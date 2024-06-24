Cofidis bring Axel Zingle to Tour de France despite rumours of imminent departure

Longstanding French squad built around bids for stage wins

Cofidis have defied the rumours that they would be leaving Axel Zingle at home for the Tour de France and have included the French racer in their lineup for next Saturday's Grand Départ in Firenze, Italy.

According to L’Équipe, Zingle, 25, will be joining Visma-Lease A Bike next season, despite receiving an improved offer from Cofidis to stay with the French squad in 2025, and there were rumours that as a result of the transfer, he might not be given a spot in their Tour de France line-up.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.