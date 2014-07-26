Image 1 of 31 Annette Edmondson (SA) with her gold from the women's scratch race (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 31 Thomas Scully (New Zealand) on the podium (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 3 of 31 Thomas Scully (New Zealand) wins the men's 40km points race (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 4 of 31 Peter Kennaugh (Isle Of Man) and the silver medal (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 5 of 31 Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Australia's Paul Kennedy and Pilot Thomas Clarke beat Wales' Matthew Ellis and Pilot Ieuan Williams to Bronze medal position (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 6 of 31 Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Scotland's Neil Fachie and Pilot Craig Mclean win gold against Australia's Kieran Modra and Pilot Jason Niblett (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 7 of 31 Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Scotland's Neil Fachie and Pilot Craig Mclean win gold against Australia's Kieran Modra and Pilot Jason Niblett (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 8 of 31 Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Scotland's Neil Fachie and Pilot Craig Mclean win gold against Australia's Kieran Modra and Pilot Jason Niblett (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 9 of 31 Women's 10km Scratch Race (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 10 of 31 Women's 10km Scratch Race (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 11 of 31 Women's 10km Scratch Race (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 12 of 31 Women's 10km Scratch Race (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 13 of 31 Women's 10km Scratch Race (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 14 of 31 Women's 10km Scratch Race. Australia's Annette Edmondson and Amy Cure take gold and silver respectively (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 15 of 31 Thomas Scully (New Zealand) and teammate Aaron Gate (New Zealand) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 16 of 31 Thomas Scully (New Zealand) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 17 of 31 New Zealand lead the men's points race (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 18 of 31 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 19 of 31 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 20 of 31 Ed Clancy (England) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 21 of 31 Bruce Croall (Scotland) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 22 of 31 Kian Emadi (England) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 23 of 31 Scott Sunderland (Australia) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 24 of 31 Scott Sunderland (Australia) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 25 of 31 Scott Sunderland (Australia) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 26 of 31 Scott Sunderland (Australia) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 27 of 31 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 28 of 31 Scott Sunderland (Australia) wins the men's 1000m time trial (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 29 of 31 Men's 40km points race (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 30 of 31 Men's 40km points race (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 31 of 31 Women's 10km Scratch Race. Australia's Annette Edmondson and Amy Cure take gold and silver respectively (Image credit: Joby Sessions)

Australia had another bumper day on the track with a whole host of medals to bring them up to 15 in three days, six more than any other nation.

Annette Edmondson added gold to her silver individual pursuit medal, as she led home an Australian 1-2 in the women’s 10-kilometre scratch race. Her teammate Amy Cure took the silver, in addition to the bronze she claimed on the opening day.

It was a cagey affair from the start, with few riders willing to show their hand. Canada took control early on, setting a pace that made it difficult for anyone to make a break and try to take a lap. The pace was too much for some, who found themselves floundering in the closing laps.

In the end, it was Australia who asserted their control on the front of the pack, putting themselves into perfect position for the final sprint. Nobody could touch Edmondson as she claimed victory, with Cure and Elinor Barker (Wales) rounding out the medal positions. England missed out on a medal, with Dani King finishing in fourth while Laura Trott failed to feature as she battles with a kidney infection.

Continuing the Australian dominance of the games, Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton set up an all Australian final in the sprint. Both took commanding victories in the semi final, forgoing the need for a third and decisive sprint. Jess Varnish (England) and Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) will fight it out for the bronze medal.

Meares was expected to dominate the event that she won at the Olympic Games in London, but it was Morton who set the fastest time in qualifying. Morton is also an Olympic medallist, after piloting Felicity Johnson in the one kilometre time trial. She finished second to Meares in the 500-metre time trial, but will be hoping to reverse the order in the final on Sunday evening.

Australia were the inform team yet again in the kilometre time trial. Scott Sunderland knocked almost a second off the Games record that he set in Deli four years ago, to set a time of 1.00.675 and take victory. Bronze medallist in the world championships, Simon van Velthooven (New Zealand) claimed silver with his teammate Matthew Archibald rounding out the podium.

There was a touch of controversy in the men’s points race as two of the Isle of Man’s riders were disqualified for collusion during the race. New Zealand’s Tom Scully and Aaron Gate took away gold and bronze with the Isle of Man’s Peter Kennaugh found himself in a Kiwi sandwich, taking the silver medal.

It was an attacking race from the gun with Glenn O’Shea (Australia) taking a number of riders with him after the first sprint. A flurry of moves followed and there was soon nine men up front. The group worked together and quickly gained a lap. As things progressed, it became clear it would be a fight between the Isle of Man and New Zealand for the medals. The two nations traded laps, with both teams showing signs of collusion. However, it was the Manx that were on the receiving end of the commissaires red flags, leaving Kennaugh to go it alone.

In the end, New Zealand were too strong for the lone rider with Scully finishing on 98 points, 14 points ahead of Kennaugh.

Neil Fachie and Craig MacLean took home Scotland’s second medal of the track programme, with victory in the men’s sprint B tandem. The pair faced off against Australia’s Kieran Modra and Jason Niblett, after beating the Welsh team in the semi-final.

Modra and Niblett drew first blood in race one, going early and forcing Scotland to try and go the long way around. The tactic worked, as Australia edged out Fachie and MacLean, despite a last surge from Scotland. Australia tried a similar approach in the second race, but Scotland were wise to it and had the legs to come past them in the finishing straight and forcing it to a decider. The roof was nearly taken off the building as Fachie and MacLean stormed past Modra and Niblett in the deciding round. The pair lapped up the adulation as they were serenaded by a rendition of I’m gonna be (500 miles) by the Proclaimers on their victory lap.

Full Results

Men's Para-Sport Sprint B2 Tandem # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Fachie & Craig Maclean (Scotland)) 0:00:10.874 2 Kieran Modra & Jason Niblett (Australia) 0:00:00.213 3 Paul Kennedy & Thomas Clarke (Australia) 0:00:00.409 4 Matthew Ellis & Leauan Willians (Wales) 0:00:00.593

Men's 1000m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 0:01:00.657 2 Simon van Velthooven (New Zealand) 0:01:01.060 3 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) 0:01:01.162 4 Ed Clancy (England) 0:01:01.439 5 Kian Emadi (England) 0:01:01.641 6 Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa) 0:01:02.414 7 Vincent de Haitre (Canada) 0:01:03.317 8 Bruce Croall (Scotland) 0:01:03.356 9 Steven Burke (England) 0:01:03.449 10 Quincy Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago) 0:01:03.679 11 Josiah NG (Malaysia) 0:01:04.309 12 Mohd Tisin (Malaysia) 0:01:04.747 13 Amrit Singh (India) 0:01:06.903 14 Amarjit Nagi (India) 0:01:08.117 15 Jesse Kelly (Barbados) 0:01:10.545 16 Alan Baby (India) 0:01:10.579

Men's 40km Points Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Scully (New Zealand) 98 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (Isle Of Man) 84 3 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 82 4 Owain Doull (Wales) 75 5 Zachary Bell (Canada) 45 6 Jack Bobridge (Australia) 42 7 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 30 8 Darren Matthews (Barbados) 22 9 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 14 10 Evan Oliphant (Scotland) -20