Keisse and de Ketele take a lap, but points margin narrows
Maestro Marvulli enjoys splendid night in Berlin
Day 2: Berlin -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) & Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Techem
|86
|pts
|2
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) & Silvan Dillier (Swi) Wolfram at 1 Lap
|93
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) & Cameron Meyer (Aus) Axel Lange at 1 Lap
|90
|4
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) & Marcel Kalz (Ger) LCW at 1 Lap
|86
|5
|Leif Lampater (Ger) & Roger Kluge (Ger) Schultheiss at 1 Lap
|81
|6
|Marcel Barth (Ger) & Erik Mohs (Ger) Oßwald at 2 Laps
|43
|7
|Andreas Graf (Aut) & Andreas Müller (Aut) Preuss Münchenhagen at 5 Laps
|15
|8
|Henning Bommel (Ger) & Tim Mertens (Bel) Veaxo at 6 Laps
|46
|9
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) & Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Berlin Recycling at 6 Laps
|20
|10
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) & Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Nokia at 7 Laps
|30
|11
|Martin Blaha (Cze) & Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Holiday Inn at 7 Laps
|7
|12
|Björn Schröder (Ger) & Tino Thömel (Ger) Radio Berlin at 9 Laps
|19
|13
|Fabio Masotti (Ita) & Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Rosti at 9 Laps
|17
|14
|Brad Huff (USA) & Jackie Simes (USA) Win Office Network at 9 Laps
|9
|15
|Danny Stam (Ned) & Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors at 10 Laps
|5
|16
|Waleri Kaikow (Rus) & Leonid Krasnow (Rus) at 12 Laps
|3
