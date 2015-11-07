Hermans win U23 European cycle-cross title
Hoeyberghs second, Iserbyt third
U23 Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|0:49:59
|2
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|0:00:24
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|0:00:39
|4
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|0:00:47
|5
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|0:00:53
|6
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|0:01:03
|7
|Clement Russo (France)
|0:01:18
|8
|Jonas Degroote (Belgium)
|0:01:36
|9
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|10
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|0:01:46
|11
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|0:02:08
|12
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|0:02:10
|13
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|0:02:15
|14
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Netherlands)
|0:02:22
|15
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|0:02:29
|16
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|17
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|0:02:35
|18
|Lukas Meiler (Germany)
|0:02:37
|19
|Felix Drumm (Germany)
|0:02:50
|20
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:03:03
|21
|Braam Merlier (Belgium)
|0:03:12
|22
|Kevin Suarez Fernadez (Spain)
|0:03:28
|23
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|0:03:36
|24
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|0:03:38
|25
|Richard Jansen (Netherlands)
|0:03:44
|26
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Belgium)
|0:03:54
|27
|Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)
|0:04:05
|28
|Simon Vozar (Slovakia)
|0:05:14
|29
|Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)
|0:05:59
|30
|Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
|0:06:07
|31
|Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)
|-1 lap
|32
|Mari Junquera San Millan (Spain)
|33
|David Montgomery (Ireland)
|34
|Henrik Jansson (Sweden)
|35
|Stepan Schubert (Czech Republic)
|36
|Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
|37
|Manuel Muller (Germany)
|38
|Anders Bregnhoj (Denmark)
|-2 laps
|39
|Tom Rees (Luxembourg)
|40
|Luc Turchi (Luxembourg)
|-3 laps
|41
|Rasmus Gotke (Denmark)
|42
|Arnas Pelaitis (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Marceli Boguslawski (Poland)
|DNF
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|DNF
|David Eriksson (Sweden)
|DNF
|Mathieu Morichon (France)
|DNF
|Paul Lindenau (Germany)
|DSQ
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
