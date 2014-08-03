Thomas wins gold for Wales in Commonwealth Games road race
Bauer, Thwaites round out men's podium
Elite Men Road Race: -
Geraint Thomas took a heart-stopping solo victory in the Commonwealth Games men’s road race, beating Jack Bauer (New Zealand) and Scott Thwaites (England). The Welshman attacked on the last ascent of St. Vincent Street, but suffered a puncture in the closing kilometres. He didn’t panic as he waited for a slow wheel change and powered home to win by more than a minute.
“It's unbelievable, I never expected it to be honest," Thomas said after the race. "Coming after the Tour [de France], I was tired at the end of that. I thought it would be a massive challenge to get results here. But the motivation was there, and to get bronze in the time trial was a massive boost for the confidence."
Behind Thomas, it was Bauer and Thwaites who battled it out for the remaining two medals. The two had been in the attack with Thomas, which went clear on lap eight, but neither had the legs to go with him when jumped in the finale. Thwaites led out the sprint for silver, but Bauer came around him to pip him to the line by the smallest of margins. What was left of the peloton was led over the line by Russell Downing (England), more than four minutes behind the winner.
The scene was set for what was going to be a gruelling race as the heavens opened over Glasgow moments before the 139 riders took to the start line. The large criterium-like circuit was already going to be tricky to master but with wet roads it was a whole other matter. The race had barely got going when Peter Kennaugh (Isle of Man) flew off the front.
Kennaugh’s attack scattered the race to the four winds, and riders began to get blown off the back as the peloton tried to chase down the lone Manxman. There were a few furtive looks over the shoulder, but it wasn’t long before Kennaugh knew he would have to do this one alone.
Three separate attacks tried to chase him down, the most serious of them was a three-man move consisting of Nathan Haas (Australia), Svein Tuft (Canada) and Peter Hawkins (Northern Ireland). None succeeded and all were quickly absorbed by the peloton. As the group behind settled into a rhythm, Kennaugh’s gap continued to grow to almost two minutes at the halfway point.
As in the women’s race, Australia were the dominant team on the front of the peloton. Thursday’s silver medallist in the time trial, Rohan Dennis was initially the rider doing most of the work. The rain had abated, but the roads were still slick, and the newly-announced BMC rider came a cropper on a cobbled corner. Dennis avoided any serious injuries, but decided to call it quits, suffering with cuts and bruises.
Tired of doing the chasing, as they had for almost the entire race, Australia tried a different tactic by sending Haas up the road and handing the chasing duties to New Zealand. The experiment didn’t work, however, Kennaugh only gained time.
After riding for well over 100 kilometres on his own, Kennaugh suddenly found himself in company when Jack Bauer saw his opportunity on St Vincent Street and began to solo across. He was soon joined by Thomas and Thwaites, and the trio connected with Kennaugh after he crested Gibson Street, two climbs later. After doing all the early work, Australia were noticeably missing from the lead group. It was the beginning of the end for Kennaugh, who was blown out the back of the lead group before the end of the lap.
The fight for the medals had been whittled down to just three men. Each one was guaranteed some reward, but the question was which colour would it be? Aware that his sprint wasn’t enough to match Thwaites, Thomas decided to have a dig near the top of St. Vincent Street. The Welshman was the strongest man on the climb and quickly built up a substantial lead.
Just when it looked like Thomas was certain of victory, a puncture would have had his heart beating a little faster. With no team car around, he was forced to take a neutral service wheel and endure an excruciatingly slow change. Mercifully, Thomas got going before the two chasers reached him but his advantage had been cut in half. “When I got that puncture, I thought to myself 'what am I going to do?', but luckily I had enough of a gap to hold on,” said Thomas, who won by a margin of 1:21 over the two chasers.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (Wales)
|4:13:05
|2
|Jack Bauer (New Zealand)
|0:01:21
|3
|Scott Thwaites (England)
|4
|Russell Downing (England)
|0:04:29
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Australia)
|6
|Luke Rowe (Wales)
|0:04:32
|7
|Greg Henderson (New Zealand)
|0:05:15
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (Isle of Man)
|9
|Dan Craven (Namibia)
|0:09:03
|10
|Scott Davies (Wales)
|0:10:10
|11
|David Millar (Scotland)
|0:10:21
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
