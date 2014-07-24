Image 1 of 35 The women's 500m TT podium: Stephanie Morton and Anna Meares (Australia 1-2) and Jess Varnish (England, 3) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 35 England rides to the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 35 Australia won gold in the men's team pursuit with Jack Bobridge, Luke Davison, Alex Edmondson and Glenn O'Shea (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 4 of 35 Men's team pursuit bronze medalists from New Zealand: Shane Archbold, Pieter Bulling, Dylan Kennett and Marc Ryan (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 5 of 35 Canada places 4th in the men's team pursuit with Zach Bell, Aidan Caves, Remi Pelletier-Roy and Ed Veal (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 6 of 35 Men's team pursuit silver medalists from England: Bradley Wiggins, Steven Burke, Andy Tennant, Ed Clancy (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 7 of 35 The Australian men's team pursuit squad: Jack Bobridge, Luke Davison, Alex Edmondson, Glenn O'Shea (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 8 of 35 Men's team pursuit silver medalists from England: Bradley Wiggins, Steven Burke, Andy Tennant, Ed Clancy (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 9 of 35 Australian team on its way to winning the men's team pursuit with Jack Bobridge, Luke Davison, Alex Edmondson, Glenn O'Shea (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 10 of 35 Men's team pursuit gold medal winners from Australia: Jack Bobridge, Luke Davison, Alex Edmondson, Glenn O'Shea (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 11 of 35 Men's team pursuit silver medal winners from England: Bradley Wiggins waves to the crowd from the podium (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 12 of 35 Men's team pursuit gold medal winners from Australia: Jack Bobridge, Luke Davison, Alex Edmondson, Glenn O'Shea (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 13 of 35 Men's team pursuit: England takes the silver medal (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 14 of 35 Men's team sprint silver medalists from England: Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny, Kian Emadi (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 15 of 35 Men's team sprint winners New Zealand: Ethan Mitchell, Sam Mitchell, Edward Dawkins (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 16 of 35 Men's team sprint winners New Zealand: Ethan Mitchell, Sam Mitchell, Edward Dawkins (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 17 of 35 (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 18 of 35 England takes second in the men's team pursuit with Bradley Wiggins, Steven Burke, Andy Tennant and Ed Clancy (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 19 of 35 Women's 500m TT medal ceremony (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 20 of 35 The Commonwealth Games men's team pursuit podium (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 21 of 35 England on the track (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 22 of 35 Jess Varnish (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 23 of 35 Stephanie Morton (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 24 of 35 Stephanie Morton (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 25 of 35 (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 26 of 35 (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 27 of 35 (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 28 of 35 Anna Meares (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 29 of 35 Anna Meares (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 30 of 35 (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 31 of 35 Anna Meares (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 32 of 35 Anna Meares (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 33 of 35 Men's team sprint winners New Zealand: Ethan Mitchell, Sam Mitchell, Edward Dawkins (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 34 of 35 Bradley Wiggins riding for England at the Commonwealth Games (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 35 of 35 The Australian men's team pursuiters ride to the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Australia reigned supreme on the opening day of the track at the Commonwealth Games. They brought home two golds, a silver and three bronzes, and set a new Games record along the way.

Anna Meares kicked off proceedings for the team from down under, taking gold in the 500 metre time trial. It would also prove to be the nation’s first gold of the entire games. She was untouchable as she completed her two laps 33.434, over half a second faster than her teammate Stephanie Morton. It is Meares’ third consecutive title in the event.

Meares was still talking to the press when Australia’s team pursuit squad took to the track, and she took a break from the post-race press hop to watch them demolish the English over 4000 metres and earn the second gold.

Photo: AFP

The Australians had qualified fastest that morning and went into the match-up as clear favourites, despite four-time Olympic Gold medallist Bradley Wiggins joining the squad.

By the end of the first lap, the Aussies had built up a lead of almost a second. There was no going back from there and it only increased as the laps ticked down. There was a moment of hope for the English when Australia lost a man just over the half-way point. The gap came down by a couple of tenths but shot back up as Australia hit their stride and England also went down to three men. Australia soon had England in their sights and the catch was a real possibility. England managed to fend off the charging men in gold and green, but only just. The Australians finish more than five seconds ahead their opponents.

Photo: Joby Sessions

The team sprint gave the southern hemisphere another shot at gold with a strong looking New Zealand taking on an England side that is still in development. Kian Emadi joined Olympic champions Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes in the final medal race of the evening. Like Australia in the pursuit, New Zealand took the advantage after the first lap and never looked back. When the Kiwis crossed the finish line they had taken half a second out of the English.

Photo: Joby Sessions

Home nation Scotland finally stepped on the podium when they took silver in the women's Para-Sport Sprint B2 Tandem. Three time Paralympics champion Aileen McGlynn and her partner Louise Haston went up against Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott of England in the final. The English team were strong and dominated proceedings, and only needed two races to take gold. Australia wrapped up another medal, taking bronze with Brandie O’Connor and Breanna Hargrave.

In the morning session, Matthew Glaetzer set down a big marker in the opening rounds of the individual sprint. The Australian was last to go and didn’t disappoint when he smashed the time of New Zealand’s Edward Dawkins and set a new Games record of 9.779 seconds.

Jason Kenny (England) had a bad start to his Commonwealth Games campaign. The Olympic champion finished 10th in the qualifying rounds and was pitted against Dawkins, who went onto beat him, in the opening round. Kenny was forced to fight it out in the repechage, but came through comfortably.

Full Results

Men's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:09.779 2 Ed Dawkins (New Zeland) 0:00:09.818 3 Sam Webster (New Zeland) 0:00:09.933 4 Peter Lewis (Australia) 0:00:09.975 5 Mathew Archibald (New Zeland) 0:00:10.055 6 Philip Hindes (England) 0:00:10.108 7 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 0:00:10.158 8 Lewis Oliva (Wales) 0:00:10.171 9 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 0:00:10.188 10 Callum Skinner (Scotland) 0:00:10.198 11 Jason Kenny (England) 0:00:10.206 12 Mathew Crampton (England) 0:00:10.213 13 M.E. Md Yunos (Malaysia) 0:00:10.257 14 J. Paul (Scotland) 0:00:10.308 15 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 0:00:10.316 16 B. Esterhuizen (South Africa) 0:00:10.317 17 Vincent De Haitre (Canada) 0:00:10.411 18 C. Pritchard (Scotland) 0:00:10.412 19 Joe Veloce (Canada) 0:00:10.428 20 M.R. Tisin (Malaysia) 0:00:10.575 21 Q. Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago) 0:00:10.774 22 A. Nagi (India) 0:00:11.114 23 A.Singh (India) 0:00:11.193 24 J. Mounter (Barbados) 0:00:11.243 25 A. Baby (India) 0:00:11.885 26 J. Amoako-Ackah (Ghana) 0:00:12.678 27 I. Refat (Bangladesh) 0:00:14.156 28 T. Islam (Bangladesh) 0:00:14.199

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:57.939 2 England 0:03:59.249 3 New Zealand 0:04:00.501 4 Canada (Bell/Caves/Pelletier-Roy/Veal) 0:04:14.481 5 South Africa 0:04:18.194 6 India 0:04:31.714

Men's Team Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia (Bobridge/Davison/Edmonson/O'Shea) 0:03:54.851 2 England (Burke/Clancy/Tennant/Wiggins) 0:04:00.136 3 New Zealand (Archbold/Bulling/Kennett/Ryan) OVL Canada (Bell/Caves/Pelletier-Roy/Veal)

Women B Tandem Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 S. Thornhill (England) 0:00:11.277 2 A. Mcglynn (Scotland) 0:00:11.419 3 B. O'Connor (Australia) 0:00:11.623 4 F. Johnson (Australia) 0:00:11.695 5 R. Henry (Wales) 0:00:11.917 6 L. Cluxton (Scotland) 0:00:11.929

Men Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:43.254 2 England 0:00:43.730 3 Australia 0:00:44.027 4 Canada (Barrette/Veloce/de Haitre) 0:00:45.302 5 Scotland 0:00:45.501 6 Malaysia 0:00:45.625 7 India 0:00:49.233 8 Barbados 0:00:49.239 9 Bangladesh 0:00:46.272

Women's 500m TT # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meares A (Australia) 0:00:33.430 2 Morton S (Australia) 0:00:34.070 3 Varnish J (England) 0:00:34.260 4 Mckenzie S (New Zealand) 0:00:34.440 5 Mustapa F (Malaysia) 0:00:34.660 6 Khan D (England) 0:00:35.420 7 Williamson V (England) 0:00:35.460 8 Richardson E (Scotland) 0:00:36.140 9 Davis J (Scotland) 0:00:36.170 10 Deborah (India) 0:00:36.610 11 Mahitha Mohan (India) 0:00:38.860 12 Palmer D (Jamaica) 0:00:39.040 13 Vargheese K (India) 0:00:39.380