Meyer and Howard clinch victory on final evening

Cracking final night sees Australian duo take back a lap, dominate points

Image 1 of 6

World Madison champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer race in Berlin

World Madison champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer race in Berlin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Meyer gets a sling from Leigh Howard.

Meyer gets a sling from Leigh Howard.
(Image credit: Berliner Sechstagrennen)
Image 3 of 6

The derny gets things started.

The derny gets things started.
(Image credit: Berliner Sechstagrennen)
Image 4 of 6

Meyer crosses the line on the final lap to take the first Australian victory at the event in over 20 years.

Meyer crosses the line on the final lap to take the first Australian victory at the event in over 20 years.
(Image credit: Berliner Sechstagrennen)
Image 5 of 6

One of the sprint events of the night; Max Levy just edges Forstermann.

One of the sprint events of the night; Max Levy just edges Forstermann.
(Image credit: Berliner Sechstagrennen)
Image 6 of 6

Meyer and Howard on the final podium after their Berlin Six Day victory.

Meyer and Howard on the final podium after their Berlin Six Day victory.
(Image credit: Berliner Sechstagrennen)

Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard have taken out their first Berlin Six Day, the madison world champions showing just why they're the best in the discipline on an exciting final day of racing.

Iljo Keisse and Kenny de Ketele went into the final night with a handy points lead, but showed fatigue from an intense five night previous, and fell away to third. Franco Marvulli meanwhile continues to impress at 33, showing age is no barrier to finish runner up with partner Silvan Dillier.

The final standings were extremely tight with four teams within 24 points of eachother after the six nights of racing.

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) & Cameron Meyer (Aus) Axel Lange263pts
2Franco Marvulli (Swi) & Silvan Dillier (Swi) Wolfram254
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) & Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Techem254
4Leif Lampater (Ger) & Roger Kluge (Ger) Schultheiss239
5 plus 1 lapRobert Bengsch (Ger) & Marcel Kalz (Ger) LCW234
6 plus 11 lapsMarcel Barth (Ger) & Erik Mohs (Ger) Oßwald77
7 plus 12 lapsHenning Bommel (Ger) & Tim Mertens (Bel) Veaxo116
8 plus 13 lapsAndreas Graf (Aut) & Andreas Müller (Aut) Preuss Münchenhagen49
9 plus 14 lapsRalf Matzka (Ger) & Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Berlin Recycling111
10 plus 16 lapsRafal Ratajczyk (Pol) & Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Nokia132
11 plus 17 lapsDanny Stam (Ned) & Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors57
12 plus 21 lapsFabio Masotti (Ita) & Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Rosti55
13 plus 22 lapsBjörn Schröder (Ger) & Tino Thömel (Ger) Radio Berlin56
14 plus 23 lapsBrad Huff (USA) & Jackie Simes (USA) Win Office Network43
15 plus 32 lapsWaleri Kaikow (Rus) & Leonid Krasnow (Rus)19

