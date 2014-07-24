Commonwealth Games: Australia dominates on opening day on the track
Wiggins makes his return to the boards
Track - Day 1: -
Australia reigned supreme on the opening day of the track at the Commonwealth Games. They brought home two golds, a silver and three bronzes, and set a new Games record along the way.
Anna Meares kicked off proceedings for the team from down under, taking gold in the 500 metre time trial. It would also prove to be the nation’s first gold of the entire games. She was untouchable as she completed her two laps 33.434, over half a second faster than her teammate Stephanie Morton. It is Meares’ third consecutive title in the event.
Meares was still talking to the press when Australia’s team pursuit squad took to the track, and she took a break from the post-race press hop to watch them demolish the English over 4000 metres and earn the second gold.
The Australians had qualified fastest that morning and went into the match-up as clear favourites, despite four-time Olympic Gold medallist Bradley Wiggins joining the squad.
By the end of the first lap, the Aussies had built up a lead of almost a second. There was no going back from there and it only increased as the laps ticked down. There was a moment of hope for the English when Australia lost a man just over the half-way point. The gap came down by a couple of tenths but shot back up as Australia hit their stride and England also went down to three men. Australia soon had England in their sights and the catch was a real possibility. England managed to fend off the charging men in gold and green, but only just. The Australians finish more than five seconds ahead their opponents.
The team sprint gave the southern hemisphere another shot at gold with a strong looking New Zealand taking on an England side that is still in development. Kian Emadi joined Olympic champions Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes in the final medal race of the evening. Like Australia in the pursuit, New Zealand took the advantage after the first lap and never looked back. When the Kiwis crossed the finish line they had taken half a second out of the English.
Home nation Scotland finally stepped on the podium when they took silver in the women's Para-Sport Sprint B2 Tandem. Three time Paralympics champion Aileen McGlynn and her partner Louise Haston went up against Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott of England in the final. The English team were strong and dominated proceedings, and only needed two races to take gold. Australia wrapped up another medal, taking bronze with Brandie O’Connor and Breanna Hargrave.
In the morning session, Matthew Glaetzer set down a big marker in the opening rounds of the individual sprint. The Australian was last to go and didn’t disappoint when he smashed the time of New Zealand’s Edward Dawkins and set a new Games record of 9.779 seconds.
Jason Kenny (England) had a bad start to his Commonwealth Games campaign. The Olympic champion finished 10th in the qualifying rounds and was pitted against Dawkins, who went onto beat him, in the opening round. Kenny was forced to fight it out in the repechage, but came through comfortably.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Glaetzer (Australia)
|0:00:09.779
|2
|Ed Dawkins (New Zeland)
|0:00:09.818
|3
|Sam Webster (New Zeland)
|0:00:09.933
|4
|Peter Lewis (Australia)
|0:00:09.975
|5
|Mathew Archibald (New Zeland)
|0:00:10.055
|6
|Philip Hindes (England)
|0:00:10.108
|7
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.158
|8
|Lewis Oliva (Wales)
|0:00:10.171
|9
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:10.188
|10
|Callum Skinner (Scotland)
|0:00:10.198
|11
|Jason Kenny (England)
|0:00:10.206
|12
|Mathew Crampton (England)
|0:00:10.213
|13
|M.E. Md Yunos (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.257
|14
|J. Paul (Scotland)
|0:00:10.308
|15
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|0:00:10.316
|16
|B. Esterhuizen (South Africa)
|0:00:10.317
|17
|Vincent De Haitre (Canada)
|0:00:10.411
|18
|C. Pritchard (Scotland)
|0:00:10.412
|19
|Joe Veloce (Canada)
|0:00:10.428
|20
|M.R. Tisin (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.575
|21
|Q. Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:10.774
|22
|A. Nagi (India)
|0:00:11.114
|23
|A.Singh (India)
|0:00:11.193
|24
|J. Mounter (Barbados)
|0:00:11.243
|25
|A. Baby (India)
|0:00:11.885
|26
|J. Amoako-Ackah (Ghana)
|0:00:12.678
|27
|I. Refat (Bangladesh)
|0:00:14.156
|28
|T. Islam (Bangladesh)
|0:00:14.199
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:57.939
|2
|England
|0:03:59.249
|3
|New Zealand
|0:04:00.501
|4
|Canada (Bell/Caves/Pelletier-Roy/Veal)
|0:04:14.481
|5
|South Africa
|0:04:18.194
|6
|India
|0:04:31.714
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia (Bobridge/Davison/Edmonson/O'Shea)
|0:03:54.851
|2
|England (Burke/Clancy/Tennant/Wiggins)
|0:04:00.136
|3
|New Zealand (Archbold/Bulling/Kennett/Ryan)
|OVL
|Canada (Bell/Caves/Pelletier-Roy/Veal)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|S. Thornhill (England)
|0:00:11.277
|2
|A. Mcglynn (Scotland)
|0:00:11.419
|3
|B. O'Connor (Australia)
|0:00:11.623
|4
|F. Johnson (Australia)
|0:00:11.695
|5
|R. Henry (Wales)
|0:00:11.917
|6
|L. Cluxton (Scotland)
|0:00:11.929
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.254
|2
|England
|0:00:43.730
|3
|Australia
|0:00:44.027
|4
|Canada (Barrette/Veloce/de Haitre)
|0:00:45.302
|5
|Scotland
|0:00:45.501
|6
|Malaysia
|0:00:45.625
|7
|India
|0:00:49.233
|8
|Barbados
|0:00:49.239
|9
|Bangladesh
|0:00:46.272
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meares A (Australia)
|0:00:33.430
|2
|Morton S (Australia)
|0:00:34.070
|3
|Varnish J (England)
|0:00:34.260
|4
|Mckenzie S (New Zealand)
|0:00:34.440
|5
|Mustapa F (Malaysia)
|0:00:34.660
|6
|Khan D (England)
|0:00:35.420
|7
|Williamson V (England)
|0:00:35.460
|8
|Richardson E (Scotland)
|0:00:36.140
|9
|Davis J (Scotland)
|0:00:36.170
|10
|Deborah (India)
|0:00:36.610
|11
|Mahitha Mohan (India)
|0:00:38.860
|12
|Palmer D (Jamaica)
|0:00:39.040
|13
|Vargheese K (India)
|0:00:39.380
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.181
|2
|England
|0:00:43.706
|3
|Australia
|0:00:43.709
|4
|Canada
|0:00:45.054
