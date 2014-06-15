Image 1 of 8 Yana Belomoina (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 2 of 8 Leonardo Paez on his way to an overall win (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 3 of 8 The start of stage 4 of the AlpenTour Trophy (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 4 of 8 The lead group (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 5 of 8 Lukas Buchli (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 6 of 8 Hermann Pernsteiner (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 7 of 8 Lukas Buchli (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy) Image 8 of 8 The women's podium at the AlpenTour Trophy (Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)

Leonardo Paez of Colombia secured himself his first overall Alpentour Trophy win ahead of his Italian teammate Tony Longo in stage 4. Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner who got his first podium placing was third on the day after Lukas Buchli, the day's stage winner and Belgian rider Kevin Van Hoovels, who was second. In the elite women's classification, Ukrainian rider Yana Belomoina dominated the day's race and took the overall title.

The 32-year-old Buchli attacked in the first quarter of the tough 1000m elevation climb onto the Hauser Kaibling mountain and was able to hold his one-minute gap until the finish.

"I didn't think I would be able to break away, but the others weren't able to chase me down. After my second, fourth and ninth placings of the last three days I can't believe that I was able to win against such a high-profile field of riders today," said a happy Buchli, who was second overall behind Alban Lakata from Austria at the Alpentour Trophy in 2008 and 2009.

Fifty-four seconds behind Buchli, the chase group of five riders reached the finish including van Hoovels, Pernsteiner, Longo and Paulissen.

"This was a great preparation for the upcoming world championships in two weeks for me. The event was well organised, and I really enjoyed the race tracks with so many off-road trails and gravel roads. And the weather was kind to us also - we had four awesome days here in Schladming," said Paulissen.

A broad grin appeared on the 23-year old Pernsteiner's face right across the finish line. Finally he was able to claim a podium position. "Today the conditions were again ideal for me and finally I got my podium position. After these hard four days I’m now well prepared for the Austrian marathon championships next Saturday. I’m hoping for a medal."

In the overall classification Paez triumphed with a gap of 1:03 to his Bianchi teammate Longo, who won the mountains classification on the second day. Overall third place went to Paulissen ahead of Pernsteiner. S

"The overall win is a dream that has come true for me. The depth of field was insane at the Alpentour Trophy this year, there were so many top bikers at the start. I’d say that I’m now ready for the marathon Worlds in two weeks - I want to score a medal there!" said Paez.

Women

She raced with anger smouldering inside her and it paid off. The Ukrainian rider Yana Belomoina out-performed the women's field on all four days at the Alpentour Trophy, apart from yesterday's incident, which dampened her dominance and cost her the leader's jersey.

"Unfortunately I lost my way and 15 valuable minutes yesterday. Overall, I dropped into fourth position. That really pissed me off and motivated me today to race hard. I’m content now and really happy about my overall win," said the European Champion and World Cup winner.

With an outstanding performance in the last stage, during which she finished 9:33 ahead of the Swiss rider Milena Landtwing, Belomoina won the Alpentour Trophy with a 7:18 gap ahead of her rival. Third was the Belgian National Champion Githa Michiels at 9:54.

