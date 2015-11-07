Van Den Driessche wins youth women's UEC title
Kaptheijns second, Arzuffi third
Women Youth: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Belgium)
|0:42:27
|2
|Maud Kaptheijns (Netherlands)
|0:00:36
|3
|Maria Alice Arzuffi (Italy)
|0:00:43
|4
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:57
|5
|Jessica Lambracht (Germany)
|0:01:26
|6
|Esmee Oosterman (Netherlands)
|0:02:26
|7
|Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)
|0:02:35
|8
|Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
|0:02:37
|9
|Laura Verdonschot (Belgium)
|10
|Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic)
|11
|Lizzy Witlox (Netherlands)
|0:02:44
|12
|Juliette Labous (France)
|13
|Bethany Crumpton (Great Britain)
|0:02:47
|14
|Fleur Nagengast (Netherlands)
|0:03:07
|15
|Nadja Heigl (Austria)
|0:03:23
|16
|Denisa Lukesova (Czech Republic)
|0:03:30
|17
|Maelle Grossetete (France)
|0:03:38
|18
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:04:03
|19
|Denis Minarikova-Svecova (Czech Republic)
|0:04:08
|20
|Amira Mellor (Great Britain)
|0:04:32
|21
|Manon Bakker (Netherlands)
|0:04:37
|22
|Hannah Payton (Great Britain)
|0:05:10
|23
|Adela Safarova (Czech Republic)
|0:05:32
|24
|Sara Casasola (Italy)
|0:05:35
|25
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
|0:06:22
|26
|Olivia Hottinger (Switzerland)
|27
|Caroline Bohe (Denmark)
|0:06:52
|28
|Gabriela Wojtyla (Poland)
|0:07:16
|29
|Patrycja Lorkowska (Poland)
|0:07:56
|30
|Lina Rausch (Germany)
|-2 laps
|DNS
|Alice Torcianti (Italy)
