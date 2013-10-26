Trending

Ligthart and Kalz lead Amsterdam Six after night four

Four teams in close contention at one lap down

Standings after night four
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) / Marcel Kalz (Ger) ICS-Visa134pts
2Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Deelen Verswaren188-1lap
3Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink170
4Leif Lampater (Ger) / Raymond Kreder (Ned) Boretti168
5Jens Mouris / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman148
6Tristan Marguet (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) Drukkerij Koopmans145-2laps
7Barry Markus (Ned) / Robert Bartko (Ger) Bredenoord24-4laps
8Jiri Hochmann / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) WePublish Media107-7laps
9Wesley Kreder (Ned) / Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) ZAES Sportswear61-8laps
10Melvin Boskamp / Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec80-9laps
11Aaron Gate (NZl) / Luke Roberts (Aus) De Telegraaf54-11laps
12Didier Caspers / Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Tacx21-14laps
13Guy East / Daniel Holloway (USA) Island 20020-19laps

