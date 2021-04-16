Tour of the Alps 2021

Simon Yates wins Tour of the Alps

The short and demanding stage 5 of the 2021 Tour of the Alps was won by Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) while Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) used his teammates to keep the race under control on the two laps of the Riva del Garda finishing circuit and take the overall title. 

After the start in Valle delle Chiese, a 16-rider breakaway make a final selection on the first ascent of the circuit’s climb, the Lago di Tenno. Grossschartner took his opportunity on the second lap, going clear on the 10km descent back into Riva del Garda and crossed the line 40 seconds clear of the chasers, Nicolas Roche (Team DSM) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation), who took second and third places, respectively. Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) led home the reduced bunch a few seconds later.

Yates, who scored the third stage race win of his career, retained his 58-second advantage over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren), with Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) securing third overall on the GC podium. 

Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), who finished fourth on GC, secured the young rider classification, De Marchi won the mountains classification, while Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM Cycling Team) took the sprint classification. Ineos Grenadiers was recognized as the best team for the five-day race.

Results - stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:03:38
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:00:34
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40
5Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
7Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
9Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
Final general classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 18:36:06
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:58
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:06
4Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli -Sidermec 0:02:25
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:37
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:44
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:54
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:12
9Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
10Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:36

