Stam/Havik steal a lap, take the lead
Mouris/Marvulli still have most points
Day 3: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Stam/Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|101
|pts
|2 (-1 lap)
|Jens Mouris/Franco Marvulli (Ned/Swi)
|180
|3
|Peter Schep/Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|156
|4
|Niki Terpstra/Iljo Keisse (Ned/Bel)
|151
|5 (-2 laps)
|Leif Lampater/Leon Van Bon (Ger/Ned)
|116
|6 (-3 laps)
|Pim Ligthart/Robert Bartko (Ned/Ger)
|84
|7 (-7 laps)
|Nick Stopler/Alex Rasmussen (Ned/Den)
|91
|8
|Barry Markus/Marc Hester (Ned/Den)
|89
|9 (-10 laps)
|Raymond Kreder/Michel Kreder (Ned)
|92
|1 (-11 laps)
|Wesley Kreder/Melvin Boskamp (Ned)
|18
|11 (-12 laps)
|Jesper Morkov/Roy Pieters (Den/Ned)
|27
|12 (-14 laps)
|Bobbie Traksel/Jeff Vermeulen (Ned)
|42
|13 (-16 laps)
|GertJan Jonkman/Jos Pronk (Ned)
|23
