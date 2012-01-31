Trending

Keisse and de Ketele in box seat ahead of final evening of racing

Lampater and Kluge closest likely challengers

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) & Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Techem213pts
2Leif Lampater (Ger) & Roger Kluge (Ger) Schultheiss204
3 +1 lapRobert Bengsch (Ger) & Marcel Kalz (Ger) LCW203
4 +1 lapFranco Marvulli (Swi) & Silvan Dillier (Swi) Wolfram195
5 +1 lapLeigh Howard (Aus) & Cameron Meyer (Aus) Axel Lange191
6 +10 lapsMarcel Barth (Ger) & Erik Mohs (Ger) Oßwald77
7 +11 lapsHenning Bommel (Ger) & Tim Mertens (Bel) Veaxo103
8 +11 lapsAndreas Graf (Aut) & Andreas Müller (Aut) Preuss Münchenhagen45
9 +13 lapsRalf Matzka (Ger) & Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Berlin Recycling98
10 +14 lapsRafal Ratajczyk (Pol) & Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Nokia107
11 +16 lapsDanny Stam (Ned) & Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors57
12 +19 lapsFabio Masotti (Ita) & Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Rosti53
13 +20 lapsBjörn Schröder (Ger) & Tino Thömel (Ger) Radio Berlin48
14 +20 lapsBrad Huff (USA) & Jackie Simes (USA) Win Office Network33
15 +28 lapsWaleri Kaikow (Rus) & Leonid Krasnow (Rus)17

Latest on Cyclingnews