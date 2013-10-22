Trending

De Ketele and Van Hoecke lead after opening night in Amsterdam

Stöpler and Havik only one point back in second

Standings after night 1
1Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Deelen Verswaren53pts
2Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink52
3Leif Lampater (Ger) / Raymond Kreder (Ned) Boretti43
4Jens Mouris / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman30
5Tristan Marguet (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) Drukkerij Koopmans31-1lap
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) / Marcel Kalz (Ger) ICS-Visa29
7Barry Markus (Ned) / Robert Bartko (Ger) Bredenoord4
8Jiri Hochmann / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) WePublish Media29-3laps
9Melvin Boskamp / Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec26
10Aaron Gate (NZl) / Luke Roberts (Aus) De Telegraaf16
11Wesley Kreder (Ned) / Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) ZAES Sportswear5
12Didier Caspers / Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Tacx8-4laps
13Guy East / Daniel Holloway (USA) Island 2004-5laps

