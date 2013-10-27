Trending

De Ketele and Van Hoecke prevail at Amsterdam Six-Day

Overall victory determined in finale of closing Madison

Finial overall standings
1Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Deelen Verswaren282pts
2Leif Lampater (Ger) / Raymond Kreder (Ned) Boretti245
3Jens Mouris / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman255-1lap
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) / Marcel Kalz (Ger) ICS-Visa226
5Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink243-3laps
6Tristan Marguet (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) Drukkerij Koopmans194-7laps
7Barry Markus (Ned) / Robert Bartko (Ger) Bredenoord44-8laps
8Jiri Hochmann / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) WePublish Media135-11laps
9Melvin Boskamp / Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec134-12laps
10Wesley Kreder (Ned) / Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) ZAES Sportswear114-15laps
11Aaron Gate (NZl) / Luke Roberts (Aus) De Telegraaf92-18laps
12Didier Caspers / Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Tacx33-21laps
13Guy East / Daniel Holloway (USA) Island 20033-27laps

