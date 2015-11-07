Trending

Dekker wins junior men's European cyclo-cross championship

Groot second, Bonnet third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jen Dekker (Ned)0:44:59
2Mitch Groot (Ned)0:00:15
3Thomas Bonnet (Fra)0:00:42
4Florian Vermeersch (Bel)0:01:02
5Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:01:04
6Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:01:16
7Gianni Siebens (Bel)0:01:26
8Yhomas Pidcock (GBr)
9Quentin Navarro (Fra)
10Alex Colman (Bel)
11Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:01:42
12Tanguy Turgis (Fra)0:01:50
13Seppe Rombouts (Bel)0:01:58
14Alessio Dhoore (Bel)0:02:04
15Josef Jelinek (Cze)0:02:06
16Jappe Jaspers (Bel)0:02:15
17Jonas Brezina (Cze)0:02:32
18Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)0:02:46
19Marino Noordam (Ned)0:02:51
20Mickael Crispin (Fra)0:03:00
21Ben Turner (GBr)0:03:06
22Thijs Wolsink (Ned)0:03:08
23Michele Bassani (Ita)0:03:13
24Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:03:30
25Jari De Clercq (Bel)0:03:51
26Andreas Lund Andresen (Den)0:03:58
27David Jary (Cze)0:04:06
28Edoardo Xillo (Ita)0:04:16
29Vaclav Sirucek (Cze)0:04:18
30Poul Rudolph (Ger)
31Lois Dufaux (Swi)0:04:40
32Maximillian Mobis (Ger)0:04:50
33Antti-Jussi Juntunen (Fin)0:05:07
34Mauro Schmid (Swi)
35David Honzak (Cze)
36Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:05:25
37Noah Fries (Lux)0:05:32
38Ted Pettersson (Swe)0:05:41
39Christian Duus Storgaard (Den)0:05:44
40Jack Kok (Swe)0:05:57
41Jan Gavenda (Cze)0:07:04
42Matthieu Legrand (Fra)0:07:38
43Richard Brun Reguero (Spa)-1 lap
44TarikHaupt (Ger)
45Carl Erik Sorensen (Den)
46FelixSchreiber (Lux)
47Michael Zetak (Cze)
48Jan Gajdosik (Svk)
49Syrovatka Matej (Cze)
50Boronat Borja Altur (Spa)-2 laps
51Domantas Taura (Ltu)
52Kasper Wojciak (Pol)
53Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk)
54Gustaf Darrason ISL-3 laps
DNFJarne Driesen (Bel)
DNFVictor Vandebosch (Bel)
DNFTijl Pauwels (Bel)

