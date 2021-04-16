Tour of the Alps 2021
Simon Yates wins Tour of the Alps
The short and demanding stage 5 of the 2021 Tour of the Alps was won by Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) while Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) used his teammates to keep the race under control on the two laps of the Riva del Garda finishing circuit and take the overall title.
After the start in Valle delle Chiese, a 16-rider breakaway make a final selection on the first ascent of the circuit’s climb, the Lago di Tenno. Grossschartner took his opportunity on the second lap, going clear on the 10km descent back into Riva del Garda and crossed the line 40 seconds clear of the chasers, Nicolas Roche (Team DSM) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation), who took second and third places, respectively. Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) led home the reduced bunch a few seconds later.
Yates, who scored the third stage race win of his career, retained his 58-second advantage over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren), with Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) securing third overall on the GC podium.
Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), who finished fourth on GC, secured the young rider classification, De Marchi won the mountains classification, while Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM Cycling Team) took the sprint classification. Ineos Grenadiers was recognized as the best team for the five-day race.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:03:38
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:00:34
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:40
|5
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|7
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|18:36:06
|2
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:58
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:06
|4
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli -Sidermec
|0:02:25
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:37
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:44
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:54
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:12
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|10
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:36
Tour of the Alps teams
- AG2R Citroën Team
- Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
- Astana-Premier Tech
- Bahrain-Victorious
- Bardiani CSF Faizane'
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- EF Education-Nippo
- Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
- Gazprom-RusVelo
- Groupama - FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Israel Start-up Nation
- Italy
- Team Arkéa Samsic
- Team BikeExchange
- Team DSM
- Team Qhubeka Assos
- Tirol KTM Cycling Team
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE-Team Emirates
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.