Schep and Stroetinga lead after opening day
Keisse and Terpstra trail by 11 points
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
|1
|Peter Schep / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
|60
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) / Niki Terpstra (Ned) Flanderijn Incasso
|49
|3
|Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink
|45
|4
|Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Promat - PBN
|16
|5
|Raymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned) Deelen Verswaren
|33
|-1lap
|6
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) / Pim Ligthart (Ned) VD Valk Hotel Ridderkerk
|32
|7
|Robert Bartko (Ger) / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Mako Cleaning Service
|31
|8
|Marc Hester (Den) / Barry Markus (Ned) Tacx
|22
|-2laps
|9
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Dylan van Baarle (Ned) HDI Gerling
|7
|-3laps
|10
|Melvin Boskamp / Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
|11
|-5laps
|11
|Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) / Leon van Bon (Ned) 36
|26
|-6laps
|12
|Tim Veldt / Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Bio Racer
|24
|13
|Michael Vingerling / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) AD
|4
