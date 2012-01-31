Image 1 of 6 World Madison champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer race in Berlin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Meyer gets a sling from Leigh Howard. (Image credit: Berliner Sechstagrennen) Image 3 of 6 The derny gets things started. (Image credit: Berliner Sechstagrennen) Image 4 of 6 Meyer crosses the line on the final lap to take the first Australian victory at the event in over 20 years. (Image credit: Berliner Sechstagrennen) Image 5 of 6 One of the sprint events of the night; Max Levy just edges Forstermann. (Image credit: Berliner Sechstagrennen) Image 6 of 6 Meyer and Howard on the final podium after their Berlin Six Day victory. (Image credit: Berliner Sechstagrennen)

Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard have taken out their first Berlin Six Day, the madison world champions showing just why they're the best in the discipline on an exciting final day of racing.

Iljo Keisse and Kenny de Ketele went into the final night with a handy points lead, but showed fatigue from an intense five night previous, and fell away to third. Franco Marvulli meanwhile continues to impress at 33, showing age is no barrier to finish runner up with partner Silvan Dillier.

The final standings were extremely tight with four teams within 24 points of eachother after the six nights of racing.