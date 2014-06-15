Trending

Paez becomes first Colombian to win Alpentour Trophy overall

Belomoina comes back from deficit to take women's GC victory

Yana Belomoina

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
Leonardo Paez on his way to an overall win

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
The start of stage 4 of the AlpenTour Trophy

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
The lead group

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
Lukas Buchli

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
Hermann Pernsteiner

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
Lukas Buchli

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)
The women's podium at the AlpenTour Trophy

(Image credit: Alpentour Trophy)

Leonardo Paez of Colombia secured himself his first overall Alpentour Trophy win ahead of his Italian teammate Tony Longo in stage 4. Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner who got his first podium placing was third on the day after Lukas Buchli, the day's stage winner and Belgian rider Kevin Van Hoovels, who was second. In the elite women's classification, Ukrainian rider Yana Belomoina dominated the day's race and took the overall title.

The 32-year-old Buchli attacked in the first quarter of the tough 1000m elevation climb onto the Hauser Kaibling mountain and was able to hold his one-minute gap until the finish.

"I didn't think I would be able to break away, but the others weren't able to chase me down. After my second, fourth and ninth placings of the last three days I can't believe that I was able to win against such a high-profile field of riders today," said a happy Buchli, who was second overall behind Alban Lakata from Austria at the Alpentour Trophy in 2008 and 2009.

Fifty-four seconds behind Buchli, the chase group of five riders reached the finish including van Hoovels, Pernsteiner, Longo and Paulissen.

"This was a great preparation for the upcoming world championships in two weeks for me. The event was well organised, and I really enjoyed the race tracks with so many off-road trails and gravel roads. And the weather was kind to us also - we had four awesome days here in Schladming," said Paulissen.

A broad grin appeared on the 23-year old Pernsteiner's face right across the finish line. Finally he was able to claim a podium position. "Today the conditions were again ideal for me and finally I got my podium position. After these hard four days I’m now well prepared for the Austrian marathon championships next Saturday. I’m hoping for a medal."

In the overall classification Paez triumphed with a gap of 1:03 to his Bianchi teammate Longo, who won the mountains classification on the second day. Overall third place went to Paulissen ahead of Pernsteiner. S

"The overall win is a dream that has come true for me. The depth of field was insane at the Alpentour Trophy this year, there were so many top bikers at the start. I’d say that I’m now ready for the marathon Worlds in two weeks - I want to score a medal there!" said Paez.

Women

She raced with anger smouldering inside her and it paid off. The Ukrainian rider Yana Belomoina out-performed the women's field on all four days at the Alpentour Trophy, apart from yesterday's incident, which dampened her dominance and cost her the leader's jersey.

"Unfortunately I lost my way and 15 valuable minutes yesterday. Overall, I dropped into fourth position. That really pissed me off and motivated me today to race hard. I’m content now and really happy about my overall win," said the European Champion and World Cup winner.

With an outstanding performance in the last stage, during which she finished 9:33 ahead of the Swiss rider Milena Landtwing, Belomoina won the Alpentour Trophy with a 7:18 gap ahead of her rival. Third was the Belgian National Champion Githa Michiels at 9:54.

Results

Elite men stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Buchli (Swi) BIXS IXS Pro Team2:21:24
2Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Belgium national fedaration0:00:54
3Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Fill ProForma Racing Team0:00:56
4Tony Longo (Ita) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi0:00:58
5Roel Paulissen (Bel) Torpado Factory0:01:00
6Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi
7Hans Becking (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team0:01:10
8Henrique Avancini (Bra) CALOI TEAM0:03:18
9Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA drink cycling team0:03:30
10Michael Mayer (Aut) Sport4me Racing Team ARBÖ0:06:05
11Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team
12Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix0:07:39
13Markus Preiss (Aut) RC Birkfeld0:08:36
14Dmtrii Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix0:11:01
15Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team0:11:02
16Rick Reimann (Swi) LENOVO-CUBE Bikes0:11:03
17Robert Kircher (Aut) Uni Team Sport4me0:11:38
18Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Bike Total RC Friedberg-Pinggau0:12:25
19Martin Splítek (Cze) CS Specialized HK0:12:44
20Matthias Grick (Aut) RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland Racing0:12:50
21Jaime yesid Chia amaya (Col) Fulldynamix0:13:24
22Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Multisport Team Wein0:14:17
23Milan Damek (Cze) caffenannini.cz CyclingMTBteam0:14:55
24Vladislav Maksimov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA0:15:49
25Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) WHEELER-iXS Pro Team0:17:14
26Evgenii Pechenin (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA0:17:18
27Oriol Domenech Fernandez (Spa) SCOTT TEAM XC0:17:46
28Stijn van Boxstael (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes0:18:42
29Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale0:18:45
30Tim Dunford (GBr) Mountain Trax RT0:19:31
31Silva Cristobal (Chi) Lapierre CS Coaching system Chile0:19:53
32Mario Espinoza (Chi) CS Coaching0:20:13
33Damian Perrin (Swi) BMC-Zimmermann-New Work0:20:14
34Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim
35Hing Chan Chun (HKg) HKG0:22:06
36Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner0:22:07
37Johannes Ernst (Aut) WSA Greenteam Kaindorf0:37:07
38Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA0:37:26
DNFStefan Richter (Ger) Raceteam Radleck Mering
DNFPhilipp Gerber (Swi) iXS- Bixs Swiss Team
DNFThomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner
DNFMarko Frzop (Cro) B.K.Biker