|0:11:22
|DNF
|Sean Downey (Northern Ireland)
|DNF
|Simon Clarke (Australia)
|DNF
|Grant Ferguson (Scotland)
|DNF
|Thomas Moses (England)
|DNF
|Thomas Scully (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Owain Doull (Wales)
|DNF
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Tobyn Horton (Guernsey)
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Australia)
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Australia)
|DNF
|William Routley (Canada)
|DNF
|Jake Kelly (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Connor McConvey (Northern Ireland)
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Canada)
|DNF
|Paul Oldham (England)
|DNF
|James McLaughlin (Guernsey)
|DNF
|Roger Robert Aiken (Northern Ireland)
|DNF
|Till Drobisch (Namibia)
|DNF
|Jesse Segent (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Peter Hawkins (Northern Ireland)
|DNF
|Adrien Niyanshuti (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Nicholas Hamilton (Canada)
|DNF
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenya)
|DNF
|Ed Veal (Canada)
|DNF
|Janvier Hadi (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Richard Loning'o Laizer (Tanzania)
|DNF
|Dominique Mayho (Bermuda)
|DNF
|Fraser Duncan (Northern Ireland)
|DNF
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyprus)
|DNF
|Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)
|DNF
|Christos Loizou (Cyprus)
|DNF
|Loh Sea Keong (Malaysia)
|DNF
|James McCallum (Scotland)
|DNF
|Michael Northey (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Samuel Harrison (Wales)
|DNF
|Matthew Osborn (Guernsey)
|DNF
|Geron Williams (Guyana)
|DNF
|Jamol Eastmond (Barbados)
|DNF
|Marlon Williams (Guyana)
|DNF
|Alanzo Greaves (Guyana)
|DNF
|Gerhard Mans (Namibia)
|DNF
|Heiko Redecker (Namibia)
|DNF
|Anim Samuel (Ghana)
|DNF
|Jeevan Jayasinghe (Sri Lanka)
|DNF
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Agorir Ngasike (Kenya)
|DNF
|Jyme Bridges (Antigua and Barbuda)
|DNF
|John Muya (Kenya)
|DNF
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Malaysia)
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (Scotland)
|DNF
|Mark Christian (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (England)
|DNF
|Dennis Rohan (Australia)
|DNF
|Raynauth Jeffrey (Guyana)
|DNF
|David Njau (Kenya)
|DNF
|James Roe (Guernsey)
|DNF
|Jordan Lebon (Mauritius)
|DNF
|Teboho Khantsi (Lesotho)
|DNF
|Evan Oliphant (Scotland)
|DNF
|Jack Pullar (Scotland)
|DNF
|Andrew Roche (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Elliot Baxter (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Costa Seibib (Namibia)
|DNF
|Remi Pelletier (Canada)
|DNF
|Emmanuel Philimon Mollely (Tanzania)
|DNF
|Michael Serafin (Guernsey)
|DNF
|Aaron Bailey (Guernsey)
|DNF
|Robert Barnes (Jamaica)
|DNF
|Arvind Panwar (India)
|DNF
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Jonathan Mould (Wales)
|DNF
|Morgan Rudd (Swaziland)
|DNF
|Ara Mondjem (Swaziland)
|DNF
|Orano Andrews (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
|DNF
|Cameron Adams (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
|DNF
|Buddihika Warnakula Sooriya (Sri Lanka)
|DNF
|Edward Pothin (Seychelles)
|DNF
|Chris Germain (Seychelles)
|DNF
|Antoine Arrisol (Seychelles)
|DNF
|Loto Petrus (Namibia)
|DNF
|Sebastien Tyack (Mauritius)
|DNF
|Mike Cong Chin (Mauritius)
|DNF
|Leonard Tsoyo (Malawi)
|DNF
|Missi Kathumba (Malawi)
|DNF
|Richard Tanguy (Jersey)
|DNF
|Amit Kumar (India)
|DNF
|Muhammad I'Maadi Abd Aziz (Brunei Darussalam)
|DNF
|Ron Vasquez (Belize)
|DNF
|Gregory Lovell (Belize)
|DNF
|Giovanni Lovell (Belize)
|DNF
|Joel Borland (Belize)
|DNF
|Jay Major (Bahamas)
|DNF
|Marvin Spencer (Antigua and Barbuda)
|DNF
|Anthony Colebrook (Bahamas)
|DNF
|Chad Albury (Bahamas)
|DNF
|Danny Laud (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Anthony Muite (Kenya)
|DNF
|Oneil Samuels (Jamaica)
|DNF
|Marloe Rodman (Jamaica)
|DNF
|Sombir (India)
|DNF
|Ian Stannard (England)
|DNF
|Michele Smith (Cayman Islands)
|DNF
|Zachary Bell (Canada)
|DNF
|Andre Simon (Antigua and Barbuda)
|DNF
|Phetetso Monese (Lesotho)
|DNF
|Manjeet Singh (India)
|DNF
|Moses Sesay (Sierra Leone)
|DNF
|Suresh Bishnoi (India)
|DNF
|Scott Savory (Guyana)
|DNF
|Deangelo Stirrup (Bahamas)
|DNF
|Roy Colebrook Jnr (Bahamas)
|DNF
|Sebastian Kigongo Semakula (Uganda)
|DNF
|Leon Matovu (Uganda)
|DNF
|Abdul Umar (Ghana)
|DNF
|Mohammed Osman (Ghana)
|DNF
|Anthony Boakye Dankwa (Ghana)
|DNF
|Kris Pradel (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Sherwin Osborne (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Joseph Kelly (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Jesse Kelly (Isle of Man)
|DNF
|Shreedhar Savanur (India)
|DNF
|Christian Spence (Jersey)
|DNF
|Benjamin Philip (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Justin Hodge (Anguilla)
|DNF
|Philip Lavery (Northern Ireland)
|DNS
|Christopher Symonds (Ghana)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy