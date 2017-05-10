Demare takes out stage 2 in 4 Days of Dunkirk
Debusschere keeps race lead with second in the sprint
Stage 2: Saint Quentin - Saint Quentin
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3:58:59
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|7
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Steven Trontet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|10
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8:33:23
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:10
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|7
|Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
