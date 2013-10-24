Stöpler and Havik new leaders in Amsterdam
Three teams on lead lap after three nights
|1
|Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink
|135
|pts
|2
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Raymond Kreder (Ned) Boretti
|127
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) / Marcel Kalz (Ger) ICS-Visa
|102
|4
|Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Deelen Verswaren
|140
|-1lap
|5
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) Drukkerij Koopmans
|107
|6
|Jens Mouris / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
|107
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) / Robert Bartko (Ger) Bredenoord
|24
|-2laps
|8
|Jiri Hochmann / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) WePublish Media
|75
|-7laps
|9
|Melvin Boskamp / Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec
|63
|10
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) / Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) ZAES Sportswear
|37
|11
|Aaron Gate (NZl) / Luke Roberts (Aus) De Telegraaf
|45
|-8laps
|12
|Didier Caspers / Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Tacx
|19
|-12laps
|13
|Guy East / Daniel Holloway (USA) Island 200
|9
|-13laps
