Keisse and Terpstra win Six-Days of Rotterdam
Belgian/Dutch duo take a lap late in Madison finale to earn victory
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) / Niki Terpstra (Ned) Flanderijn Incasso
|256
|pts
|2
|Peter Schep / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
|287
|-1lap
|3
|Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink
|279
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) / Pim Ligthart (Ned) VD Valk Hotel Ridderkerk
|267
|5
|Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Promat - PBN
|222
|6
|Robert Bartko (Ger) / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Mako Cleaning Service
|175
|-2laps
|7
|Marc Hester (Den) / Barry Markus (Ned) Tacx
|72
|-11laps
|8
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Dylan van Baarle (Ned) HDI Gerling
|77
|-14laps
|9
|Melvin Boskamp / Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
|101
|-16laps
|10
|Michael Vingerling / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) AD
|76
|-20laps
|11
|Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) / Leon van Bon (Ned) 36
|142
|-22laps
|12
|Tim Veldt / Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Bio Racer
|164
|-23laps
