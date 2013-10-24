Trending

Stöpler and Havik new leaders in Amsterdam

Three teams on lead lap after three nights

Standings after night 3
1Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink135pts
2Leif Lampater (Ger) / Raymond Kreder (Ned) Boretti127
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) / Marcel Kalz (Ger) ICS-Visa102
4Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Deelen Verswaren140-1lap
5Tristan Marguet (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) Drukkerij Koopmans107
6Jens Mouris / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman107
7Barry Markus (Ned) / Robert Bartko (Ger) Bredenoord24-2laps
8Jiri Hochmann / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) WePublish Media75-7laps
9Melvin Boskamp / Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec63
10Wesley Kreder (Ned) / Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) ZAES Sportswear37
11Aaron Gate (NZl) / Luke Roberts (Aus) De Telegraaf45-8laps
12Didier Caspers / Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Tacx19-12laps
13Guy East / Daniel Holloway (USA) Island 2009-13laps

