Trending

Thomas wins gold for Wales in Commonwealth Games road race

Bauer, Thwaites round out men's podium

Image 1 of 12

Geraint Thomas (Wales) winner of the Commonwealth Games road race

Geraint Thomas (Wales) winner of the Commonwealth Games road race
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 12

Geraint Thomas (Wales) wins the road race

Geraint Thomas (Wales) wins the road race
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 3 of 12

Jack Bauer, Geraint Thomas and Scott Thwaites on the podium

Jack Bauer, Geraint Thomas and Scott Thwaites on the podium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 4 of 12

Geraint Thomas (Wales) wins the gold medal

Geraint Thomas (Wales) wins the gold medal
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 5 of 12

Australia on the defensive

Australia on the defensive
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 6 of 12

The Kenyan riders get trailed off

The Kenyan riders get trailed off
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 7 of 12

Canada's Svein Tuft normally excels in these conditions

Canada's Svein Tuft normally excels in these conditions
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 8 of 12

Jack Bauer out-sprints Scott Thwaites for silver

Jack Bauer out-sprints Scott Thwaites for silver
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 9 of 12

Peter Kennaugh (Isle of Man) spent most of the race off the front alone

Peter Kennaugh (Isle of Man) spent most of the race off the front alone
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 10 of 12

Jack Bauer (New Zealand) out-sprints Scott Thwaites (England) for silver

Jack Bauer (New Zealand) out-sprints Scott Thwaites (England) for silver
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 11 of 12

Geraint Thomas (Wales) winner of the Commonwealth Games road race

Geraint Thomas (Wales) winner of the Commonwealth Games road race
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Heavy rain punished the men's peloton in Glasgow at the Commonwealth Games

Heavy rain punished the men's peloton in Glasgow at the Commonwealth Games
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Geraint Thomas took a heart-stopping solo victory in the Commonwealth Games men’s road race, beating Jack Bauer (New Zealand) and Scott Thwaites (England). The Welshman attacked on the last ascent of St. Vincent Street, but suffered a puncture in the closing kilometres. He didn’t panic as he waited for a slow wheel change and powered home to win by more than a minute.

“It's unbelievable, I never expected it to be honest," Thomas said after the race. "Coming after the Tour [de France], I was tired at the end of that. I thought it would be a massive challenge to get results here. But the motivation was there, and to get bronze in the time trial was a massive boost for the confidence."

Behind Thomas, it was Bauer and Thwaites who battled it out for the remaining two medals. The two had been in the attack with Thomas, which went clear on lap eight, but neither had the legs to go with him when jumped in the finale. Thwaites led out the sprint for silver, but Bauer came around him to pip him to the line by the smallest of margins. What was left of the peloton was led over the line by Russell Downing (England), more than four minutes behind the winner.

The scene was set for what was going to be a gruelling race as the heavens opened over Glasgow moments before the 139 riders took to the start line. The large criterium-like circuit was already going to be tricky to master but with wet roads it was a whole other matter. The race had barely got going when Peter Kennaugh (Isle of Man) flew off the front.

Kennaugh’s attack scattered the race to the four winds, and riders began to get blown off the back as the peloton tried to chase down the lone Manxman. There were a few furtive looks over the shoulder, but it wasn’t long before Kennaugh knew he would have to do this one alone.

Three separate attacks tried to chase him down, the most serious of them was a three-man move consisting of Nathan Haas (Australia), Svein Tuft (Canada) and Peter Hawkins (Northern Ireland). None succeeded and all were quickly absorbed by the peloton. As the group behind settled into a rhythm, Kennaugh’s gap continued to grow to almost two minutes at the halfway point.

As in the women’s race, Australia were the dominant team on the front of the peloton. Thursday’s silver medallist in the time trial, Rohan Dennis was initially the rider doing most of the work. The rain had abated, but the roads were still slick, and the newly-announced BMC rider came a cropper on a cobbled corner. Dennis avoided any serious injuries, but decided to call it quits, suffering with cuts and bruises.

Tired of doing the chasing, as they had for almost the entire race, Australia tried a different tactic by sending Haas up the road and handing the chasing duties to New Zealand. The experiment didn’t work, however, Kennaugh only gained time.

After riding for well over 100 kilometres on his own, Kennaugh suddenly found himself in company when Jack Bauer saw his opportunity on St Vincent Street and began to solo across. He was soon joined by Thomas and Thwaites, and the trio connected with Kennaugh after he crested Gibson Street, two climbs later. After doing all the early work, Australia were noticeably missing from the lead group. It was the beginning of the end for Kennaugh, who was blown out the back of the lead group before the end of the lap.

The fight for the medals had been whittled down to just three men. Each one was guaranteed some reward, but the question was which colour would it be? Aware that his sprint wasn’t enough to match Thwaites, Thomas decided to have a dig near the top of St. Vincent Street. The Welshman was the strongest man on the climb and quickly built up a substantial lead.

Just when it looked like Thomas was certain of victory, a puncture would have had his heart beating a little faster. With no team car around, he was forced to take a neutral service wheel and endure an excruciatingly slow change. Mercifully, Thomas got going before the two chasers reached him but his advantage had been cut in half. “When I got that puncture, I thought to myself 'what am I going to do?', but luckily I had enough of a gap to hold on,” said Thomas, who won by a margin of 1:21 over the two chasers.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (Wales)4:13:05
2Jack Bauer (New Zealand)0:01:21
3Scott Thwaites (England)
4Russell Downing (England)0:04:29
5Mark Renshaw (Australia)
6Luke Rowe (Wales)0:04:32
7Greg Henderson (New Zealand)0:05:15
8Peter Kennaugh (Isle of Man)
9Dan Craven (Namibia)0:09:03
10Scott Davies (Wales)0:10:10
11David Millar (Scotland)0:10:21
12Caleb Ewan (Australia)0:11:22
DNFSean Downey (Northern Ireland)
DNFSimon Clarke (Australia)
DNFGrant Ferguson (Scotland)
DNFThomas Moses (England)
DNFThomas Scully (New Zealand)
DNFOwain Doull (Wales)
DNFShane Archbold (New Zealand)
DNFTobyn Horton (Guernsey)
DNFNathan Haas (Australia)
DNFMichael Hepburn (Australia)
DNFWilliam Routley (Canada)
DNFJake Kelly (Isle of Man)
DNFConnor McConvey (Northern Ireland)
DNFSvein Tuft (Canada)
DNFPaul Oldham (England)
DNFJames McLaughlin (Guernsey)
DNFRoger Robert Aiken (Northern Ireland)
DNFTill Drobisch (Namibia)
DNFJesse Segent (New Zealand)
DNFPeter Hawkins (Northern Ireland)
DNFAdrien Niyanshuti (Rwanda)
DNFNicholas Hamilton (Canada)
DNFSuleiman Kangangi (Kenya)
DNFEd Veal (Canada)
DNFJanvier Hadi (Rwanda)
DNFRichard Loning'o Laizer (Tanzania)
DNFDominique Mayho (Bermuda)
DNFFraser Duncan (Northern Ireland)
DNFMarios Athanasiadis (Cyprus)
DNFYannick Lincoln (Mauritius)
DNFChristos Loizou (Cyprus)
DNFLoh Sea Keong (Malaysia)
