Demare takes out stage 2 in 4 Days of Dunkirk

Debusschere keeps race lead with second in the sprint

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrates his win

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ3:58:59
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
7Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Steven Trontet (Fra) Armee de Terre
10Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal8:33:23
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:10
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
4Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:16
6Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
7Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

