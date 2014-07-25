Image 1 of 36 The men's individual pursuit podium: Alex Edmondson, Jack Bobridge and Marc Ryan (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 36 Scotland wins the men's 1km tandem TT (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 3 of 36 Jack Bobridge (Australia) celebrates his gold medal at the Commonwealth Games individual pursuit (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 4 of 36 Jack Bobridge on his winning ride (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 5 of 36 The men's pursuit podium (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 6 of 36 Marc Ryan (New Zealand) takes the bronze (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 7 of 36 Mark Stewart (Scotland) in the pursuit (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 8 of 36 Owain Douli (Wales) in the pursuit (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 9 of 36 Jason Kenny (England) smiles with silver (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 10 of 36 The bronze medal final between Edward Dawkins and Peter Lewis (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 11 of 36 Sam Webster leads from the front to take the gold over Jason Kenny (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 12 of 36 Sam Webster gets away from Jason Kenny in the sprint (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 13 of 36 Sam Webster defeates the Olympic champion Jason Kenny in the Commonwealth Games sprint (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 14 of 36 The men's sprint podium: Jason Kenny, Sam Webster and Ed Dawkins (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 15 of 36 Alex Edmondson (Australia) rides to silver in the pursuit (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 16 of 36 Australia's 1k men's tandem team took second (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 17 of 36 Scotland wins the men's 1km tandem TT (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 18 of 36 Alex Edmondson on his way to the silver medal (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 19 of 36 Any Cure celebrates her bronze medal performance (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 20 of 36 Joanna Rowsell handily defeated Edmondon to win gold (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 21 of 36 Amy Cure (Australia) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 22 of 36 Annette Edmondson (Australia) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 23 of 36 Ciara Horne (Wales) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 24 of 36 Elinor Barker (England) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 25 of 36 Jamie Nielsen (New Zealand) narrowly missed the final (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 26 of 36 Joanna Rowsell (England) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 27 of 36 Katie Archibald (Scotland) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 28 of 36 Laura Trott (England) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 29 of 36 The women's pursuit podium (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 30 of 36 Laura Trott catches Ciara Horne but did not make the finals (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 31 of 36 Commonwealth Games pursuit gold medal winner Joanna Rowsell (England) (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 32 of 36 Annette Edmondson, Joanna Rowsell and Amy Cure on the pursuit podium (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 33 of 36 Jason Kenny, Sam Webster and Ed Dawkins made up the sprint podium (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 34 of 36 Sam Webster (New Zealand) celebrates his sprint gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 35 of 36 Annette and Alex Edmondson show off their medals (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 36 of 36 Jack Bobridge is congratulated on winning the pursuit gold medal (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Day two of the Commonwealth Games was a day of doubles, as Jack Bobridge (Australia) and Sam Webster (New Zealand) took their second gold medals in as many days.

Webster became New Zealand’s first gold medallist in the team sprint, since the inception of the games in 1930. The team sprint world champion did it alone this time, tacking on the might of Jason Kenny (England) over three rounds. The Kiwi proved too strong for Kenny in the first race, catching him off guard and winning by a clear margin. Kenny struck back in the second. However, Webster was too strong again in the final round, holding off a late charge to take the gold.

Race favourite Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) failed to make the medals, after he was beaten by Kenny in the quarter finals. It is the first event on the track that Australia has failed to get a rider in the medals with New Zealand’s Edward Dawkins taking the bronze.

Bobridge was the first of the track cyclists to double up as he took gold in the individual pursuit. The Australian set his stall out in the morning session, beating the rest of the starters by more than a second. His teammate and close friend Alex Edmondson to set up an all Australian final.

Edmondson came out of the traps quickly, possibly too quickly, going two tenths quicker than Bobridge over the first 1000 metres. Bobridge, the more experienced of the two, didn’t panic and brought that gap back and more at the half way mark. The efforts of the opening laps took their toll on Edmondson, who continued to bleed time to his teammate. Bobridge crossed the line in time of 4:19.650, just four tenths slower than he did in the warmer morning session.

Alex wasn’t the only Edmondson out on track. His sister Annette Edmondson also made it into the gold medal round of the women’s individual pursuit. She faced Joanna Rowsell in the final, after the English rider smashed the Commonwealth Games record in the qualifiers. Like her brother, Edmondson had a fast start. However, she was no match for Rowsell once she got into her stride.

