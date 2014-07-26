Trending

Australia rule the track on day three

Kennaugh takes silver in points race

Image 1 of 31

Annette Edmondson (SA) with her gold from the women's scratch race

Annette Edmondson (SA) with her gold from the women's scratch race
(Image credit: Cycling Australia)
Image 2 of 31

Thomas Scully (New Zealand) on the podium

Thomas Scully (New Zealand) on the podium
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 3 of 31

Thomas Scully (New Zealand) wins the men's 40km points race

Thomas Scully (New Zealand) wins the men's 40km points race
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 4 of 31

Peter Kennaugh (Isle Of Man) and the silver medal

Peter Kennaugh (Isle Of Man) and the silver medal
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 5 of 31

Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Australia's Paul Kennedy and Pilot Thomas Clarke beat Wales' Matthew Ellis and Pilot Ieuan Williams to Bronze medal position

Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Australia's Paul Kennedy and Pilot Thomas Clarke beat Wales' Matthew Ellis and Pilot Ieuan Williams to Bronze medal position
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 6 of 31

Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Scotland's Neil Fachie and Pilot Craig Mclean win gold against Australia's Kieran Modra and Pilot Jason Niblett

Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Scotland's Neil Fachie and Pilot Craig Mclean win gold against Australia's Kieran Modra and Pilot Jason Niblett
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 7 of 31

Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Scotland's Neil Fachie and Pilot Craig Mclean win gold against Australia's Kieran Modra and Pilot Jason Niblett

Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Scotland's Neil Fachie and Pilot Craig Mclean win gold against Australia's Kieran Modra and Pilot Jason Niblett
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 8 of 31

Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Scotland's Neil Fachie and Pilot Craig Mclean win gold against Australia's Kieran Modra and Pilot Jason Niblett

Men's Para-Sport Tandem Sprint. Scotland's Neil Fachie and Pilot Craig Mclean win gold against Australia's Kieran Modra and Pilot Jason Niblett
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 9 of 31

Women's 10km Scratch Race

Women's 10km Scratch Race
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 10 of 31

Women's 10km Scratch Race

Women's 10km Scratch Race
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 11 of 31

Women's 10km Scratch Race

Women's 10km Scratch Race
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 12 of 31

Women's 10km Scratch Race

Women's 10km Scratch Race
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 13 of 31

Women's 10km Scratch Race

Women's 10km Scratch Race
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 14 of 31

Women's 10km Scratch Race. Australia's Annette Edmondson and Amy Cure take gold and silver respectively

Women's 10km Scratch Race. Australia's Annette Edmondson and Amy Cure take gold and silver respectively
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 15 of 31

Thomas Scully (New Zealand) and teammate Aaron Gate (New Zealand)

Thomas Scully (New Zealand) and teammate Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 16 of 31

Thomas Scully (New Zealand)

Thomas Scully (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 17 of 31

New Zealand lead the men's points race

New Zealand lead the men's points race
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 18 of 31

Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)

Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 19 of 31

Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)

Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 20 of 31

Ed Clancy (England)

Ed Clancy (England)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 21 of 31

Bruce Croall (Scotland)

Bruce Croall (Scotland)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 22 of 31

Kian Emadi (England)

Kian Emadi (England)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 23 of 31

Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Scott Sunderland (Australia)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 24 of 31

Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Scott Sunderland (Australia)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 25 of 31

Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Scott Sunderland (Australia)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 26 of 31

Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Scott Sunderland (Australia)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 27 of 31

Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)

Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 28 of 31

Scott Sunderland (Australia) wins the men's 1000m time trial

Scott Sunderland (Australia) wins the men's 1000m time trial
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 29 of 31

Men's 40km points race

Men's 40km points race
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 30 of 31

Men's 40km points race

Men's 40km points race
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)
Image 31 of 31

Women's 10km Scratch Race. Australia's Annette Edmondson and Amy Cure take gold and silver respectively

Women's 10km Scratch Race. Australia's Annette Edmondson and Amy Cure take gold and silver respectively
(Image credit: Joby Sessions)

Australia had another bumper day on the track with a whole host of medals to bring them up to 15 in three days, six more than any other nation.

Annette Edmondson added gold to her silver individual pursuit medal, as she led home an Australian 1-2 in the women’s 10-kilometre scratch race. Her teammate Amy Cure took the silver, in addition to the bronze she claimed on the opening day.

It was a cagey affair from the start, with few riders willing to show their hand. Canada took control early on, setting a pace that made it difficult for anyone to make a break and try to take a lap. The pace was too much for some, who found themselves floundering in the closing laps.

In the end, it was Australia who asserted their control on the front of the pack, putting themselves into perfect position for the final sprint. Nobody could touch Edmondson as she claimed victory, with Cure and Elinor Barker (Wales) rounding out the medal positions. England missed out on a medal, with Dani King finishing in fourth while Laura Trott failed to feature as she battles with a kidney infection.

