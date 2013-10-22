De Ketele and Van Hoecke lead after opening night in Amsterdam
Stöpler and Havik only one point back in second
|1
|Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Deelen Verswaren
|53
|pts
|2
|Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink
|52
|3
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Raymond Kreder (Ned) Boretti
|43
|4
|Jens Mouris / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
|30
|5
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) Drukkerij Koopmans
|31
|-1lap
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) / Marcel Kalz (Ger) ICS-Visa
|29
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) / Robert Bartko (Ger) Bredenoord
|4
|8
|Jiri Hochmann / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) WePublish Media
|29
|-3laps
|9
|Melvin Boskamp / Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec
|26
|10
|Aaron Gate (NZl) / Luke Roberts (Aus) De Telegraaf
|16
|11
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) / Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) ZAES Sportswear
|5
|12
|Didier Caspers / Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Tacx
|8
|-4laps
|13
|Guy East / Daniel Holloway (USA) Island 200
|4
|-5laps
