De Meutter (Bel) Bike-Inn

Elite men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Longo (Ita) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi3:50:07
2Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi0:00:33
3Roel Paulissen (Bel) Torpado Factory0:01:31
4Lukas Buchli (Swi) RMV Chur0:03:18
5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Fill ProForma Racing Team0:03:51
6Jukka Vastaranta (Swi) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team0:06:23
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA drink cycling team0:07:52
8Henrique Avancini (Bra) CALOI TEAM0:09:01
9Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Belgium national fedaration0:09:26
10Hans Becking (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team0:11:24
11Markus Preiss (Aut) RC Birkfeld0:14:36
12Jaime yesid Chia amaya (Col) Fulldynamix0:15:55
13Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix0:17:58
14Rick Reimann (Swi) LENOVO-CUBE Bikes0:18:11
15Michael Mayer (Aut) Sport4me Racing Team ARBÖ0:19:35
16Martin Splítek (Cze) CS Specialized HK0:24:06
17Damian Perrin (Swi) BMC-Zimmermann-New Work0:24:32
18Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team0:26:07
19Silva Cristobal (Chi) Lapierre CS Coaching system Chile0:27:45
20Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Bike Total RC Friedberg-Pinggau0:27:52
21Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA0:32:25
22Matthias Grick (Aut) RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland Racing0:33:36
23Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) WHEELER-iXS Pro Team0:38:19
24Milan Damek (Cze) caffenannini.cz CyclingMTBteam0:39:27
25Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale0:41:13
26Robert Kircher (Aut) Uni Team Sport4me0:41:55
27Tim Dunford (GBr) Mountain Trax RT0:42:08
28Stijn van Boxstael (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes0:43:07
29Hing Chan Chun (HKg) HKG0:43:11
30Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim0:44:08
31Mario Espinoza (Chi) CS Coaching0:44:41
32Stefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering0:45:51
33Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Multisport Team Wein0:48:22
34Vladislav Maksimov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA0:51:20
35Oriol Domenech (Spa) SCOTT TEAM XC0:55:02
36Dmtrii Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix0:57:50
37Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner0:59:54
38Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner1:04:17
39Johannes Ernst (Aut) WSA Greenteam Kaindorf1:10:32
40Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA1:20:52
41Marko Frzop (Cro) B.K.Biker1:28:10

Elite women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoina (Ukr) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team4:39:38
2Milena Landtwing (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team0:07:17
3Githa Michiels (Bel) TREK-KMC TRADE TEAM0:08:43
4Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia National team0:12:18
5Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli PRO Team0:33:55
6Anne Terpstra (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team0:35:45
7Anna Konovalova (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA0:50:04
8Ann-Katrin Hellstern (Ger) BQ Cycling Team0:53:50
9Petra Mermans (Bel) Vanomobil MTB Cycling Team0:56:42
10Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes1:06:25
11Tina Idström (Fin) Kona Team Inari-Saariselkä2:03:58
DNFLieven De Meutter (Bel) Bike-Inn

