Hermans win U23 European cycle-cross title

Hoeyberghs second, Iserbyt third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Belgium)0:49:59
2Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)0:00:24
3Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)0:00:39
4Thijs Aerts (Belgium)0:00:47
5Martijn Budding (Netherlands)0:00:53
6Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)0:01:03
7Clement Russo (France)0:01:18
8Jonas Degroote (Belgium)0:01:36
9Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
10Lucas Dubau (France)0:01:46
11Joshua Dubau (France)0:02:08
12Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)0:02:10
13Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)0:02:15
14Gosse Van Der Meer (Netherlands)0:02:22
15Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)0:02:29
16Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
17Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)0:02:35
18Lukas Meiler (Germany)0:02:37
19Felix Drumm (Germany)0:02:50
20Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:03:03
21Braam Merlier (Belgium)0:03:12
22Kevin Suarez Fernadez (Spain)0:03:28
23Yannick Peeters (Belgium)0:03:36
24Yannick Gruner (Germany)0:03:38
25Richard Jansen (Netherlands)0:03:44
26Berne Vankeirsbilck (Belgium)0:03:54
27Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)0:04:05
28Simon Vozar (Slovakia)0:05:14
29Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)0:05:59
30Matej Ulik (Slovakia)0:06:07
31Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)-1 lap
32Mari Junquera San Millan (Spain)
33David Montgomery (Ireland)
34Henrik Jansson (Sweden)
35Stepan Schubert (Czech Republic)
36Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
37Manuel Muller (Germany)
38Anders Bregnhoj (Denmark)-2 laps
39Tom Rees (Luxembourg)
40Luc Turchi (Luxembourg)-3 laps
41Rasmus Gotke (Denmark)
42Arnas Pelaitis (Lithuania)
DNFMarceli Boguslawski (Poland)
DNFJoris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
DNFDavid Eriksson (Sweden)
DNFMathieu Morichon (France)
DNFPaul Lindenau (Germany)
DSQYorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)

