Mouris and Marvulli dominate day 1
Schep/Stroetinga and Stopler/Rasmussen trail behind in points
Day 1: -
Standings after night 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Mouris/Franco Marvulli (Ned/Swi)
|67
|pts
|2
|Peter Schep/Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|53
|3
|Nick Stopler/Alex Rasmussen (Ned/Den)
|53
|4
|Niki Terpstra/Iljo Keisse (Ned/Bel)
|48
|5
|Danny Stam/Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|32
|6 (-1 lap)
|Leif Lampater/Leon Van Bon (Ger/Ned)
|36
|7
|Pim Ligthart/Robert Bartko (Ned/Ger)
|12
|8 (-3 laps)
|Raymond Kreder/Michel Kreder (Ned)
|28
|9
|Barry Markus/Marc Hester (Ned/Den)
|26
|10 (-4 laps)
|Jesper Morkov/Roy Pieters (Den/Ned)
|11
|11
|Bobbie Traksel/Jeff Vermeulen (Ned)
|10
|12
|Wesley Kreder/Melvin Boskamp (Ned)
|2
|13 (-7 laps)
|GertJan Jonkman/Jos Pronk (Ned)
|12
