Trending

Mouris and Marvulli continue in race lead

Four teams chasing the top spot

Standings after night 2

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Mouris/Franco Marvulli (Ned/Swi)121pts
2Niki Terpstra/Iljo Keisse (Ned/Bel)101
3Peter Schep/Wim Stroetinga (Ned)101
4Danny Stam/Yoeri Havik (Ned)75
5 (-1 lap)Nick Stopler/Alex Rasmussen (Ned/Den)86
6Leif Lampater/Leon Van Bon (Ger/Ned)54
7Pim Ligthart/Robert Bartko (Ned/Ger)17
8 (-5 laps)Barry Markus/Marc Hester (Ned/Den)76
9 (-6 laps)Raymond Kreder/Michel Kreder (Ned)58
10 (-7 laps)Jesper Morkov/Roy Pieters (Den/Ned)18
11Wesley Kreder/Melvin Boskamp (Ned)48
12 (-8 laps)Bobbie Traksel/Jeff Vermeulen (Ned)18
13 (-12 laps)GertJan Jonkman/Jos Pronk (Ned)7

Latest on Cyclingnews