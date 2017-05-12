4 Jours de Dunkerque: Chavanel wins stage 4 and claims race lead
Dumoulin and Venturini round out stage podium
Stage 4: Marck en Calaisis - Le Portel
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:27:17
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|3
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|8
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|16:29:43
|2
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:10
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|4
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:18
|5
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:32
|8
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:34
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
