Tour of Guangxi Women's WorldTour 2020
Women's WorldTour wraps up in China
Tour of Guangxi will close out the Women's WorldTour on November 10 as the final event of the late-season revised calendar that was halted due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The UCI announced the revised-late season calendar in May, and although there have been some cancellations since then, the Women's WorldTour has retained 15 of the original 22 events. It will now include four stage races and 11 one-day races.
Tour of Guangxi was initially schedule at the end of October, and would have been held closer in dates to the Tour of Chongming Island, both in China. However, the event was later moved to November 20 and held at the same time as the men's event.
