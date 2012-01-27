Image 1 of 22 Madeleine Sandig gets ready for the women's cup in Berlin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 Robert Bengsch and Marcel Kalz in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 The "new" world team sprint champions from Germany (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 Kenny De Ketele throws Iljo Keisse into the action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Madison action in Berlin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 The Italian pair Fabio Masotti and Angelo Ciccone in Berlin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 The Madison action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Charlotte Becker is only here to keep the peace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Fabio Masotti and Angelo Ciccone in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 World Madison champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer race in Berlin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Max Levy and Madeleine Sandig (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 Max Levy, rene Enders and Stefan Nimke were awarded the team sprint world title after Frenchman Gregory Bauge was stripped of his results over whereabouts violations (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Charlotte Becker (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 Charlotte Becker in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Robert Foerstermann in the sprint cup in Berlin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 Howard and Meyer on day 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Leif Lampater and Roger Kluge race to the lead on day 1 in Berlin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 Max Levy wins the sprint event (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Madeleine Sandig in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 The German team sprint world champions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Sprinters' quads (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Franco Marvulli gets thrown in by Sylvan Diller (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Leif Lampater and Roger Kluge took first blood on evening 1 of the Berlin Six day series, but there is very little separating the top six teams.

The duo lead perennial six day racers Iljo Keisse and Kenny de Ketele by eight points, with defending champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer 14 down.

The madison was the most exciting contest of the evening with Lampater and Kluge banking the key points to give them the early lead.

Standings after night 1

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leif Lampater / Roger Kluge (Ger) 47 pts 2 Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel) 39 2 Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger) 39 4 Franco Marvulli / Silvan Dillier (Swi) 38 5 Leigh Howard / Cameron Meyer (Aus) 33 6 Marcel Barth / Erik Mohs (Ger) 30 7 (-2 laps) Andreas Graf / Andreas Müller (Aut) 12 8 Ralf Matzka / Theo Reinhardt (Ger) 2 9 (-3 laps) Henning Bommel / Tim Mertens (Ger/Bel) 22 10 Rafal Ratajczyk / Alexander Aeschbach (Pol/Swi) 10 11 Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) 5 12 Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) 2 13 (-4 laps) Fabio Masotti / Angelo Ciccone (Ita) 9 14 Björn Schröder / Tino Thömel (Ger) 6 15 Brad Huff / Jackie Simes (USA) 16 (-6 laps) Waleri Kaikow / Leonid Krasnow (Rus) 1

Ladies Cup # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Margaret Wojtyra 3 pts 2 Julie Leth 5 2 Madeleine Sandig 5 4 Lisa Brennauer 9 5 Charlotte Becker 10 6 Andrea Wolfer 14 7 Elke Gebhardt 17 7 Janine Bubner 17 9 Lucy Garner 18 9 Lina Kristin Schink 18 11 Hannah Walker 19 12 Kararzyna Pawlowska 21

Sprint Cup # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Förstemann 13 pts 2 Maximilian Levy 12 3 Stefan Nimke 11 4 Rene Enders 10 5 Stefan Bötticher 9 6 Sebastian Döhrer 8