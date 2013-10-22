Trending

Lampater and Raymond Kreder take over lead in Amsterdam

Four teams in hot pursuit one lap off the pace

Standings after night 2
1Leif Lampater (Ger) / Raymond Kreder (Ned) Boretti89pts
2Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Deelen Verswaren99-1lap
3Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink89
4Jens Mouris / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman73
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) / Marcel Kalz (Ger) ICS-Visa59
6Tristan Marguet (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) Drukkerij Koopmans58-2laps
7Barry Markus (Ned) / Robert Bartko (Ger) Bredenoord10
8Jiri Hochmann / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) WePublish Media57-5laps
9Wesley Kreder (Ned) / Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) ZAES Sportswear30
10Aaron Gate (NZl) / Luke Roberts (Aus) De Telegraaf25
11Melvin Boskamp / Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec50-6laps
12Didier Caspers / Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Tacx15-8laps
13Guy East / Daniel Holloway (USA) Island 2006-9laps