Elite women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoina (Ukr) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team2:40:16
2Milena Landtwing (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team0:09:33
3Githa Michiels (Bel) TREK-KMC TRADE TEAM0:11:32
4Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia National team0:14:31
5Anne Terpstra (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team0:23:29
6Petra Mermans (Bel) Vanomobil MTB Cycling Team0:25:08
7Anna Konovalova (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA0:27:53
8Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli PRO Team0:33:44
9Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes0:48:22
DNFAnn-Katrin Hellstern (Ger) BQ Cycling Team
DNFSofie Renier (Bel) Team Joven
DNFLieven de Meutter (Bel) Bike-Inn

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi9:30:10
2Tony Longo (Ita) i.idro DRAIN Bianchi0:01:03
3Roel Paulissen (Bel) Torpado Factory0:02:34
4Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Fill ProForma Racing Team0:04:54
5Lukas Buchli (Swi) BIXS IXS Pro Team0:09:33
6Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Belgium national fedaration0:13:45
7Hans Becking (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team0:16:34
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA drink cycling team0:16:52
9Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Medilaser-Specialized MTB-Team0:17:59
10Henrique Avancini (Bra) CALOI TEAM0:23:27
11Markus Preiss (Aut) RC Birkfeld0:35:59
12Jaime yesid Chia amaya (Col) Fulldynamix0:37:34
13Michael Mayer (Aut) Sport4me Racing Team ARBÖ0:37:52
14Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix0:44:25
15Rick Reimann (Swi) LENOVO-CUBE Bikes0:48:30
16Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team0:52:37
17Martin Splítek (Cze) CS Specialized HK0:57:27
18Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Bike Total RC Friedberg-Pinggau1:09:18
19Silva Cristobal (Chi) Lapierre CS Coaching system Chile1:10:10
20Matthias Grick (Aut) RAD.SPORT.SZENE Ausseerland Racing1:12:23
21Vladislav Maksimov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA1:15:41
22Milan Damek (Cze) caffenannini.cz CyclingMTBteam1:16:11
23Robert Kircher (Aut) Uni Team Sport4me1:18:20
24Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) WHEELER-iXS Pro Team1:21:05
25Damian Perrin (Swi) BMC-Zimmermann-New Work1:21:28
26Tim Dunford (GBr) Mountain Trax RT1:30:01
27Dmtrii Medvedev (Rus) Fulldynamix1:32:49
28Mario Espinoza (Chi) CS Coaching1:33:06
29Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Multisport Team Wein1:33:11
30Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale1:34:55
31Hing Chan Chun (HKg) HKG1:35:21
32Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim1:36:04
33Vladislav Maksimov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA1:36:29
34Stijn van Boxstael (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes1:41:24
35Oriol Domenech Fernandez (Spa) SCOTT TEAM XC2:15:05
36Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut) GIANT Stattegg Edelsbrunner2:28:48
37Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA2:44:00
38Johannes Ernst (Aut) WSA Greenteam Kaindorf2:47:06

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoina (Ukr) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team11:45:39
2Milena Landtwing (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team0:07:18
3Githa Michiels (Bel) TREK-KMC TRADE TEAM0:09:54
4Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) Slovakia National team0:10:58
5Anne Terpstra (Ned) BETCH.nl-Superior-Brentjens mtb racing team0:44:35
6Nadia Walker (Swi) Stöckli PRO Team1:17:28
7Petra Mermans (Bel) Vanomobil MTB Cycling Team1:24:57
8Anna Konovalova (Rus) FORMAT-UDMURTIA1:33:20
9Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes2:24:14