The reigning world champion had close the time she had lost by the end of the fourth lap and set about homing in on her rival. She blamed the cooler the cooler air on her slower time, but still put almost four seconds into the Australian by the finish. Rowsell was all smiles as she spoke to the media after receiving her medal, saying that the Commonwealth Games was like the Olympics for the individual pursuit - after the event was taken out of the Olympic programme in 2008.

Home nation Scotland finally got their first medal on the track. Neil Fachie and Craig MacLean beat the Australian duo Kieran Modra and Jason Niblett in the men’s tandem time trial. It was a new event to the games, but attracted a strong field nonetheless. Fachie is the reigning Paralympic champion, while Maclean helped Anthony Kappes to win gold in London in the sprint. The duo were last to go in the event and the crowd erupted as they posted the fastest time of 1.02.098. The pair will be looking for gold again in the sprint event on Saturday.

Results

Women's Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanna Rowsell (England) 0:03:29.038 2 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 0:03:30.728 3 Amy Cure (Australia) 0:03:31.543 4 Katie Archibald (Scotland) 0:03:33.526 5 Jaime Nielsen (New Zealand) 0:03:34.342 6 Laura Trott (England) 0:03:35.213 7 Elinor Barker (Wales) 0:03:36.803 8 Dani King (England) 0:03:38.084 9 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) 0:03:39.716 10 Laura Brown (Canada) 0:03:40.035 11 Jasmin Glaesser (Canada) 0:03:40.050 12 Anna Turvey (Scotland) 0:03:42.525 13 Amy Roberts (Wales) 0:03:42.623 14 Stephanie Roorda (Canada) 0:03:42.924 15 Ciara Horne (Wales) 0:03:45.119 16 Georgia Williams (New Zealand) 0:03:45.334 17 Sunita Yanglem (India) 0:04:07.614 18 Tamiko Butler (Antigua and Barbuda) 0:04:08.979 19 Bianca Hernould (Jamaica) 0:04:19.202 DNS Rahila Bano (Pakistan)

Women's Individual Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanna Rowsell (England) 0:03:31.615 2 Annette Edmonson (Australia) 0:03:35.450 3 Amy Cure (Australia) 0:03:35.384 4 Katie Archibald (Scotland) 0:03:37.078

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Australia) 0:04:19.211 2 Alex Edmondson (Australia) 0:04:20.853 3 Owain Doull (Wales) 0:04:21.369 4 Marc Ryan (New Zealand) 0:04:22.511 5 Andy Tennant (England) 0:04:23.723 6 Miles Scotson (Australia) 0:04:24.819 7 Patrick Bevin (New Zealand) 0:04:26.909 8 Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) 0:04:26.930 9 Remi Pelletier (Canada) 0:04:28.525 10 Steven Burke (England) 0:04:31.752 11 Mark Stewart (Scotland) 0:04:32.279 12 Ed Veal (Canada) 0:04:33.775 13 Theuns Van der Bank (South Africa) 0:04:40.041 14 Morne Van Niekerk (South Africa) 0:04:44.415 15 Oupa Maluleke (South Africa) 0:04:48.368 16 Manjeet Singh (India) 0:04:55.164 17 Sombir (India) 0:04:57.202 18 Amit Kumar (India) 0:04:58.444 19 Muhammad Shakeel (Pakistan)

Men's Individual Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Australia) 0:04:19.650 2 Alex Edmondson (Australia) 0:04:24.620 3 Marc Ryan (New Zealand) 0:04:23.599 4 Owain Doull (Wales) 0:04:25.664

Men's B2 Tandem 1000km Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Fachie/ Craig MacLean (Scotland) 0:01:02.096 2 Kieran Modra/ Jason Niblett (Australia) 0:01:02.244 3 Matthew Ellis/ Ieuan Williams (Wales) 0:01:04.095 4 Paul Kennedy/ Thomas Clarke (Australia) 0:01:05.261 5 James Brown/ Dave Readle (Northern Ireland) 0:01:09.413

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (England) 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Matthew Crampton (England)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Lewis (Australia) 2 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint 5-8 Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) 3 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Matthew Crampton (England)

Men's Sprint Semi-finals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (England) 2 Peter Lewis (Australia)

Men's Sprint Semi-finals Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)