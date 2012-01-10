Trending

Schep/Stroetinga claim final victory

Time trial, final madison give Dutch team edge over Marvulli/Mouris

Final standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Schep/Wim Stroetinga (Ned)331pts
2Jens Mouris/Franco Marvulli (Ned/Swi)319
3Danny Stam/Yoeri Havik (Ned)231
4 (-1 lap)Niki Terpstra/Iljo Keisse (Ned/Bel)278
5Pim Ligthart/Robert Bartko (Ned/Ger)216
6 (-2 laps)Leif Lampater/Leon Van Bon (Ger/Ned)218
7 (-6 laps)Roy Pieters/Alex Rasmussen (Ned/Den)120
8 (-11 laps)Barry Markus/Marc Hester (Ned/Den)136
9 (-14 laps)Raymond Kreder/Michel Kreder (Ned)169
10 (-19 laps)Wesley Kreder/Melvin Boskamp (Ned)93
11 (-24 laps)Bobbie Traksel/Jeff Vermeulen (Ned)130
12 (-29 laps)GertJan Jonkman/Jos Pronk (Ned)50

Latest on Cyclingnews