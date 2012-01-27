Lampater and Kluge take early lead in Berlin
Six teams divided by only 17 points after day one
Day 1: Berlin -
Leif Lampater and Roger Kluge took first blood on evening 1 of the Berlin Six day series, but there is very little separating the top six teams.
The duo lead perennial six day racers Iljo Keisse and Kenny de Ketele by eight points, with defending champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer 14 down.
The madison was the most exciting contest of the evening with Lampater and Kluge banking the key points to give them the early lead.
Standings after night 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leif Lampater / Roger Kluge (Ger)
|47
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|39
|2
|Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|39
|4
|Franco Marvulli / Silvan Dillier (Swi)
|38
|5
|Leigh Howard / Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|33
|6
|Marcel Barth / Erik Mohs (Ger)
|30
|7 (-2 laps)
|Andreas Graf / Andreas Müller (Aut)
|12
|8
|Ralf Matzka / Theo Reinhardt (Ger)
|2
|9 (-3 laps)
|Henning Bommel / Tim Mertens (Ger/Bel)
|22
|10
|Rafal Ratajczyk / Alexander Aeschbach (Pol/Swi)
|10
|11
|Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned)
|5
|12
|Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze)
|2
|13 (-4 laps)
|Fabio Masotti / Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|9
|14
|Björn Schröder / Tino Thömel (Ger)
|6
|15
|Brad Huff / Jackie Simes (USA)
|16 (-6 laps)
|Waleri Kaikow / Leonid Krasnow (Rus)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margaret Wojtyra
|3
|pts
|2
|Julie Leth
|5
|2
|Madeleine Sandig
|5
|4
|Lisa Brennauer
|9
|5
|Charlotte Becker
|10
|6
|Andrea Wolfer
|14
|7
|Elke Gebhardt
|17
|7
|Janine Bubner
|17
|9
|Lucy Garner
|18
|9
|Lina Kristin Schink
|18
|11
|Hannah Walker
|19
|12
|Kararzyna Pawlowska
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Förstemann
|13
|pts
|2
|Maximilian Levy
|12
|3
|Stefan Nimke
|11
|4
|Rene Enders
|10
|5
|Stefan Bötticher
|9
|6
|Sebastian Döhrer
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Kos
|1
|2
|Mario Birrer
|2
|3
|Florian Fernow
|3
|4
|Peter Jörg
|4
|5
|Timo Scholz
|5
|6
|Christoph Breuer
|6
|7
|Benoit Daeninck
|7
