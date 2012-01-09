Trending

Stam/Havik steal a lap, take the lead

Mouris/Marvulli still have most points

Standings after Day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Stam/Yoeri Havik (Ned)101pts
2 (-1 lap)Jens Mouris/Franco Marvulli (Ned/Swi)180
3Peter Schep/Wim Stroetinga (Ned)156
4Niki Terpstra/Iljo Keisse (Ned/Bel)151
5 (-2 laps)Leif Lampater/Leon Van Bon (Ger/Ned)116
6 (-3 laps)Pim Ligthart/Robert Bartko (Ned/Ger)84
7 (-7 laps)Nick Stopler/Alex Rasmussen (Ned/Den)91
8Barry Markus/Marc Hester (Ned/Den)89
9 (-10 laps)Raymond Kreder/Michel Kreder (Ned)92
1 (-11 laps)Wesley Kreder/Melvin Boskamp (Ned)18
11 (-12 laps)Jesper Morkov/Roy Pieters (Den/Ned)27
12 (-14 laps)Bobbie Traksel/Jeff Vermeulen (Ned)42
13 (-16 laps)GertJan Jonkman/Jos Pronk (Ned)23

Latest on Cyclingnews