4 Jours de Dunkerque: Chavanel wins stage 4 and claims race lead

Dumoulin and Venturini round out stage podium

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) takes a solo win

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4:27:17
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
3Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
6Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
8Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
9Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie16:29:43
2Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:10
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
4Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:18
5Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:32
8Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:34
9Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie

