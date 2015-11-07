Trending

Van Den Driessche wins youth women's UEC title

Kaptheijns second, Arzuffi third

Image 1 of 13

Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 13

Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 13

The women's U23 podium.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 13

Femke Van Den Driessche

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 5 of 13

Femke Van Den Driessche

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 6 of 13

Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 7 of 13

Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 8 of 13

Femke Van Den Driessche (Belgium) takes the women's U23 European championship

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 9 of 13

Alice Maria Arzuffi's shoes

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 10 of 13

The women's U23 podium.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 11 of 13

Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 12 of 13

Jessica Lambrachy (Germany)

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 13 of 13

Femke Van Den Driessche (Belgium) takes the women's U23 European championship

(Image credit: Bettini)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Femke Van Den Driessche (Belgium)0:42:27
2Maud Kaptheijns (Netherlands)0:00:36
3Maria Alice Arzuffi (Italy)0:00:43
4Jana Czeczinkarova (Czech Republic)0:00:57
5Jessica Lambracht (Germany)0:01:26
6Esmee Oosterman (Netherlands)0:02:26
7Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)0:02:35
8Chiara Teocchi (Italy)0:02:37
9Laura Verdonschot (Belgium)
10Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic)
11Lizzy Witlox (Netherlands)0:02:44
12Juliette Labous (France)
13Bethany Crumpton (Great Britain)0:02:47
14Fleur Nagengast (Netherlands)0:03:07
15Nadja Heigl (Austria)0:03:23
16Denisa Lukesova (Czech Republic)0:03:30
17Maelle Grossetete (France)0:03:38
18Inge Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:04:03
19Denis Minarikova-Svecova (Czech Republic)0:04:08
20Amira Mellor (Great Britain)0:04:32
21Manon Bakker (Netherlands)0:04:37
22Hannah Payton (Great Britain)0:05:10
23Adela Safarova (Czech Republic)0:05:32
24Sara Casasola (Italy)0:05:35
25Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)0:06:22
26Olivia Hottinger (Switzerland)
27Caroline Bohe (Denmark)0:06:52
28Gabriela Wojtyla (Poland)0:07:16
29Patrycja Lorkowska (Poland)0:07:56
30Lina Rausch (Germany)-2 laps
DNSAlice Torcianti (Italy)

