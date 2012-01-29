Trending

Standings after Day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) & Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Techem86pts
2Franco Marvulli (Swi) & Silvan Dillier (Swi) Wolfram at 1 Lap93
3Leigh Howard (Aus) & Cameron Meyer (Aus) Axel Lange at 1 Lap90
4Robert Bengsch (Ger) & Marcel Kalz (Ger) LCW at 1 Lap86
5Leif Lampater (Ger) & Roger Kluge (Ger) Schultheiss at 1 Lap81
6Marcel Barth (Ger) & Erik Mohs (Ger) Oßwald at 2 Laps43
7Andreas Graf (Aut) & Andreas Müller (Aut) Preuss Münchenhagen at 5 Laps15
8Henning Bommel (Ger) & Tim Mertens (Bel) Veaxo at 6 Laps46
9Ralf Matzka (Ger) & Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Berlin Recycling at 6 Laps20
10Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) & Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Nokia at 7 Laps30
11Martin Blaha (Cze) & Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Holiday Inn at 7 Laps7
12Björn Schröder (Ger) & Tino Thömel (Ger) Radio Berlin at 9 Laps19
13Fabio Masotti (Ita) & Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Rosti at 9 Laps17
14Brad Huff (USA) & Jackie Simes (USA) Win Office Network at 9 Laps9
15Danny Stam (Ned) & Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors at 10 Laps5
16Waleri Kaikow (Rus) & Leonid Krasnow (Rus) at 12 Laps3