Continuing the Australian dominance of the games, Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton set up an all Australian final in the sprint. Both took commanding victories in the semi final, forgoing the need for a third and decisive sprint. Jess Varnish (England) and Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) will fight it out for the bronze medal.

Meares was expected to dominate the event that she won at the Olympic Games in London, but it was Morton who set the fastest time in qualifying. Morton is also an Olympic medallist, after piloting Felicity Johnson in the one kilometre time trial. She finished second to Meares in the 500-metre time trial, but will be hoping to reverse the order in the final on Sunday evening.

Australia were the inform team yet again in the kilometre time trial. Scott Sunderland knocked almost a second off the Games record that he set in Deli four years ago, to set a time of 1.00.675 and take victory. Bronze medallist in the world championships, Simon van Velthooven (New Zealand) claimed silver with his teammate Matthew Archibald rounding out the podium.

There was a touch of controversy in the men’s points race as two of the Isle of Man’s riders were disqualified for collusion during the race. New Zealand’s Tom Scully and Aaron Gate took away gold and bronze with the Isle of Man’s Peter Kennaugh found himself in a Kiwi sandwich, taking the silver medal.

It was an attacking race from the gun with Glenn O’Shea (Australia) taking a number of riders with him after the first sprint. A flurry of moves followed and there was soon nine men up front. The group worked together and quickly gained a lap. As things progressed, it became clear it would be a fight between the Isle of Man and New Zealand for the medals. The two nations traded laps, with both teams showing signs of collusion. However, it was the Manx that were on the receiving end of the commissaires red flags, leaving Kennaugh to go it alone.

In the end, New Zealand were too strong for the lone rider with Scully finishing on 98 points, 14 points ahead of Kennaugh.

Neil Fachie and Craig MacLean took home Scotland’s second medal of the track programme, with victory in the men’s sprint B tandem. The pair faced off against Australia’s Kieran Modra and Jason Niblett, after beating the Welsh team in the semi-final.

Modra and Niblett drew first blood in race one, going early and forcing Scotland to try and go the long way around. The tactic worked, as Australia edged out Fachie and MacLean, despite a last surge from Scotland. Australia tried a similar approach in the second race, but Scotland were wise to it and had the legs to come past them in the finishing straight and forcing it to a decider. The roof was nearly taken off the building as Fachie and MacLean stormed past Modra and Niblett in the deciding round. The pair lapped up the adulation as they were serenaded by a rendition of I’m gonna be (500 miles) by the Proclaimers on their victory lap.

Full Results

Men's Para-Sport Sprint B2 Tandem
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Fachie & Craig Maclean (Scotland))0:00:10.874
2Kieran Modra & Jason Niblett (Australia)0:00:00.213
3Paul Kennedy & Thomas Clarke (Australia)0:00:00.409
4Matthew Ellis & Leauan Willians (Wales)0:00:00.593

Men's 1000m Time Trial Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Australia)0:01:00.657
2Simon van Velthooven (New Zealand)0:01:01.060
3Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)0:01:01.162
4Ed Clancy (England)0:01:01.439
5Kian Emadi (England)0:01:01.641
6Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)0:01:02.414
7Vincent de Haitre (Canada)0:01:03.317
8Bruce Croall (Scotland)0:01:03.356
9Steven Burke (England)0:01:03.449
10Quincy Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)0:01:03.679
11Josiah NG (Malaysia)0:01:04.309
12Mohd Tisin (Malaysia)0:01:04.747
13Amrit Singh (India)0:01:06.903
14Amarjit Nagi (India)0:01:08.117
15Jesse Kelly (Barbados)0:01:10.545
16Alan Baby (India)0:01:10.579

Men's 40km Points Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Scully (New Zealand)98pts
2Peter Kennaugh (Isle Of Man)84
3Aaron Gate (New Zealand)82
4Owain Doull (Wales)75
5Zachary Bell (Canada)45
6Jack Bobridge (Australia)42
7Glenn O'Shea (Australia)30
8Darren Matthews (Barbados)22
9Shane Archbold (New Zealand)14
10Evan Oliphant (Scotland)-20

Women's 10km Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Annette Edmondson (Australia)
2Amy Cure (Australia)
3Elinor Barker (Wales)
4Dani King (England)
5Katie Archibald (Scotland)
6Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)
7Katie Curtis (Wales)
8Eilleen Roe (Scotland)
9Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
10Jasmin Glaesser (Canada)
11Laura Trott (England)
12Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
13Amy Roberts (Wales)
14Lydia Boylan (Northern Ireland)
15Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
16Steph Roorda (Canada)
17Charline Joiner (Scotland)
18Laura Brown (Canada)
19Joanna Rowsell (England)
20Georgia Williams (New Zealand)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews