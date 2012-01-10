Schep/Stroetinga claim final victory
Time trial, final madison give Dutch team edge over Marvulli/Mouris
Day 6: -
Final standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Schep/Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|331
|pts
|2
|Jens Mouris/Franco Marvulli (Ned/Swi)
|319
|3
|Danny Stam/Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|231
|4 (-1 lap)
|Niki Terpstra/Iljo Keisse (Ned/Bel)
|278
|5
|Pim Ligthart/Robert Bartko (Ned/Ger)
|216
|6 (-2 laps)
|Leif Lampater/Leon Van Bon (Ger/Ned)
|218
|7 (-6 laps)
|Roy Pieters/Alex Rasmussen (Ned/Den)
|120
|8 (-11 laps)
|Barry Markus/Marc Hester (Ned/Den)
|136
|9 (-14 laps)
|Raymond Kreder/Michel Kreder (Ned)
|169
|10 (-19 laps)
|Wesley Kreder/Melvin Boskamp (Ned)
|93
|11 (-24 laps)
|Bobbie Traksel/Jeff Vermeulen (Ned)
|130
|12 (-29 laps)
|GertJan Jonkman/Jos Pronk (Ned)
|50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy