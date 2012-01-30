Trending

Marvulli and Dillier take lead

Keisse and de Ketele still close with two nights to go

Marvulli and Dillier gave themselves the lead on day 4 but there's still nothing in it.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franco Marvulli (Swi) & Silvan Dillier (Swi) Wolfram169pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) & Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Techem155
3Robert Bengsch (Ger) & Marcel Kalz (Ger) LCW151
4Leigh Howard (Aus) & Cameron Meyer (Aus) Axel Lange150
5Leif Lampater (Ger) & Roger Kluge (Ger) Schultheiss148
6Marcel Barth (Ger) & Erik Mohs (Ger) Oßwald + 6 laps70
7Andreas Graf (Aut) & Andreas Müller (Aut) Preuss Münchenhagen + 8 laps41
8Henning Bommel (Ger) & Tim Mertens (Bel) Veaxo + 9 laps84
9Ralf Matzka (Ger) & Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Berlin Recycling + 10 laps70
10Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) & Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Nokia + 11 laps88
11Danny Stam (Ned) & Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors + 12 laps47
12Fabio Masotti (Ita) & Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Rosti + 15 laps40
13Björn Schröder (Ger) & Tino Thömel (Ger) Radio Berlin + 15 laps33
14Brad Huff (USA) & Jackie Simes (USA) Win Office Network + 15 laps29
15Waleri Kaikow (Rus) & Leonid Krasnow (Rus) + 22 laps14

