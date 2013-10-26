Trending

Mouris and Stroetinga take over Amsterdam Six lead on penultimate night

De Ketele and Van Hoecke plus two other teams in the hunt at one lap

Overall standings after night five
1Jens Mouris / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman208pts
2Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Deelen Verswaren212-1lap
3Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink203
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) / Marcel Kalz (Ger) ICS-Visa179
5Leif Lampater (Ger) / Raymond Kreder (Ned) Boretti193-2laps
6Tristan Marguet (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) Drukkerij Koopmans167-4laps
7Barry Markus (Ned) / Robert Bartko (Ger) Bredenoord36-6laps
8Jiri Hochmann / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) WePublish Media131-9laps
9Melvin Boskamp / Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec110
10Wesley Kreder (Ned) / Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) ZAES Sportswear83-11laps
11Aaron Gate (NZl) / Luke Roberts (Aus) De Telegraaf75-13laps
12Didier Caspers / Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Tacx22-17laps
13Guy East / Daniel Holloway (USA) Island 20031-22laps