DNFJames McCallum (Scotland)
DNFMichael Northey (New Zealand)
DNFSamuel Harrison (Wales)
DNFMatthew Osborn (Guernsey)
DNFGeron Williams (Guyana)
DNFJamol Eastmond (Barbados)
DNFMarlon Williams (Guyana)
DNFAlanzo Greaves (Guyana)
DNFGerhard Mans (Namibia)
DNFHeiko Redecker (Namibia)
DNFAnim Samuel (Ghana)
DNFJeevan Jayasinghe (Sri Lanka)
DNFGasore Hategeka (Rwanda)
DNFAgorir Ngasike (Kenya)
DNFJyme Bridges (Antigua and Barbuda)
DNFJohn Muya (Kenya)
DNFMuhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Malaysia)
DNFAndrew Fenn (Scotland)
DNFMark Christian (Isle of Man)
DNFAlex Dowsett (England)
DNFDennis Rohan (Australia)
DNFRaynauth Jeffrey (Guyana)
DNFDavid Njau (Kenya)
DNFJames Roe (Guernsey)
DNFJordan Lebon (Mauritius)
DNFTeboho Khantsi (Lesotho)
DNFEvan Oliphant (Scotland)
DNFJack Pullar (Scotland)
DNFAndrew Roche (Isle of Man)
DNFElliot Baxter (Isle of Man)
DNFCosta Seibib (Namibia)
DNFRemi Pelletier (Canada)
DNFEmmanuel Philimon Mollely (Tanzania)
DNFMichael Serafin (Guernsey)
DNFAaron Bailey (Guernsey)
DNFRobert Barnes (Jamaica)
DNFArvind Panwar (India)
DNFBonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwanda)
DNFJean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwanda)
DNFValens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)
DNFJonathan Mould (Wales)
DNFMorgan Rudd (Swaziland)
DNFAra Mondjem (Swaziland)
DNFOrano Andrews (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
DNFCameron Adams (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)
DNFBuddihika Warnakula Sooriya (Sri Lanka)
DNFEdward Pothin (Seychelles)
DNFChris Germain (Seychelles)
DNFAntoine Arrisol (Seychelles)
DNFLoto Petrus (Namibia)
DNFSebastien Tyack (Mauritius)
DNFMike Cong Chin (Mauritius)
DNFLeonard Tsoyo (Malawi)
DNFMissi Kathumba (Malawi)
DNFRichard Tanguy (Jersey)
DNFAmit Kumar (India)
DNFMuhammad I'Maadi Abd Aziz (Brunei Darussalam)
DNFRon Vasquez (Belize)
DNFGregory Lovell (Belize)
DNFGiovanni Lovell (Belize)
DNFJoel Borland (Belize)
DNFJay Major (Bahamas)
DNFMarvin Spencer (Antigua and Barbuda)
DNFAnthony Colebrook (Bahamas)
DNFChad Albury (Bahamas)
DNFDanny Laud (Anguilla)
DNFAnthony Muite (Kenya)
DNFOneil Samuels (Jamaica)
DNFMarloe Rodman (Jamaica)
DNFSombir (India)
DNFIan Stannard (England)
DNFMichele Smith (Cayman Islands)
DNFZachary Bell (Canada)
DNFAndre Simon (Antigua and Barbuda)
DNFPhetetso Monese (Lesotho)
DNFManjeet Singh (India)
DNFMoses Sesay (Sierra Leone)
DNFSuresh Bishnoi (India)
DNFScott Savory (Guyana)
DNFDeangelo Stirrup (Bahamas)
DNFRoy Colebrook Jnr (Bahamas)
DNFSebastian Kigongo Semakula (Uganda)
DNFLeon Matovu (Uganda)
DNFAbdul Umar (Ghana)
DNFMohammed Osman (Ghana)
DNFAnthony Boakye Dankwa (Ghana)
DNFKris Pradel (Anguilla)
DNFSherwin Osborne (Anguilla)
DNFJoseph Kelly (Isle of Man)
DNFJesse Kelly (Isle of Man)
DNFShreedhar Savanur (India)
DNFChristian Spence (Jersey)
DNFBenjamin Philip (Anguilla)
DNFJustin Hodge (Anguilla)
DNFPhilip Lavery (Northern Ireland)
DNSChristopher Symonds (Ghana)

Latest on Cyclingnews