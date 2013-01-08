Trending

Keisse and Terpstra win Six-Days of Rotterdam

Belgian/Dutch duo take a lap late in Madison finale to earn victory

Image 1 of 3

Six-Day promoter Patrick Sercu in front of the final podium at the 2013 Six-Days of Rotterdam

Six-Day promoter Patrick Sercu in front of the final podium at the 2013 Six-Days of Rotterdam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

The final podium at the Six-Days of Rotterdam, including both the elite men's teams and Sprint Masters competitors

The final podium at the Six-Days of Rotterdam, including both the elite men's teams and Sprint Masters competitors
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

2013 Six-Days of Rotterdam winners Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra take a victory lap

2013 Six-Days of Rotterdam winners Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra take a victory lap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Final overall standings
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) / Niki Terpstra (Ned) Flanderijn Incasso256pts
2Peter Schep / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman287-1lap
3Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink279
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) / Pim Ligthart (Ned) VD Valk Hotel Ridderkerk267
5Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Promat - PBN222
6Robert Bartko (Ger) / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Mako Cleaning Service175-2laps
7Marc Hester (Den) / Barry Markus (Ned) Tacx72-11laps
8Leif Lampater (Ger) / Dylan van Baarle (Ned) HDI Gerling77-14laps
9Melvin Boskamp / Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank101-16laps
10Michael Vingerling / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) AD76-20laps
11Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) / Leon van Bon (Ned) 36142-22laps
12Tim Veldt / Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Bio Racer164-23laps

Latest on Cyclingnews