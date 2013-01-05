Trending

Schep and Stroetinga lead after opening day

Keisse and Terpstra trail by 11 points

Raymond and Michel Kreder are partnered for the Rotterdam Six Day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Schep and Wim Stroetinga (Vlasman) lead after the opening day in Rotterdam

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra in action on the opening day in Rotterdam

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
One of two derny heats on the opening day in Rotterdam

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse sets the pace

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Overall standings after day 1
1Peter Schep / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman60pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) / Niki Terpstra (Ned) Flanderijn Incasso49
3Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink45
4Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Promat - PBN16
5Raymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned) Deelen Verswaren33-1lap
6Michael Mørkøv (Den) / Pim Ligthart (Ned) VD Valk Hotel Ridderkerk32
7Robert Bartko (Ger) / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Mako Cleaning Service31
8Marc Hester (Den) / Barry Markus (Ned) Tacx22-2laps
9Leif Lampater (Ger) / Dylan van Baarle (Ned) HDI Gerling7-3laps
10Melvin Boskamp / Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank11-5laps
11Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) / Leon van Bon (Ned) 3626-6laps
12Tim Veldt / Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Bio Racer24
13Michael Vingerling / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) AD4

