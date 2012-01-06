Trending

Mouris and Marvulli dominate day 1

Schep/Stroetinga and Stopler/Rasmussen trail behind in points

Standings after night 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Mouris/Franco Marvulli (Ned/Swi)67pts
2Peter Schep/Wim Stroetinga (Ned)53
3Nick Stopler/Alex Rasmussen (Ned/Den)53
4Niki Terpstra/Iljo Keisse (Ned/Bel)48
5Danny Stam/Yoeri Havik (Ned)32
6 (-1 lap)Leif Lampater/Leon Van Bon (Ger/Ned)36
7Pim Ligthart/Robert Bartko (Ned/Ger)12
8 (-3 laps)Raymond Kreder/Michel Kreder (Ned)28
9Barry Markus/Marc Hester (Ned/Den)26
10 (-4 laps)Jesper Morkov/Roy Pieters (Den/Ned)11
11Bobbie Traksel/Jeff Vermeulen (Ned)10
12Wesley Kreder/Melvin Boskamp (Ned)2
13 (-7 laps)GertJan Jonkman/Jos Pronk (Ned)12