Results

Elite men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Buchli (Swi) BIXS IXS Pro Team 2:21:24 2 Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Belgium national fedaration 0:00:54 3 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Fill ProForma Racing Team 0:00:56 4 Tony Longo (Ita) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi 0:00:58 5 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Torpado Factory 0:01:00 6 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi 7 Hans Becking (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team 0:01:10 8 Henrique Avancini (Bra) CALOI TEAM 0:03:18 9 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA drink cycling team 0:03:30 10 Michael Mayer (Aut) Sport4me Racing Team ARBÖ 0:06:05 11 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team 12 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix 0:07:39 13 Markus Preiss (Aut) RC Birkfeld 0:08:36 14 Dmtrii Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix 0:11:01 15 Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team 0:11:02 16 Rick Reimann (Swi) LENOVO-CUBE Bikes 0:11:03 17 Robert Kircher (Aut) Uni Team Sport4me 0:11:38 18 Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Bike Total RC Friedberg-Pinggau 0:12:25 19 Martin Splítek (Cze) CS Specialized HK 0:12:44 20 Matthias Grick (Aut) RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland Racing 0:12:50 21 Jaime yesid Chia amaya (Col) Fulldynamix 0:13:24 22 Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Multisport Team Wein 0:14:17 23 Milan Damek (Cze) caffenannini.cz CyclingMTBteam 0:14:55 24 Vladislav Maksimov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:15:49 25 Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) WHEELER-iXS Pro Team 0:17:14 26 Evgenii Pechenin (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:17:18 27 Oriol Domenech Fernandez (Spa) SCOTT TEAM XC 0:17:46 28 Stijn van Boxstael (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes 0:18:42 29 Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale 0:18:45 30 Tim Dunford (GBr) Mountain Trax RT 0:19:31 31 Silva Cristobal (Chi) Lapierre CS Coaching system Chile 0:19:53 32 Mario Espinoza (Chi) CS Coaching 0:20:13 33 Damian Perrin (Swi) BMC-Zimmermann-New Work 0:20:14 34 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim 35 Hing Chan Chun (HKg) HKG 0:22:06 36 Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner 0:22:07 37 Johannes Ernst (Aut) WSA Greenteam Kaindorf 0:37:07 38 Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:37:26 DNF Stefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering DNF Philipp Gerber (Swi) iXS- Bixs Swiss Team DNF Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner DNF Marko Frzop (Cro) B.K.Biker

Elite women stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team 2:40:16 2 Milena Landtwing (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team 0:09:33 3 Githa Michiels (Bel) TREK-KMC TRADE TEAM 0:11:32 4 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia National team 0:14:31 5 Anne Terpstra (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team 0:23:29 6 Petra Mermans (Bel) Vanomobil MTB Cycling Team 0:25:08 7 Anna Konovalova (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 0:27:53 8 Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli PRO Team 0:33:44 9 Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes 0:48:22 DNF Ann-Katrin Hellstern (Ger) BQ Cycling Team DNF Sofie Renier (Bel) Team Joven DNF Lieven de Meutter (Bel) Bike-Inn

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi 9:30:10 2 Tony Longo (Ita) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi 0:01:03 3 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Torpado Factory 0:02:34 4 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Fill ProForma Racing Team 0:04:54 5 Lukas Buchli (Swi) BIXS IXS Pro Team 0:09:33 6 Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Belgium national fedaration 0:13:45 7 Hans Becking (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team 0:16:34 8 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA drink cycling team 0:16:52 9 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team 0:17:59 10 Henrique Avancini (Bra) CALOI TEAM 0:23:27 11 Markus Preiss (Aut) RC Birkfeld 0:35:59 12 Jaime yesid Chia amaya (Col) Fulldynamix 0:37:34 13 Michael Mayer (Aut) Sport4me Racing Team ARBÖ 0:37:52 14 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix 0:44:25 15 Rick Reimann (Swi) LENOVO-CUBE Bikes 0:48:30 16 Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team 0:52:37 17 Martin Splítek (Cze) CS Specialized HK 0:57:27 18 Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Bike Total RC Friedberg-Pinggau 1:09:18 19 Silva Cristobal (Chi) Lapierre CS Coaching system Chile 1:10:10 20 Matthias Grick (Aut) RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland Racing 1:12:23 21 Vladislav Maksimov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 1:15:41 22 Milan Damek (Cze) caffenannini.cz CyclingMTBteam 1:16:11 23 Robert Kircher (Aut) Uni Team Sport4me 1:18:20 24 Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) WHEELER-iXS Pro Team 1:21:05 25 Damian Perrin (Swi) BMC-Zimmermann-New Work 1:21:28 26 Tim Dunford (GBr) Mountain Trax RT 1:30:01 27 Dmtrii Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix 1:32:49 28 Mario Espinoza (Chi) CS Coaching 1:33:06 29 Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Multisport Team Wein 1:33:11 30 Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale 1:34:55 31 Hing Chan Chun (HKg) HKG 1:35:21 32 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim 1:36:04 33 Vladislav Maksimov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 1:36:29 34 Stijn van Boxstael (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes 1:41:24 35 Oriol Domenech Fernandez (Spa) SCOTT TEAM XC 2:15:05 36 Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner 2:28:48 37 Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA 2:44:00 38 Johannes Ernst (Aut) WSA Greenteam Kaindorf 2:47:06