Marvulli and Dillier take lead
Keisse and de Ketele still close with two nights to go
Day 4: Berlin -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) & Silvan Dillier (Swi) Wolfram
|169
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) & Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Techem
|155
|3
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) & Marcel Kalz (Ger) LCW
|151
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) & Cameron Meyer (Aus) Axel Lange
|150
|5
|Leif Lampater (Ger) & Roger Kluge (Ger) Schultheiss
|148
|6
|Marcel Barth (Ger) & Erik Mohs (Ger) Oßwald + 6 laps
|70
|7
|Andreas Graf (Aut) & Andreas Müller (Aut) Preuss Münchenhagen + 8 laps
|41
|8
|Henning Bommel (Ger) & Tim Mertens (Bel) Veaxo + 9 laps
|84
|9
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) & Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Berlin Recycling + 10 laps
|70
|10
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) & Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Nokia + 11 laps
|88
|11
|Danny Stam (Ned) & Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors + 12 laps
|47
|12
|Fabio Masotti (Ita) & Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Rosti + 15 laps
|40
|13
|Björn Schröder (Ger) & Tino Thömel (Ger) Radio Berlin + 15 laps
|33
|14
|Brad Huff (USA) & Jackie Simes (USA) Win Office Network + 15 laps
|29
|15
|Waleri Kaikow (Rus) & Leonid Krasnow (Rus) + 22 laps
|14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy