Meyer and Howard clinch victory on final evening
Cracking final night sees Australian duo take back a lap, dominate points
Day 6: Berlin -
Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard have taken out their first Berlin Six Day, the madison world champions showing just why they're the best in the discipline on an exciting final day of racing.
Iljo Keisse and Kenny de Ketele went into the final night with a handy points lead, but showed fatigue from an intense five night previous, and fell away to third. Franco Marvulli meanwhile continues to impress at 33, showing age is no barrier to finish runner up with partner Silvan Dillier.
The final standings were extremely tight with four teams within 24 points of eachother after the six nights of racing.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) & Cameron Meyer (Aus) Axel Lange
|263
|pts
|2
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) & Silvan Dillier (Swi) Wolfram
|254
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) & Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Techem
|254
|4
|Leif Lampater (Ger) & Roger Kluge (Ger) Schultheiss
|239
|5 plus 1 lap
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) & Marcel Kalz (Ger) LCW
|234
|6 plus 11 laps
|Marcel Barth (Ger) & Erik Mohs (Ger) Oßwald
|77
|7 plus 12 laps
|Henning Bommel (Ger) & Tim Mertens (Bel) Veaxo
|116
|8 plus 13 laps
|Andreas Graf (Aut) & Andreas Müller (Aut) Preuss Münchenhagen
|49
|9 plus 14 laps
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) & Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Berlin Recycling
|111
|10 plus 16 laps
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) & Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Nokia
|132
|11 plus 17 laps
|Danny Stam (Ned) & Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors
|57
|12 plus 21 laps
|Fabio Masotti (Ita) & Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Rosti
|55
|13 plus 22 laps
|Björn Schröder (Ger) & Tino Thömel (Ger) Radio Berlin
|56
|14 plus 23 laps
|Brad Huff (USA) & Jackie Simes (USA) Win Office Network
|43
|15 plus 32 laps
|Waleri Kaikow (Rus) & Leonid Krasnow (Rus)
|19
