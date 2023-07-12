Cycling World Championships 2023

2023 UCI World Championships
DateAugust 3-13, 2023
Road races venueGlasgow, Scotland
Track cycling venueSir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow
Mountain bike venueGlentress Forest, Scotland

The rainbow jersey on display

The 2023 UCI World Championships is the first edition of the 'Super Worlds' or 'unified' Worlds, bringing together almost all of the cycling disciplines except for cyclocross and gravel.

The UCI Road World Championships happen a month earlier than normal, putting them in close proximity to the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes. As such, the elite men's road race, usually the closing event, will be held on the first weekend while the elite women's road race will be at the end of the schedule.

Typically held in the late winter, the UCI Track World Championships have shifted to late summer - a timing that will help with preparation for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

The timing for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships is not much different to other years but it complicates preparation for multi-discipline competitors like Olympic champion Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel, who will compete in the road race. 

Other events include BMX, trials, indoor cycling, gran fondo and para-cycling.

Glasgow is the host for most of the events, while the mountain bike Cross Country Olympic (XCO), Short Track (XCC), E-MTB, Team Relay will be held at Glentress Forest (Tweed Valley) and Fort William will host the MTB Downhill events.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 UCI World Championships with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

2023 UCI World Championships Schedule

DateDisciplineMedal EventsStart time
Aug. 2Track, MTBQualifying onlyRow 0 - Cell 3
Aug. 3TrackInd. Pursuit (W)19:50
Aug. 3TrackTeam Sprint (W)20:19
Aug. 3TrackScratch Race (M)20:27
Aug. 4Track500m TT (W)19:31
Aug. 4TrackScratch Race (W)20:06
Aug. 4TrackTeam Sprint (M)20:38
Aug. 4MTBDownhill (Jr M/W)14:30
Aug. 5RoadRoad Race (Jr. W)10:00
Aug. 5RoadRoad Race (Jr. M)13:00
Aug. 5TrackTeam Pursuit (M)19:07
Aug. 5TrackTeam Pursuit (W)20:28
Aug. 5MTBDownhill (M/W)12:30, 14:00
Aug. 6RoadRoad Race (M)9:30
Aug. 6TrackElimination Race (W)18:34
Aug. 6TrackInd. Pursuit (M)19:01
Aug. 6TrackOmnium (M)14:53-20:12
Aug. 6TrackKerin (W)19:57
Aug. 6MTBMarathon (M/W)9:00
Aug. 7TrackElimination Race (M)18:28
Aug. 7TrackSprint (M)18:55
Aug. 7TrackMadison (W)19:34
Aug. 8RoadTTT Mixed Relay13:00
Aug. 8Track1km TT (M)17:25
Aug. 8TrackPoints Race (W)18:42
Aug. 8TrackMadison (M)19:44
Aug. 9RoadITT (U23 M)14:30
Aug. 9TrackSprint (W)18:33
Aug. 9TrackPoints Race (M)19:15
Aug. 9TrackKeirin (M)20:11
Aug. 9TrackOmnium (W)20:21
Aug. 9MTBE-MTB XC (M/W)15:00-16:00
Aug. 10RoadITT (Jr. W)11:15
Aug. 10RoadITT (W)14:00
Aug. 10MTBXCO (Jr. W)12:00
Aug. 10MTBXCO (Jr. M)14:00
Aug. 10MTBXCC (M/W)17:45-18:30
Aug. 11RoadITT (Jr. M)10:00
Aug. 11RoadITT (M)14:35
Aug. 11MTBXCO (U23 M/W)11:30, 15:30
Aug. 12RoadRoad Race (U23 M)11:30
Aug. 12MTBXCO (W)11:30
Aug. 12MTBXCO (M)15:30
Aug. 13RoadRoad Race (W)12:00
