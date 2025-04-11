Van der Poel and Philipsen fight back from illness and injury to bid for third Alpecin-Deceuninck Paris-Roubaix win

Pair have finished one-two at both previous editions of the Hell of the North

Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen celebrate an Alpecin-Deceuninck Paris-Roubaix one-two at the 2023 race
Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen celebrate an Alpecin-Deceuninck Paris-Roubaix one-two at the 2023 race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alpecin-Deceuninck have dominated the previous two editions of Paris-Roubaix, having locked out the top two positions on the podium at the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux.

On both occasions, Mathieu van der Poel secured the win with a long-range solo move while teammate Jasper Philipsen sprinted home to take second place. This time around, the pair head into the race nursing illness and injury, though both riders said on Friday that they hope to be at full fitness for Sunday's race.

