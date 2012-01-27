Trending

Lampater and Kluge take early lead in Berlin

Six teams divided by only 17 points after day one

Image 1 of 22

Madeleine Sandig gets ready for the women's cup in Berlin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

Robert Bengsch and Marcel Kalz in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 22

The "new" world team sprint champions from Germany

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 22

Kenny De Ketele throws Iljo Keisse into the action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 22

Madison action in Berlin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 22

The Italian pair Fabio Masotti and Angelo Ciccone in Berlin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

The Madison action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

Charlotte Becker is only here to keep the peace

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

Fabio Masotti and Angelo Ciccone in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

World Madison champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer race in Berlin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

Max Levy and Madeleine Sandig

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Max Levy, rene Enders and Stefan Nimke were awarded the team sprint world title after Frenchman Gregory Bauge was stripped of his results over whereabouts violations

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

Charlotte Becker

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

Charlotte Becker in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Robert Foerstermann in the sprint cup in Berlin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

Howard and Meyer on day 1

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Leif Lampater and Roger Kluge race to the lead on day 1 in Berlin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

Max Levy wins the sprint event

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Madeleine Sandig in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

The German team sprint world champions

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Sprinters' quads

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Franco Marvulli gets thrown in by Sylvan Diller

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Leif Lampater and Roger Kluge took first blood on evening 1 of the Berlin Six day series, but there is very little separating the top six teams.

The duo lead perennial six day racers Iljo Keisse and Kenny de Ketele by eight points, with defending champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer 14 down.

The madison was the most exciting contest of the evening with Lampater and Kluge banking the key points to give them the early lead.

Standings after night 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leif Lampater / Roger Kluge (Ger)47pts
2Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)39
2Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger)39
4Franco Marvulli / Silvan Dillier (Swi)38
5Leigh Howard / Cameron Meyer (Aus)33
6Marcel Barth / Erik Mohs (Ger)30
7 (-2 laps)Andreas Graf / Andreas Müller (Aut)12
8Ralf Matzka / Theo Reinhardt (Ger)2
9 (-3 laps)Henning Bommel / Tim Mertens (Ger/Bel)22
10Rafal Ratajczyk / Alexander Aeschbach (Pol/Swi)10
11Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned)5
12Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze)2
13 (-4 laps)Fabio Masotti / Angelo Ciccone (Ita)9
14Björn Schröder / Tino Thömel (Ger)6
15Brad Huff / Jackie Simes (USA)
16 (-6 laps)Waleri Kaikow / Leonid Krasnow (Rus)1

Ladies Cup
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margaret Wojtyra3pts
2Julie Leth5
2Madeleine Sandig5
4Lisa Brennauer9
5Charlotte Becker10
6Andrea Wolfer14
7Elke Gebhardt17
7Janine Bubner17
9Lucy Garner18
9Lina Kristin Schink18
11Hannah Walker19
12Kararzyna Pawlowska21

Sprint Cup
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Förstemann13pts
2Maximilian Levy12
3Stefan Nimke11
4Rene Enders10
5Stefan Bötticher9
6Sebastian Döhrer8

Steher Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Kos1
2Mario Birrer2
3Florian Fernow3
4Peter Jörg4
5Timo Scholz5
6Christoph Breuer6
7Benoit Daeninck7

