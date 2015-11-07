Dekker wins junior men's European cyclo-cross championship
Groot second, Bonnet third
Junior Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jen Dekker (Ned)
|0:44:59
|2
|Mitch Groot (Ned)
|0:00:15
|3
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra)
|0:00:42
|4
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:01:02
|5
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:01:04
|6
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:01:16
|7
|Gianni Siebens (Bel)
|0:01:26
|8
|Yhomas Pidcock (GBr)
|9
|Quentin Navarro (Fra)
|10
|Alex Colman (Bel)
|11
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:01:42
|12
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra)
|0:01:50
|13
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|0:01:58
|14
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel)
|0:02:04
|15
|Josef Jelinek (Cze)
|0:02:06
|16
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel)
|0:02:15
|17
|Jonas Brezina (Cze)
|0:02:32
|18
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita)
|0:02:46
|19
|Marino Noordam (Ned)
|0:02:51
|20
|Mickael Crispin (Fra)
|0:03:00
|21
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:03:06
|22
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned)
|0:03:08
|23
|Michele Bassani (Ita)
|0:03:13
|24
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:03:30
|25
|Jari De Clercq (Bel)
|0:03:51
|26
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Den)
|0:03:58
|27
|David Jary (Cze)
|0:04:06
|28
|Edoardo Xillo (Ita)
|0:04:16
|29
|Vaclav Sirucek (Cze)
|0:04:18
|30
|Poul Rudolph (Ger)
|31
|Lois Dufaux (Swi)
|0:04:40
|32
|Maximillian Mobis (Ger)
|0:04:50
|33
|Antti-Jussi Juntunen (Fin)
|0:05:07
|34
|Mauro Schmid (Swi)
|35
|David Honzak (Cze)
|36
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:05:25
|37
|Noah Fries (Lux)
|0:05:32
|38
|Ted Pettersson (Swe)
|0:05:41
|39
|Christian Duus Storgaard (Den)
|0:05:44
|40
|Jack Kok (Swe)
|0:05:57
|41
|Jan Gavenda (Cze)
|0:07:04
|42
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra)
|0:07:38
|43
|Richard Brun Reguero (Spa)
|-1 lap
|44
|TarikHaupt (Ger)
|45
|Carl Erik Sorensen (Den)
|46
|FelixSchreiber (Lux)
|47
|Michael Zetak (Cze)
|48
|Jan Gajdosik (Svk)
|49
|Syrovatka Matej (Cze)
|50
|Boronat Borja Altur (Spa)
|-2 laps
|51
|Domantas Taura (Ltu)
|52
|Kasper Wojciak (Pol)
|53
|Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk)
|54
|Gustaf Darrason ISL
|-3 laps
|DNF
|Jarne Driesen (Bel)
|DNF
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel)
|DNF
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel)
