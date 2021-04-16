Tour of the Alps 2021

Simon Yates wins overall title at 2021 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The short and demanding stage 5 of the 2021 Tour of the Alps was won by Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) while Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) used his teammates to keep the race under control on the two laps of the Riva del Garda finishing circuit and take the overall title.

After the start in Valle delle Chiese, a 16-rider breakaway make a final selection on the first ascent of the circuit’s climb, the Lago di Tenno. Grossschartner took his opportunity on the second lap, going clear on the 10km descent back into Riva del Garda and crossed the line 40 seconds clear of the chasers, Nicolas Roche (Team DSM) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation), who took second and third places, respectively. Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) led home the reduced bunch a few seconds later.

Yates, who scored the third stage race win of his career, retained his 58-second advantage over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren), with Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) securing third overall on the GC podium.

Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), who finished fourth on GC, secured the young rider classification, De Marchi won the mountains classification, while Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM Cycling Team) took the sprint classification. Ineos Grenadiers was recognized as the best team for the five-day race.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results - stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:03:38 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:00:34 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40 5 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 9 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final general classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 18:36:06 2 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:58 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:06 4 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli -Sidermec 0:02:25 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:37 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:44 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:54 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:12 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 10 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:36

