Lampater leads fight back for Schultheiss team

Still nothing in it at the top of the standings

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) & Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Techem137pts
2Leif Lampater (Ger) & Roger Kluge (Ger) Schultheiss136
3Robert Bengsch (Ger) & Marcel Kalz (Ger) LCW131
4Franco Marvulli (Swi) & Silvan Dillier (Swi) Wolfram + 1 laps138
5Leigh Howard (Aus) & Cameron Meyer (Aus) Axel Lange + 1 laps123
6Marcel Barth (Ger) & Erik Mohs (Ger) Oßwald + 5 laps51
7Andreas Graf (Aut) & Andreas Müller (Aut) Preuss Münchenhagen + 8 laps17
8Henning Bommel (Ger) & Tim Mertens (Bel) Veaxo + 9 laps65
9Ralf Matzka (Ger) & Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Berlin Recycling + 10 laps53
10Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) & Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Nokia + 11 laps45
11Danny Stam (Ned) & Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors + 12 laps16
12Fabio Masotti (Ita) & Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Rosti + 13 laps27
13Björn Schröder (Ger) & Tino Thömel (Ger) Radio Berlin + 13 laps26
14Brad Huff (USA) & Jackie Simes (USA) Win Office Network + 13 laps20
15Waleri Kaikow (Rus) & Leonid Krasnow (Rus) + 18 laps9

